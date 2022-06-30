Montrose Environmental Group Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

– Increases Revenue to $139.9 Million with Continued Organic Revenue Growth Outperformance –

– Reiterates Full Year 2022 Outlook –

– Increases Operating Cash Flow by $18.1 Million Over the Prior Year –

– Introduces Adjusted Net Income1 and Adjusted Net Income Per Share1 Metrics –

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “Montrose” or “MEG”) (NYSE: MEG) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Montrose Chief Executive Officer and Director, Vijay Manthripragada, commented, “Montrose continues to perform well despite macroeconomic turbulence and the cyberattack in June which temporarily disrupted our business. We maintain our revenue and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 outlook for the year. The inherent variability in our CTEH response business and the timing of select larger project awards which are ongoing and expanding in scope remain hard to predict and may impact results. Our sequential and year-over-year improvement in our revenue reflects continued organic growth outperformance against our expectations. The momentum in our business is also evident in the strength of our cash flow, which gives us more financial flexibility and the ability to continue investing in environmental innovation. We are seeing tailwinds from end market and regulatory activity, and we have been able to capitalize on broad demand for PFAS remediation, greenhouse gas measurement and mitigation, and renewable energy, in particular. We have also been awarded several large U.S. federal government projects, reflecting the growing importance of our environmental solutions across the private and public sector.”

Mr. Manthripragada continued, “The revenue growth in most of our business lines more than offset the previously communicated and expected normalization of CTEH revenues, a trend we expect to continue through the remainder of 2022. With costs, we have seen certain variable expenses such as travel accelerate faster than anticipated in the current inflationary environment, but we remain confident in our ability to offset those costs with pricing increases and improved efficiencies. As it relates to our people, our ability to recruit and retain talent, particularly at the mid to senior levels in the organization, remains strong. I remain very grateful to my team for all they do for our business, each other and our clients.”

Mr. Manthripragada elaborated, “I would also like to explain a change to our methodology for calculating Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 based on feedback from the SEC and other stakeholders. This does not reflect a change in our underlying economics, our cash flow, or our previously communicated expectations for either 2022 or the next three to five years. For example, we continue to see growing momentum with our R&D and technology efforts which are creating new market opportunities. As we see more of these opportunities, our ability to innovate, our ability to enter new geographies and our clients’ receptivity to our innovation – in other words, our continued launch of “startup initiatives” – is expected to continue or potentially accelerate. Therefore, going forward, we will no longer add back startup costs that we included in our historical calculation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1. Our previously reported 2021 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 was $77.6 million, which added back $4.4 million of Startup Losses. Without adjusting for Startup Losses, our Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 in 2021 was $73.2 million. Our 2022 guidance of $73.0 million – $78.0 million of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 included an estimate of approximately $5.0 million of Startup Losses. Using the new methodology, our 2022 guidance for Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 is $68.0 million – $73.0 million. I cannot reiterate enough that this is nothing more than a change in methodology and that our expectations for the year have not changed.”

________________________________ (1) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Share are non-GAAP measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of these measures, including how they are calculated and the reasons why we believe they provide useful information to investors, and a reconciliation for historical periods to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Second Quarter 2022 Results

Total revenue in the second quarter of 2022 increased 2.7% to $139.9 million compared to $136.2 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily driven by organic growth in our Measurement and Analysis and Remediation and Reuse segments, partially offset by significantly lower COVID-19-related services provided by CTEH. Second quarter revenue growth also benefited from acquisitions completed during the past twelve months.

Net loss was $(7.8) million, or $(0.40) per share, compared to a net loss of $(13.1) million, or $(0.66) per share, in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year change was primarily attributable to changes in the fair value of business acquisition contingencies in the current year compared to the prior year and lower interest expense, partially offset by higher stock-based compensation expense in the current year.

Adjusted Net Income 1 was $5.4 million, and Adjusted Net Income per Share1 was $0.04, compared to Adjusted Net Income1 of $4.8 million, and Adjusted Net Income per Share1 of $0.03 in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year change was primarily attributable to lower interest expense in the current year, partially offset by lower operating segment Adjusted EBITDA primarily due to lower revenue from COVID-related services provided by CTEH.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1, under the revised methodology, was $15.6 million, inclusive of $0.9 million of start-up losses, compared to $19.8 million in the prior year, inclusive of $1.1 million of start-up losses.

First Six Months 2022 Results

Total revenue in the first six months of 2022 increased 1.7% to $274.6 million compared to $270.0 million in the prior year period. The increase in revenues was primarily driven by organic growth in our Measurement and Analysis and Remediation and Reuse segments, partially offset by significantly lower COVID-19-related services provided by CTEH. Year-to-date revenue growth also benefited from the acquisitions completed during 2021 and the first half of 2022.

Net loss was $(15.3) million, or $(0.79) per share, compared to a net loss of $(26.1) million, or $(1.34) per share, in the prior year period. The year-over-year change was primarily attributable to changes in the fair value of business acquisition contingencies in the current year compared to the prior year and lower interest expense, partially offset by higher stock-based compensation in the current year.

Adjusted Net Income1 was $10.9 million, and Adjusted Net Income per Share1 was $0.09, compared to Adjusted Net Income1 of $8.4 million, and Adjusted Net Income per Share1 of $0.01, in the prior year period. The year-over-year change was primarily attributable to lower interest expense in the current year, partially offset by lower operating segment Adjusted EBITDA primarily due to lower revenue from COVID-related services provided by CTEH.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, under the revised methodology, was $31.3 million, inclusive of $1.7 million of start-up losses, compared to $35.7 million in the prior year, inclusive of $2.1 million of start-up losses.

Operating Cash Flow, Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash used in operating activities for the first six months ended June 30, 2022 was $(2.9) million compared to cash used in operating activities of $(17.0) million in the prior year period. Cash flow from operations includes payment of contingent consideration of $19.5 million and $15.5 million in the current and prior year periods, respectively. Excluding these acquisition-related contingent earnout payments, which are not part of day-to-day operations, cash flow from operating activities was $16.6 million compared to cash used in operating activities of $(1.5) million in the prior year period, an increase of $18.1 million.

As of June 30, 2022, Montrose had total debt, before debt issuance costs, of $168.4 million and $223.4 million of liquidity, including $98.4 million of cash and $125.0 million of availability on its revolving credit facility. As of June 30, 2022, Montrose’s leverage ratio under its credit facility, which includes acquisition-related contingent earnout payments that may become payable in cash, was 1.1 times.

Acquisitions

In August 2022, Montrose acquired TriAD Environmental Consultants, a small but highly additive environmental consulting firm with a focus on the Southeast U.S. TriAD is part of the Company’s Assessment, Permitting & Response segment.

Full Year 2022 Outlook

The Company reiterates its full year 2022 outlook. The Company expects revenue to be in the range of $520.0 million to $570.0 million. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1, under the revised methodology, is expected to be in the range of $68.0 million to $73.0 million for the full year 2022, inclusive of $5.0 million of start-up losses, which is consistent with the Company’s outlook originally provided on February 28, 2022.

The Company’s 2022 forecast reflects an expectation of organic growth outperformance relative to the Company’s historical average of 7.0% – 9.0% (excluding CTEH). The 2022 forecast also reflects revenue from CTEH to be elevated versus CTEH’s expected $75.0 – $95.0 million revenue run-rate. CTEH remains elevated due to a continuation of certain COVID-19 pandemic related services which remain difficult to forecast.

The outlook does not include any benefit from future acquisitions that have not yet been completed.

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss second quarter financial results. Their prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investors section of the Montrose website at www.montrose-env.com. The conference call will also be accessible by dialing 1-877-407-9208 (Domestic) and 1-201-493-6784 (International). For those who are unable to listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the conference call will be available on the Montrose website for 30 days.

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what’s coming tomorrow. With approximately 2,800 employees across over 80 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the Company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “intend,” “expect”, and “may”, and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management’s reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Further, many of these factors are, and may continue to be, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES $ 139,910 $ 136,224 $ 274,590 $ 270,041 COST OF REVENUES (exclusive of



depreciation and amortization shown below) 90,429 92,104 178,815 187,420 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE



EXPENSE 46,456 27,366 88,263 52,366 FAIR VALUE CHANGES IN BUSINESS



ACQUISITIONS CONTINGENT



CONSIDERATION (3,510 ) 12,971 (3,531 ) 24,035 DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION 12,280 9,878 24,424 21,674 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (5,745 ) (6,095 ) (13,381 ) (15,454 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Other income (expense) 343 (511 ) 2,804 (1,393 ) Interest expense—net (1,518 ) (6,798 ) (2,610 ) (9,486 ) Total other (expense) income—net (1,175 ) (7,309 ) 194 (10,879 ) LOSS BEFORE (EXPENSE) INCOME



FROM INCOME TAXES (6,920 ) (13,404 ) (13,187 ) (26,333 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 831 (256 ) 2,100 (254 ) NET LOSS $ (7,751 ) $ (13,148 ) $ (15,287 ) $ (26,079 ) EQUITY ADJUSTMENT FROM FOREIGN



CURRENCY TRANSLATION (84 ) 28 (3 ) 57 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (7,835 ) (13,120 ) (15,290 ) (26,022 ) CONVERTIBLE AND REDEEMABLE



SERIES A-2 PREFERRED



STOCK DIVIDEND (4,100 ) (4,100 ) (8,200 ) (8,200 ) NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO



COMMON STOCKHOLDERS (11,851 ) (17,248 ) (23,487 ) (34,279 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES



OUTSTANDING— BASIC AND DILUTED 29,678 26,056 29,670 25,586 NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE



TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS—



BASIC AND DILUTED $ (0.40 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (0.79 ) $ (1.34 )

MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (In thousands, except share data) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and restricted cash $ 98,414 $ 146,741 Accounts receivable—net 87,676 98,513 Contract assets 47,740 40,139 Prepaid and other current assets 10,406 8,465 Total current assets 244,236 293,858 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Property and equipment—net 34,396 31,521 Operating lease right-of-use asset—net 29,466 23,532 Finance lease right-of-use asset—net 8,278 8,944 Goodwill 315,626 311,944 Other intangible assets—net 150,684 160,997 Other assets 5,057 2,298 TOTAL ASSETS $ 787,743 $ 833,094 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE AND REDEEMABLE SERIES A-2



PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 59,285 68,936 Accrued payroll and benefits 18,756 25,971 Business acquisitions contingent consideration, current 2,814 31,450 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 8,226 6,888 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 3,462 3,512 Current portion of long-term debt 8,750 10,938 Total current liabilities 101,293 147,695 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Business acquisitions contingent consideration, long-term 3,560 4,350 Other non-current liabilities 81 100 Deferred tax liabilities—net 6,207 4,006 Conversion option 24,207 23,081 Operating lease liability—net of current portion 21,714 16,859 Finance lease liability—net of current portion 5,199 5,756 Long-term debt—net of deferred financing fees 157,703 161,818 Total liabilities 319,964 363,665 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES CONVERTIBLE AND REDEEMABLE SERIES A-2 PREFERRED STOCK $0.0001 PAR VALUE— Authorized, issued and outstanding shares: 17,500 at June 30, 2022 and



December 31, 2021; aggregate liquidation preference of $182.2 million at



June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 152,928 152,928 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, $0.000004 par value; authorized shares: 190,000,000 at



June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; issued and outstanding shares: 29,679,392



and 29,619,921 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 477,783 464,143 Accumulated deficit (162,965 ) (147,678 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 33 36 Total stockholders’ equity 314,851 316,501 TOTAL LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE AND REDEEMABLE SERIES A-2



PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 787,743 $ 833,094

MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (15,287 ) $ (26,079 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Provision for bad debt (171 ) 590 Depreciation and amortization 24,424 21,674 Amortization of right-of-use asset 4,582 4,025 Stock-based compensation expense 21,357 4,222 Fair value changes in financial instruments (2,856 ) 1,120 Fair value changes in business acquisition contingencies (3,531 ) 24,035 Deferred income taxes 2,100 (254 ) Debt extinguishment costs — 4,052 Other 370 (87 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities—net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable and contract assets 8,248 (31,009 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (433 ) 1,316 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (10,171 ) 1,788 Accrued payroll and benefits (7,794 ) (2,846 ) Payment of contingent consideration (19,457 ) (15,549 ) Other assets — (107 ) Change in operating leases (4,323 ) (3,937 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,942 ) (17,046 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (3,501 ) (2,354 ) Proceeds received from corporate owned insurance 277 — Proprietary software development and other software costs (147 ) (208 ) Purchase price true ups (631 ) (8,377 ) Cash paid for acquisitions—net of cash acquired (14,328 ) (14,876 ) Net cash used in investing activities (18,330 ) (25,815 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from line of credit — 105,000 Payments on line of credit — (40,000 ) Proceeds from term loans — 175,000 Repayment of term loan (6,563 ) (173,905 ) Payment of contingent consideration (10,722 ) (9,605 ) Repayment of finance leases (1,911 ) (1,143 ) Debt issuance costs — (2,590 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock for exercised stock options 483 3,086 Dividend payment to the Series A-2 shareholders (8,200 ) (8,200 ) Payments of deferred offering costs (183 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (27,096 ) 47,643 CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (48,368 ) 4,782 Foreign exchange impact on cash balance 41 526 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH: Beginning of year 146,741 34,881 End of period $ 98,414 $ 40,189 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 3,196 $ 3,397 Cash paid for income tax $ 699 $ 305 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Accrued purchases of property and equipment $ 1,408 $ 907 Property and equipment purchased under finance leases $ 1,273 $ 1,766 Common stock issued to acquire new businesses $ — $ 2,746 Acquisitions unpaid contingent consideration $ 6,374 $ 31,152 Acquisitions contingent consideration paid in shares $ — $ 25,000

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to our results under GAAP, in this release we also present certain other supplemental financial measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP, including, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Share. We calculate Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain other items, including stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related costs, as set forth in greater detail in the table below. We calculate Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, fair value changes to financial instruments and contingent earnouts, and other gain or losses, as set forth in greater detail in the table below. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Share represents Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to stockholders divided by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the applicable period.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is one of the primary metrics used by management to evaluate our financial performance and compare it to that of our peers, evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, make budgeting and capital allocation decisions and in connection with our executive incentive compensation. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Share are useful metrics to evaluate ongoing business performance after interest and tax. These measures are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Further, we believe they are helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results because they allow for more consistent comparisons of financial performance between periods by excluding gains and losses that are non-operational in nature or outside the control of management, and, in the case of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, by excluding items that may differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate and capital investments.

These non-GAAP measures do, however, have certain limitations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Our presentation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Share should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items for which we may make adjustments.

Contacts

Investor Relations:



Rodny Nacier



(949) 988-3383



[email protected]

Media Relations:



Doug Donsky



(646) 361-1427



[email protected]

Read full story here