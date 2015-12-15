Raines Feldman Delivers Decisive Defense Jury Verdict, Vindicating Los Angeles Family in Employment Suit

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lauren Katunich, Leticia Kimble, and Matthew Pate of Raines Feldman’s Labor and Employment Department delivered a decisive victory at trial for a family sued by their former live-in nanny. After nearly four weeks of trial, the jury returned a verdict for the defense on all counts, including the plaintiff-nanny’s allegations of racial harassment and several hundred thousand dollars in purportedly unpaid wages.





Ted and Laura Foxman terminated their live-in nanny in 2018 after several breaches of trust by the nanny deteriorated their relationship. Lead counsel Lauren Katunich argued to the jury that, notwithstanding a complicated fact pattern spanning nearly two and a half years of the parties living together in the same home, this case was about a disgruntled former employee seeking petty revenge against the family who had invited her son to live with them in her time of need and treated them both with exceptional kindness. The jury ultimately—and unanimously on most of the claims—agreed.

Ms. Katunich was excited to bring a win home for the Foxmans and their family: “Today a Los Angeles jury confirmed what we have known for the past three years of litigation—the Foxman family were good employers that went out of their way to support the plaintiff and her then-teenage son while she worked and he lived in their home,” Katunich stated. “It’s always great to win but given the particularly heinous nature of the allegations of racial harassment, to clear the name of a family I have come to know very well over the years is an even sweeter victory.”

The latest Raines Feldman jury trial win comes after three years of contentious litigation involving complex legal issues concerning the application of infrequently litigated Wage Orders and provisions of the Labor Code pertinent to domestic household workers, as well as myriad resulting evidentiary and legal disputes.

Ms. Katunich explained: “This was truly a team effort. We could not have delivered this win without the dedicated efforts of my second chair, Leticia Kimble, whose trial experience and expertise in jury selection, witness examination, and evidentiary issues was invaluable, and Matthew Pate, who handled this matter from its inception and provided constant briefing support through many contentious disputes during trial. The Foxmans were also instrumental in the process, showing up to court each day and putting in the work to return their good name.”

“This case presented legal questions that required innovative approaches to normally routine employment matters. I couldn’t be prouder that our team delivered a no holds barred trial strategy that saw the Court—and ultimately the jury—adopt our approach to unique legal issues. This was a win on the facts and the law,” said Ms. Katunich.

