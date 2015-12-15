MRINetwork Promotes Todd Simpson to Chief Operating Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MRINetwork today announced that Chief Financial Officer Todd Simpson has been promoted and will add the title of Chief Operating Officer to his role, effective September 1.

In his new role as COO/CFO, Simpson will oversee field operations, new technology initiatives, MRINetwork’s valuable vendor program, and human resources as he continues to lead the company’s financial endeavors. His goals will include seeking all pathways to scale MRINetwork’s global presence while ensuring resources are properly reinvested back into its network to help franchisees grow their businesses. Additionally, he’ll be working on strengthening MRINetwork’s Operating Ratio Studies (ORS) program to assist network offices with planning their transitions into high-growth businesses, bolstering their structures and fleshing out compensation and financial planning models.

“Todd has been instrumental to the evolution of MRINetwork’s infrastructure since he joined in 2019, helping take the organization from being just one of nine shared-services companies to standing it up as its own, self-sufficient success story,” said Bert Miller, CEO of MRINetwork. “Not only has he led financial and crisis modeling initiatives that have allowed us to implement important future planning measures, but he has worked closely with franchise owners to offer comprehensive financial support and recommendations. Moreover, he has been key in financially overseeing our transformation into a digital-first company over the course of the last three years. I know that he has the tenacity, drive and ingenuity to lead MRINetwork toward new frontiers and stages of growth.”

Prior to MRINetwork, Simpson spent 15 years at CDI Talent & Technology Solutions where he last served as Division CFO, leading a variety of initiatives including strategic planning, EBITDA growth and operational efficiency, as well as overseeing the integration of two business units. Simpson had previously held the role of CDI’s director of finance, where he managed all financial aspects of the company’s staffing and technology solutions clients. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Finance from Texas A&M University and holds a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt.

About MRINetwork

In 1965, Management Recruiters International innovated the search industry by launching the first franchise model that helped thousands of professionals to achieve successful recruitment careers. MRINetwork has maintained its position at the forefront of the talent access field ever since, continuing to push the bounds of the industry to help organizations and individuals build successful companies and careers. From the transition to a digital-first workforce to the shifting parameters of interim staffing, MRINetwork has helped hundreds of firms build the infrastructure they need to succeed. Today, MRINetwork is ranked 3rd by revenues in the U.S. among professional staffing and executive recruitment firms. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Fl., the company has over 300 affiliate offices in the U.S. and internationally.

Contacts

Media:

ICR for MRINetwork



[email protected]