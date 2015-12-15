Mica Energies Announces Equity Crowdfunding Raise on StartEngine

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Mica Energies Inc. announced the launch of their Regulation Crowdfunding raise. The company, which has launched this round of funding with a $38.3 million valuation, is raising funds for the development of a chip that will allow smartphones, laptops, tablets, and game consoles to be automatically charged, 24/7 regardless of location. To learn more about the Mica Energies raise, click on this link: (https://www.startengine.com/mica-energies)

Mica Energies is an early-stage technology company with a unique method of accessing and harvesting abundant atmospheric RF energy to trickle charge Internet of Things (IoT) devices, with primary focus on Smart Wireless devices. The company has assembled a group of technology experts representing over 200 years of relevant experience and anticipates demonstrating working models using their chip at a “By Invitation Only” event in Dallas, Texas in mid-2023.

“The mobile device is a consumer staple, an integral part of both personal and commercial existence,” said Founder and CEO Judah Ben Hur. “This device has evolved into a dynamic computational mechanism capable of basic communications to complex computing with digital display.”

“From observation, our competitors are designing solutions using Near-Field Communications (NFC) that can recharge the battery yet require immobile positioning for lengthy periods of time, effectively negating the intended mobility of the device, and the purchase of emitter devices to place additional energy into the environment for NFC RF harvesting,” continued Judah Ben Hur. “Some have attempted FFC, but to our knowledge, none have succeeded.”

Mica intends to address what is a worldwide need since currently most devices must be charged using plugs, cables, charging pads.

“As far as we can see, current wireless charging is limited to a distance of 15 to 30 ft. Our approach will be able to harvest RF energy, as long as it’s measurable,” Ben Hur stated.

With BankMyCall reporting more than 6.6 billion smartphone users in the world, and with many or most of these running low on “juice” at some point, there is a huge opportunity to make life easier for a great number of people.

By applying power harvesting technologies, devices and equipment can become self-sustaining with respect to the energy required for operation.

