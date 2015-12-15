172 Dorsey Lawyers Selected for Inclusion in 2023 The Best Lawyers in America, Lawyers of the Year and Ones to Watch

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that 172 lawyers from 13 of the Firm’s U.S. offices were recently selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America® 2023 (BL Rankings LLC). In addition, 10 of those lawyers, from the Firm’s Anchorage, Denver, Des Moines, Minneapolis and Salt Lake City offices, were recognized as Best Lawyers® 2023 Lawyers of the Year.

Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™ 2023 recognized 41 Dorsey attorneys. This award recognizes extraordinary lawyers who have been in private practice for less than 10 years in the United States. Like traditional Best Lawyers awards, a Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognition is based entirely on peer review.

Listed below are the Dorsey lawyers recognized as 2023 Lawyers of the Year, 2023 Ones to Watch and 2023 Best Lawyers, the areas of practice in which they are named, the first year they were listed in Best Lawyers and their office location.

Best Lawyers 2023 Lawyers of the Year:

Rebecca A. Brommel

Des Moines – Health Care Law

Des Moines – Health Care Law Louisiana W. Cutler

Anchorage – Employment Law – Management

Anchorage – Employment Law – Management Nathan E. Honson



Minneapolis – Tax Law

Minneapolis – Tax Law Megan Houdeshel



Salt Lake City – Environmental Law

Salt Lake City – Environmental Law Charlene Krogh



Denver – Trademark Law

Denver – Trademark Law Cristina Kuhn



Des Moines – Public Finance Law

Des Moines – Public Finance Law Milo Steven Marsden



Salt Lake City – Bet-the-Company Litigation / Litigation – Securities

Salt Lake City – Bet-the-Company Litigation / Litigation – Securities Mark A. Miller



Salt Lake City – Trade Secrets Law

Salt Lake City – Trade Secrets Law Wells Parker



Salt Lake City – Energy Regulatory Law

Salt Lake City – Energy Regulatory Law Joan M. Travostino



Anchorage – Municipal Law

2023 Ones to Watch: (*) Lawyers who are listed for the first time in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch

Kymra Archibald (*)



Missoula – Corporate Governance and Compliance Law / Corporate Law

Missoula – Corporate Governance and Compliance Law / Corporate Law Leilani Argersinger (*)



Denver – Corporate Law

Denver – Corporate Law Paul K. Beck (2021)



Minneapolis – Administrative / Regulatory Law



Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Minneapolis – Administrative / Regulatory Law Insolvency and Reorganization Law Amy Bjork (*)



Des Moines – Municipal Law / Public Finance Law

Des Moines – Municipal Law / Public Finance Law Ian Blodger (2022)



Minneapolis – Commercial Litigation

Minneapolis – Commercial Litigation Erin Bryan (*)



Minneapolis – Banking and Finance Law / Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Minneapolis – Banking and Finance Law / Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law Nicholas J. Bullard (*)



Minneapolis – Commercial Litigation

Minneapolis – Commercial Litigation Christina Carroll (2022)



Dallas – Commercial Litigation

Dallas – Commercial Litigation Jennifer R. Colich (2021)



Minneapolis – Trusts and Estates

Minneapolis – Trusts and Estates Manuel A. Cornell (2021)



Des Moines – Appellate Practice / Commercial Litigation

Des Moines – Appellate Practice / Commercial Litigation Nathan J. Ebnet (*)



Minneapolis – Health Care Law

Minneapolis – Health Care Law Evan Everist (2021)



Minneapolis – Banking and Finance Law / Intellectual Property Law

Minneapolis – Banking and Finance Law / Intellectual Property Law Wendy M. Feng (2021)



Seattle – Banking and Finance Law / Commercial Litigation

Seattle – Banking and Finance Law / Commercial Litigation Anna K. B. Finstrom (2021)



Minneapolis – Appellate Practice / Commercial Litigation

Minneapolis – Appellate Practice / Commercial Litigation Kendall Fisher (*)



Seattle – Trusts and Estates

Seattle – Trusts and Estates Michael Galen (2021)



Phoenix – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law / Corporate Law

Phoenix – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law / Corporate Law Roxanna V. Gonzalez (2021)



Minneapolis – Commercial Litigation

Minneapolis – Commercial Litigation Emily C. Hammond (2022)



Des Moines – Banking and Finance Law / Public Finance Law

Des Moines – Banking and Finance Law / Public Finance Law Morgan Helme (*)



Minneapolis – Corporate Governance and Compliance Law / Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Minneapolis – Corporate Governance and Compliance Law / Mergers and Acquisitions Law Madeline D. Hepler (2021)



Seattle – Commercial Litigation / Litigation – Patent

Seattle – Commercial Litigation / Litigation – Patent Andrew T. James (2021)



Minneapolis – Litigation – Labor and Employment

Minneapolis – Litigation – Labor and Employment Marina Lyons (2022)



Washington, DC – Labor and Employment Law – Management

Washington, DC – Labor and Employment Law – Management Brian E. Mason (2021)



Dallas – Commercial Litigation

Dallas – Commercial Litigation Amelia Messa (*)



Wilmington – Corporate Governance and Compliance Law

Wilmington – Corporate Governance and Compliance Law Josh Oie (2022)



Minneapolis – Commercial Litigation

Minneapolis – Commercial Litigation Nathan Orme (*)



Salt Lake City – Intellectual Property Law / Litigation – Intellectual Property

Salt Lake City – Intellectual Property Law / Litigation – Intellectual Property Eric R. Reeves (*)



Dallas – Securities / Capital Markets Law

Dallas – Securities / Capital Markets Law Kirk Schuler (2022)



Des Moines – Commercial Litigation

Des Moines – Commercial Litigation Alex Sellke (*)



Minneapolis – Litigation – Real Estate / Real Estate Law

Minneapolis – Litigation – Real Estate / Real Estate Law Jesse Sheedy (2022)



Minneapolis – Tax Law / Trusts and Estates

Minneapolis – Tax Law / Trusts and Estates Michael Sly (2021)



Minneapolis – Banking and Finance Law

Minneapolis – Banking and Finance Law Jack Sullivan (2022)



Minneapolis – Labor and Employment Law – Management / Litigation – Labor and Employment

Minneapolis – Labor and Employment Law – Management / Litigation – Labor and Employment Mathew Teagarden (2021)



Seattle – Trusts and Estates

Seattle – Trusts and Estates Zachary Tobolowsky (*)



Dallas – Commercial Litigation

Dallas – Commercial Litigation Hannah Russell Torres (2021)



Phoenix – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Phoenix – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law Grant Turpin (2022)



Minneapolis – Public Finance Law

Minneapolis – Public Finance Law Nicholas K. Tygesson (2021)



Minneapolis – Commercial Litigation

Minneapolis – Commercial Litigation Heath Waddingham (*)



Salt Lake City – Administrative / Regulatory Law

Salt Lake City – Administrative / Regulatory Law Ashley M. Walker (2021)



Salt Lake City – Commercial Litigation

Salt Lake City – Commercial Litigation Stephen Weingold (2021)



Denver – Appellate Practice / Commercial Litigation

Denver – Appellate Practice / Commercial Litigation Joseph M. Wiltse (2022)



Minneapolis – Mergers and Acquisitions Law / Real Estate Law / Securities / Capital Markets Law

The Best Lawyers in America 2023: (*) Lawyers who are listed for the first time in Best Lawyers; [#] Milestone of years recognized by Best Lawyers.

ANCHORAGE, AK

Louisiana W. Cutler (2007) [15]



Employment Law – Individuals

Employment Law – Management

Land Use and Zoning Law

Litigation – Labor and Employment

Municipal Law

Employment Law – Individuals Employment Law – Management Land Use and Zoning Law Litigation – Labor and Employment Municipal Law Michael A. Grisham (*)



Appellate Practice

Appellate Practice Michael R. Mills (2003) [20]



Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law Joan M. Travostino (2007) [15]



Corporate Law

Land Use and Zoning Law

Municipal Law

Real Estate Law

COSTA MESA, CA

John S. Baker (2022)



Commercial Litigation

Commercial Litigation Juan C. Basombrio (2007) [15]



Litigation – Antitrust

Litigation – Antitrust Gabrielle M. Wirth (2007) [15]



Employment Law – Management



Labor Law – Management

Employment Law – Management Labor Law – Management Dennis Wong (2011) [10]



Banking and Finance Law

DALLAS, TX

G. Michael Gruber (2011) [10]

Commercial Litigation

Commercial Litigation Robert B. Hale (2008) [15]

Corporate Law



Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Corporate Law Mergers and Acquisitions Law Jay J. Madrid (2003) [20]

Commercial Litigation



International Arbitration – Commercial



Mediation

Commercial Litigation International Arbitration – Commercial Mediation Jamie G. Whatley (2021)

Banking and Finance Law

DENVER, CO

Gina Cornelio (*)



Patent Law

Patent Law Deborah Shinbein Howitt (2020)



Privacy and Data Security Law

Trademark Law

Privacy and Data Security Law Trademark Law Kerith Kanaber (*)



Patent Law

Patent Law Charlene Krogh (2021)



Copyright Law

Trademark Law

Copyright Law Trademark Law Lee R. Osman (2007) [15]



Litigation – Intellectual Property

Litigation – Patent

Patent Law

Technology Law

Litigation – Intellectual Property Litigation – Patent Patent Law Technology Law Lisa A. Osman (2016) [5]



Trademark Law

Trademark Law Gregory S. Tamkin (2017) [5]



Litigation – Intellectual Property

Litigation – Patent

Litigation – Intellectual Property Litigation – Patent Paul G. Thompson (2014) [10]



Corporate Law

Corporate Law Michael L. Weiner (2022)



Venture Capital Law

DES MOINES, IA

Rebecca A. Brommel (2020)



Administrative / Regulatory Law



Health Care Law



Litigation – Health Care

Administrative / Regulatory Law Health Care Law Litigation – Health Care Katie Ervin Carlson (2019) [5]



Civil Rights Law

Employment Law – Individuals

Litigation – Labor and Employment

Civil Rights Law Employment Law – Individuals Litigation – Labor and Employment Catherine C. Cownie (2016) [5]

Health Care Law

Health Care Law John P. Danos (2019) [5]



Economic Development Law

Public Finance Law

Economic Development Law Public Finance Law David D. Grossklaus (2005) [15]



Public Finance Law

Public Finance Law Cristina Kuhn (2013) [10]



Municipal Law

Public Finance Law

Securities Regulation

Municipal Law Public Finance Law Securities Regulation William J. Miller (2016) [5]



Commercial Litigation

Litigation – Labor and Employment

Commercial Litigation Litigation – Labor and Employment Patricia A. Scallon (2021)



Public Finance Law

Public Finance Law Alissa Smith (2015) [5]



Health Care Law

MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Jonathan B. Abram (2007) [15]



Securities / Capital Markets Law

Securities / Capital Markets Law Michael J. Ahern (2010) [10]



Administrative / Regulatory Law

Government Relations Practice

Administrative / Regulatory Law Government Relations Practice Timothy B. Arends (2013) [10]



Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law William J. Berens (1993) [30]



Litigation – Trusts and Estates

Trusts and Estates

Litigation – Trusts and Estates Trusts and Estates Rebecca J. Bernhard (2019) [5]



Employment Law – Management

Employment Law – Management Theresa Bevilacqua (2022)



Commercial Litigation

Commercial Litigation Shannon Bjorklund (2021)



Litigation – Intellectual Property

Litigation – Intellectual Property Andrew Brantingham (2022)



Commercial Litigation

Commercial Litigation B. Andrew Brown (2007) [15]



Litigation – Environmental

Natural Resources Law

Oil and Gas Law

Litigation – Environmental Natural Resources Law Oil and Gas Law Elizabeth C. Buckingham (2010) [10]



Copyright Law

Trademark Law

Copyright Law Trademark Law Robert E. Cattanach (2008) [15]



Litigation – Environmental

Litigation – Environmental Monica Clark (2020)



Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law Ross C. D’Emanuele (2017) [5]



Health Care Law

Health Care Law Skip Durocher (2013) [10]



Commercial Litigation

Native American Law

Commercial Litigation Native American Law L. Joseph Genereux (2007) [15]

Banking and Finance Law

Banking and Finance Law Mark E. Hamel (1997) [25]

Real Estate Law

Real Estate Law Peter L. Harris (2020)

Banking and Finance Law

Banking and Finance Law Paul W. Heiring (2016) [5]

Litigation – ERISA

Litigation – ERISA Stuart R. Hemphill (2016) [5]

Litigation – Intellectual Property

Litigation – Intellectual Property Robert Hensley (2021)

Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Mergers and Acquisitions Law Nathan E. Honson (2013) [10]

Tax Law

Tax Law J. David Jackson (2016) [5]

Commercial Litigation

Commercial Litigation Mark R. Kaster (2010) [10]

Administrative / Regulatory Law

Administrative / Regulatory Law Thomas O. Kelly III (2001) [20]

Banking and Finance Law



Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Banking and Finance Law Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law Jocelyn Knoll (2016) [5]



Construction Law

Litigation – Construction

Construction Law Litigation – Construction Bridget A. Logstrom Koci (2008) [15]



Litigation – Trusts and Estates

Trusts and Estates

Litigation – Trusts and Estates Trusts and Estates Peter M. Lancaster (2011) [10]



Litigation – Intellectual Property



Litigation – Patent

Litigation – Intellectual Property Litigation – Patent Jim Langdon (2021)



Commercial Litigation



Litigation – Banking and Finance



Litigation – Securities

Commercial Litigation Litigation – Banking and Finance Litigation – Securities Kenneth E. Levitt (*)



Patent Law

Patent Law Jay R. Lindgren (2006) [15]



Land Use and Zoning Law



Public Finance Law

Land Use and Zoning Law Public Finance Law Michael A. Lindsay (2008) [15]



Commercial Litigation



Litigation – Antitrust

Commercial Litigation Litigation – Antitrust Stephen P. Lucke (2010) [10]



Commercial Litigation



Litigation – ERISA

Commercial Litigation Litigation – ERISA Edward B. Magarian (2011) [10]



Litigation – Antitrust

Litigation – Antitrust John Marsalek (2021)



Corporate Law



Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Corporate Law Mergers and Acquisitions Law John Marti (2020)



Criminal Defense: White-Collar

Criminal Defense: White-Collar David Meyer (2018) [5]



Real Estate Law

Real Estate Law Ryan E. Mick (2018) [5]



Employment Law – Management



Litigation – Labor and Employment

Employment Law – Management Litigation – Labor and Employment Marcus A. Mollison (2019) [5]



Real Estate Law

Real Estate Law Peter Nelson (2017) [5]



Banking and Finance Law

Banking and Finance Law Steven C. Nelson (2013) [10]



Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Mergers and Acquisitions Law Barry Newman (2018) [5]



Trusts and Estates

Trusts and Estates Robert J. Olson (2013) [10]



Construction Law



Real Estate Law

Construction Law Real Estate Law Betsy Sanders Parker (2021)



Banking and Finance Law

Banking and Finance Law Katina M. Peterson (2020)



Tax Law

Tax Law Neal N. Peterson (2017) [5]



Health Care Law

Health Care Law Michael Pignato (2021)



Banking and Finance Law

Banking and Finance Law F. Matthew Ralph (2020)



Commercial Litigation



Litigation – Antitrust

Commercial Litigation Litigation – Antitrust Melissa Raphan (2009) [15]



Employment Law – Management



Litigation – Labor and Employment

Employment Law – Management Litigation – Labor and Employment Robert A. Rosenbaum (2006) [15]



Corporate Compliance Law



Corporate Governance Law



Corporate Law



Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Corporate Compliance Law Corporate Governance Law Corporate Law Mergers and Acquisitions Law Eric A. Ruzicka (2016) [5]



Construction Law



Litigation – Construction

Construction Law Litigation – Construction Eric R. Sherman (2021)



Commercial Litigation



Litigation – Banking and Finance

Commercial Litigation Litigation – Banking and Finance Zeviel Simpser (2021)



Economic Development Law



Energy Regulatory Law



Utilities Law

Economic Development Law Energy Regulatory Law Utilities Law William R. Stoeri (2019) [5]



Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants

Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants Mary J. Streitz (2012) [10]



Native American Law



Tax Law

Native American Law Tax Law Michele J. Thurnblom (2021)



Land Use and Zoning Law



Real Estate Law

Land Use and Zoning Law Real Estate Law Thomas W. Tinkham (1989) [35]



Commercial Litigation

Commercial Litigation Claire H. Topp (2019) [5]



Nonprofit / Charities Law

Nonprofit / Charities Law Alyson Van Dyk (2021)



Real Estate Law

Real Estate Law Steven J. Wells (2012) [10]



Commercial Litigation



Franchise Law

Commercial Litigation Franchise Law Bradley F. Williams (2021)



Commercial Finance Law



Real Estate Law

Commercial Finance Law Real Estate Law Sarah Zach (2021)



Real Estate Law

Real Estate Law RJ Zayed (2015) [5]



Criminal Defense: White-Collar



Litigation – Intellectual Property

MISSOULA, MT

Stephen Bell (2020)

Commercial Litigation

Commercial Litigation Dan Semmens (2021)



Mergers and Acquisitions Law



Public Finance Law

NEW YORK, NY

Sandra Edelman (2007) [15]



Litigation – Intellectual Property

Trademark Law

Litigation – Intellectual Property Trademark Law Bruce R. Ewing (2005) [15]



Copyright Law



Trademark Law

Copyright Law Trademark Law Jonathan M. Herman (2012) [10]



Commercial Litigation



Litigation – Trusts and Estates

Commercial Litigation Litigation – Trusts and Estates Laura M. Lestrade (2022)



Employment Law – Individuals

Employment Law – Individuals Carlos E. Méndez-Peñate (2003) [20]



International Trade and Finance Law

International Trade and Finance Law Richard H. Silberberg (2007) [15]



Arbitration



Mediation

PHOENIX, AZ

Gabriel M. Hartsell (*)



Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law W. Scott Jenkins, Jr. (2015) [5]



Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law



Commercial Litigation

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law Commercial Litigation Benjamin A. Thinnes (2019) [5]



Commercial Finance Law



Real Estate Law

SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Aaron D. Barker (2014) [10]



Patent Law

Patent Law Alan W. Bell (2010) [10]



Corporate Law



Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Corporate Law Mergers and Acquisitions Law Bryon J. Benevento (2006) [15]



Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants



Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants Product Liability Litigation – Defendants Matthew S. Bethards (2015) [5]



Patent Law

Patent Law Brett L. Foster (2013) [10]



Litigation – Intellectual Property



Litigation – Patent



Trade Secrets Law



Trademark Law

Litigation – Intellectual Property Litigation – Patent Trade Secrets Law Trademark Law L. Grant Foster (2013) [10]



Copyright Law



Patent Law



Trademark Law

Copyright Law Patent Law Trademark Law Megan Houdeshel (2017) [5]



Environmental Law



Litigation – Environmental

Environmental Law Litigation – Environmental Milo Steven Marsden (2010) [10]



Bet-the-Company Litigation



Commercial Litigation



Litigation – Securities

Bet-the-Company Litigation Commercial Litigation Litigation – Securities David Marx (2014) [10]



Corporate Law

Corporate Law Mark A. Miller (2015) [5]



Litigation – Intellectual Property



Litigation – Patent



Patent Law



Trade Secrets Law



Trademark Law

Litigation – Intellectual Property Litigation – Patent Patent Law Trade Secrets Law Trademark Law Wells Parker (2021)



Energy Regulatory Law



Environmental Law

Energy Regulatory Law Environmental Law Bryan G. Pratt (2020)



Patent Law

Patent Law Marcus Simon (2020)



Litigation – Intellectual Property



Patent Law

Litigation – Intellectual Property Patent Law Layne T. Smith (2021)



Corporate Law

Corporate Law Nolan S. Taylor (2006) [15]



Corporate Law

Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Securities / Capital Markets Law



Venture Capital Law

Corporate Law Mergers and Acquisitions Law Securities / Capital Markets Law Venture Capital Law Steven T. Waterman (2006) [15]



Litigation – Bankruptcy

SEATTLE, WA

Nathan Alexander (2021)



Commercial Litigation

Commercial Litigation Christopher J. Barry (2009) [15]



Corporate Law



Mergers and Acquisitions Law



Securities / Capital Markets Law

Corporate Law Mergers and Acquisitions Law Securities / Capital Markets Law Michael W. Droke (2007) [15]



Employment Law – Management

Labor Law – Management

Litigation – Labor and Employment

Employment Law – Management Labor Law – Management Litigation – Labor and Employment Kimton N. Eng (2011) [10]



Patent Law

Patent Law Aaron Goldstein (2018) [5]



Employment Law – Management

Employment Law – Management John D. Hollinrake Jr. (2012) [10]



Tax Law

Tax Law Walter Q. Impert (2018) [5]



Trusts and Estates

Trusts and Estates J. Michael Keyes (2013) [10]



Commercial Litigation



Copyright Law



Litigation – Intellectual Property



Litigation – Patent



Patent Law



Trademark Law

Commercial Litigation Copyright Law Litigation – Intellectual Property Litigation – Patent Patent Law Trademark Law Jeremy Larson (2022)



Commercial Litigation



Litigation – Banking and Finance

Commercial Litigation Litigation – Banking and Finance Marianne O’Bara (2007) [15]



Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

WASHINGTON, DC

Thomas O. Gorman (2010) [10]

Litigation – Securities



Securities Regulation

WILMINGTON, DE

Eric Lopez Schnabel (2016) [5]

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

