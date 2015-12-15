PROS Announces Investment Conference Schedule for August 2022

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#artificialintelligence—PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, today announced that company management will participate in the following investment conferences in August 2022.

KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum | Vail, CO



Andres Reiner, President and CEO, and Belinda Overdeput, Director, Investor Relations



Monday, August 8, 2022|Fireside Chat at 1:00 – 1:25 PM EDT

Oppenheimer Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference | Virtual Format



Stefan Schulz, CFO, and Belinda Overdeput, Director, Investor Relations



Wednesday, August 10, 2022|Fireside Chat at 2:05-2:45PM EDT

A live webcast and archive of these conference events will be available on the Investor Relations page of our web site at http://pros.com.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions that optimize shopping and selling experiences. Built on the PROS Platform, these intelligent solutions leverage business AI, intuitive user experiences and process automation to deliver frictionless, personalized purchasing experiences designed to meet the real-time demands of today’s B2B and B2C omnichannel shoppers, regardless of industry. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.

