MHI Thermal Systems Receives “Best Rated Brand” in Split System Air Conditioner Category from Australia’s Product Review Site

TOKYO, Aug 18, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems), part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has been voted the “Best Rated Brand” in Australia’s “2021/2022 Finder Customer Satisfaction Awards,” for its split system air conditioners(1) in the Retail Awards category. This is the second time, and the second year in a row, that MHI Thermal Systems has received this award from Finder, Australia’s leading consumer product comparison site. The award is presented to MHI Thermal Systems’ local subsidiary, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioners Australia, Pty. Ltd. (MHIAA).

The Finder Customer Satisfaction Awards are determined based on surveys of more than 20,000 local consumers who purchased products in more than 200 categories. MHI Thermal Systems won in the split system air conditioner category with an overall rating of 4.5 out of a maximum 5, plus a 100% recommendation rating(2). In the consumer evaluations of “features and functions” and “heating and cooling performance,” MHI Thermal Systems’ offerings received a 4.7 rating, as well as high ratings for its “value for money” and “quietness”.

Finder is considered Australia’s leading consumer product comparison site. It has won the trust of local consumers by providing product reviews, independent comparative analyses, and other useful information that have helped Australians make over 24 million informed purchasing decisions. Every year Finder announces its choices of the most outstanding brands based on the opinions of consumers who have purchased consumer goods across a broad spectrum. Its 2021/2022 awards were decided on the basis of the latest surveys of customer satisfaction with products they purchased within the preceding 3 months to 3 years, cooperating with a leading consulting firm.

Yuji Ito, Managing Director of MHIAA, reacted to receipt of the latest Finder Award saying that receiving this accolade two years in a row, based on the views expressed by Australian consumers, was a source of tremendous pride. “We are honored to receive this acknowledgment from Australian consumers, who use our products in their homes and everyday lives. An air conditioner is an investment for many consumers, and it is a wonderful testament of our dedication to produce exceptional products to be awarded this honor for the second year in a row.”

MHI Thermal Systems, through MHIAA, has previously been selected for four consecutive years as the “Best Brand” of residential air conditioners by CHOICE, the Australian Consumers Association, Australia’s leading consumer advocacy group. In addition, for three straight years the company’s lineup has been certified as the No.1 brand in overall customer satisfaction by Canstar Blue Pty. Ltd., an organization that conducts consumer surveys in Australia and New Zealand.

Spurred on by the latest Finder Award, MHI Thermal Systems will continue developing technologies and products that make customers comfortable and provide optimal thermal solutions to a range of customer needs. The company will apply its comprehensive technological capabilities, derived from synergies between its broad-based air-conditioning and refrigeration operations.

(1) Split system air conditioner refers to a residential-use air-conditioning system consisting of indoor and outdoor units. They offer higher heating/cooling efficiency than single-unit systems.

2) Finder’s recommendation ratings correspond to the percentage of surveyed buyers who respond to a question asking whether they would recommend their purchased item to friends and acquaintances.

