Messagepoint Recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Aspire CCM-CXM Leaderboard

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Messagepoint announced today it has been named a Leader in the 2022 Aspire Leaderboard™ for customer communications management (CCM) and customer experience management (CXM) for the fifth consecutive year. Specifically, Messagepoint has been recognized as a leading provider in both the Vendor Hosted SaaS CCM grid, as well as the AnyPrem CCM Software grid due to its flexibility in offering both cloud-based and hybrid-cloud deployment options. Additionally, Messagepoint was named a leader in the Enterprise Communications Processing (ECP) grid, reflecting expertise in enabling and tracking fundamental operational aspects. Revamped this year, the Aspire Leaderboard now ranks CCM-CXM software, services and solution providers into dynamic vendor grids, enabling users to further evaluate providers based on their individual requirements. Aspire’s AnyPrem CCM Software grid reviews vendors that give customers a range of options to deploy the solution on-premise or in a hosted, public, virtual private or hybrid cloud configuration. The Vendor Hosted SaaS CCM grid reviews vendors that leverage open APIs and/or headless architecture with an emphasis on making data security, regulatory compliance and privacy by design essential. The Enterprise Communications Processing grid reviews vendors that provide sophisticated production, output management, distribution, process and response automation capabilities.

Messagepoint’s cloud-hosted content hub has achieved its leadership position in the market by providing innovative capabilities that enable customers to more intelligently create, manage and optimize content and communications across all channels. The solution empowers business users with a no-code approach to managing content, targeting rules, workflow and communications. Its unique modular approach to content management enables advanced content sharing capabilities across channels and supports content delivery via both composed communications and headless APIs. The ability to centrally control and reuse common content components increases the efficiency, speed and accuracy of authoring and change management cycles while ensuring consistency of a brand’s customer experiences across channels. Messagepoint recently introduced headless CCM capabilities to enable developers to access the regulated, data-driven content managed in Messagepoint via APIs for use by next generation digital endpoints such as mobile apps, personalized video and chatbots. By providing headless access to the content managed in its hub, Messagepoint gives customers the ability to centrally manage and control highly personalized content delivered via both fully composed customer communications and responsive digital experiences.

“Many enterprises today want to distribute communications and personalized content to mobile applications, personalized video and other digital endpoints, but face the same kinds of content assembly and approval issues as they do when dealing with print or document-based processes. Messagepoint offers a powerful solution for controlling complex content while also streamlining authoring, personalization and approval workflows,” said Kaspar Roos, CEO and founder of Aspire. “We were impressed that Messagepoint is evolving deeper into the CX space by adding headless content management and orchestration capabilities that dynamically deliver personalized content in response to calls via APIs.”

“We are honored to be recognized for the fifth consecutive year as Leaders by the Aspire Leaderboard team,” said Steve Biancaniello, CEO of Messagepoint. “Being cited as a Leader in these three important categories for Messagepoint underscores the work we have done to keep pace with a changing marketplace that is quickly redefining the approach to CCM. As enterprises work to shape their requirements around achieving the larger goal of customer experience management, I am excited that Messagepoint continues to provide solutions that tackle the challenges of content migration, optimization, delivery, orchestration and interoperability—all integral to delivering the best possible CX.”

About Messagepoint

Messagepoint is a leading provider of customer communications management software. Only Messagepoint harnesses AI-powered Content Intelligence to automate and simplify the process of migrating, optimizing, authoring and managing complex customer communications for non-technical (business) users. Customers rely on its award-winning platform to consistently deliver exceptional, highly personalized customer communications across all platforms and channels. For more information, visit www.messagepoint.com.

Aspire Disclaimer

The Aspire Leaderboard™ is copyrighted by Aspire Customer Communications Services Ltd. and is based on the findings and opinions of Aspire’s consultancy organization. Aspire does not endorse any vendor, product or service included in the Aspire Leaderboard.

About Aspire

Aspire Customer Communications Services is a boutique consulting firm specializing in the Customer Communications Management (CCM), Customer Experience Management (CXM), and Customer Journey Management (CJM) industries. Through deep market expertise and global insights, Aspire works with Software, Services and Solution providers, and Business Advisories and Private Equity Firms to help them achieve their CCM goals. Find more information about how Aspire is helping organizations navigate the complexities of the customer communications world at http://www.aspireccs.com.

