MaxLinear Unveils Panther III – High-Performing DPU Storage Accelerator

Delivers ultra-low latency, 200Gbps throughput, 12:1 data reduction, and security acceleration for enterprise and hyperscale data centers

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) today announced the availability of Panther III, the latest in the company’s Panther series of storage accelerators. The company is showcasing this product at the Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara, CA, August 2 – 4. Booth 111.





Businesses need immediate access to larger and larger amounts of data and, at the same time, are faced with security and CAPEX costs challenges. With its 16 nanometer (nm) DPU architecture, Panther III provides breakthrough data reduction, encryption, deduplication, and data protection and sets a new standard in storage acceleration with a high throughput of 200Gbps and ultra-low single-pass transformation latency.

Panther III opens new opportunities within the storage market, including all-flash-array and non-volatile memory express (NVMe) systems. As with previous generations of Panther products, Panther III offers powerful data reduction technology that intelligently offloads the CPU to open all tiers of storage to their full bandwidth potential with no CPU or software limitations. These capabilities enable intelligent and faster dataset delivery, high-performance analytics, and improved workload accuracy in fast-growing Edge to disaggregated computing of the public cloud.

“Data center all-flash NVMe SSD storage arrays recently hit 58% shipment growth this past year. NVMe enables faster storage speeds and the need for high-performance storing functionality through hardware acceleration,” said Dennis Hahn, Principal Analyst at Omdia. “The data rates behind NVMe arrays are making software approaches to storing data too expensive. In conjunction with a high-growth 47%, 5-year NVMe SSD array CAGR, Omdia expects storage hardware acceleration to continue to take hold within Enterprise, Cloud, and white box focused data centers.”

“Panther III comes to market at a critical inflection point for enterprise storage appliances and hyperscale data center disaggregated computing storage systems,” said James Lougheed, Vice President of High Performance Analog and Accelerator products. “With the rise of higher speed NVMe SSD drive deployment, software data compression and reduction techniques are no longer viable architectures. Even existing hardware compression offload solutions lack the ability to scale. The release of Panther III elevates the product family into a class of its own, ready to address a data storage market that’s doubling its Zettabytes capacity every three years.”

The scalability and flexibility of the DPU architecture allow the Panther III series to deliver the storage solution with 12:1 data reduction, a full suite of security, and CAPEX cost reduction for use in data centers while providing ultra-reliable data protection. The flexible compression algorithms offered in Panther III enable simple data temperature transition optimizing access latency for hot, warm, and cold data. When combined with Panther class of service (CoS) and decode-only DPU transform engines to prioritize traffic handling for provisioning, service agreements are enforced, and ultra-fast access to super-hot data reads is provided.

Panther III unleashes the true power of data storage through smart engineering and innovation:

Faster NVMe access: Combining the NVMe SSD drives growth and Panther III 200Gbps throughput with ultra-low latency enable quicker access to larger datasets (big data), allowing higher performance data analysis to deliver better workload accuracy

Combining the NVMe SSD drives growth and Panther III 200Gbps throughput with ultra-low latency enable quicker access to larger datasets (big data), allowing higher performance data analysis to deliver better workload accuracy Lower Capital Storage Expenses (CAPEX): The exclusive patent-pending MaxHash provides independent hash block size and programmable offset to enhance deduplication hit rates resulting in improved effective storage capacity and $/GB savings

The exclusive patent-pending MaxHash provides independent hash block size and programmable offset to enhance deduplication hit rates resulting in improved effective storage capacity and $/GB savings Fast System Integration: Feature-rich software development kit (SDK) contains API, drivers, and source code for easy incorporation with end application software and software-defined storage (SDS)

Feature-rich software development kit (SDK) contains API, drivers, and source code for easy incorporation with end application software and software-defined storage (SDS) Meet Six 9’s reliability: The built-in end-to-end data protection via Real Time Verification (RTV) of all transforms, NVMe protection, and in-line CRCs/parity assures data integrity and eliminates data loss

MaxLinear will offer Panther III in two production-ready, industry-standard adapter cards, OCP 3.0 and PCIe. The Panther III MxL8807A-EA-B is sampling now. Visit www.maxlinear.com/panther.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning or implying future financial performance, anticipated product performance and functionality of our products or products incorporating our products, and industry trends and growth opportunities affecting MaxLinear, in particular statements relating to MaxLinear’s Panther III, including but not limited to, with respect to anticipated growth trends in the non-volatile memory express systems market and the data storage market, potential market opportunities, functionality, performance and the benefits of use of such products. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot predict whether or to what extent these new and existing products will affect our future revenues or financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “will be,” “will,” “expected,” “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: intense competition in our industry and product markets; risks relating to the development, testing, and commercial introduction of new products and product functionalities; the ability of our customers to cancel or reduce orders; uncertainties concerning how end user markets for our products will develop; our lack of long-term supply contracts and dependence on limited sources of supply; potential decreases in average selling prices for our products; impacts from public health crises, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, such as the military conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions against Russia and Belarus, or natural disasters; and the potential for intellectual property litigation, which is prevalent in our industry. In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in MaxLinear’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks and uncertainties arising from other factors affecting the business, operating results, and financial condition of MaxLinear, including those set forth in MaxLinear’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as applicable. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. MaxLinear is providing this information as of the date of this release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

MaxLinear Inc. Press Contact:

Debbie Brandenburg



Sr. Marketing Communications Manager



Tel: +1 669-265-6083



[email protected]

MaxLinear Inc. Corporate Contact:

James Lougheed



Vice President of Marketing, High Performance Analog and Accelerator products



Tel: +1 760-692-0711



[email protected]