Magellan Health Appoints Tom Britt as Chief Information Officer

FRISCO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Magellan Health, Inc. today announced it has appointed Tom Britt as chief information officer for Magellan Health.





Britt will work closely with Magellan’s executive leadership to create, develop and implement information technology strategy and digital solutions while leveraging best practices and delivering data-enhanced products and services through innovative technology platforms.

“Tom is a strong leader with over 25 years of significant leadership experience in building innovative digital products and solutions while leading high performing technology organizations,” said Derrick Duke, chief executive officer, Magellan Health. “Tom brings deep expertise to our Company and a fresh perspective to enterprise-wide best practices, ensuring that our businesses have the capabilities to rapidly adapt to market shifts and meet our customers’ expectations.”

“I am honored to have been chosen to serve in this vital role at Magellan and look forward to leading and working closely with the information technology team as we support the business needs of both our internal and external customers,” said Britt.

Before joining Magellan, Britt served as the regional vice president of digital technologies at Centene where he was responsible for application delivery across all customer-facing digital channels, utilizing web, mobile, cloud, and call center technologies while also diffusing modern software development practices throughout the organization. Prior to his role at Centene, Britt held key senior leadership roles at Mastercard where he oversaw the end-to-end delivery of digital and technology initiatives.

Britt earned his bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems from Missouri State University and his master’s degree in Business Administration from the Olin School of Business, Washington University.

