Montrose Environmental Group Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results
– Increases Revenue to $139.9 Million with Continued Organic Revenue Growth Outperformance –
– Reiterates Full Year 2022 Outlook –
– Increases Operating Cash Flow by $18.1 Million Over the Prior Year –
– Introduces Adjusted Net Income1 and Adjusted Net Income Per Share1 Metrics –
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “Montrose” or “MEG”) (NYSE: MEG) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Montrose Chief Executive Officer and Director, Vijay Manthripragada, commented, “Montrose continues to perform well despite macroeconomic turbulence and the cyberattack in June which temporarily disrupted our business. We maintain our revenue and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 outlook for the year. The inherent variability in our CTEH response business and the timing of select larger project awards which are ongoing and expanding in scope remain hard to predict and may impact results. Our sequential and year-over-year improvement in our revenue reflects continued organic growth outperformance against our expectations. The momentum in our business is also evident in the strength of our cash flow, which gives us more financial flexibility and the ability to continue investing in environmental innovation. We are seeing tailwinds from end market and regulatory activity, and we have been able to capitalize on broad demand for PFAS remediation, greenhouse gas measurement and mitigation, and renewable energy, in particular. We have also been awarded several large U.S. federal government projects, reflecting the growing importance of our environmental solutions across the private and public sector.”
Mr. Manthripragada continued, “The revenue growth in most of our business lines more than offset the previously communicated and expected normalization of CTEH revenues, a trend we expect to continue through the remainder of 2022. With costs, we have seen certain variable expenses such as travel accelerate faster than anticipated in the current inflationary environment, but we remain confident in our ability to offset those costs with pricing increases and improved efficiencies. As it relates to our people, our ability to recruit and retain talent, particularly at the mid to senior levels in the organization, remains strong. I remain very grateful to my team for all they do for our business, each other and our clients.”
Mr. Manthripragada elaborated, “I would also like to explain a change to our methodology for calculating Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 based on feedback from the SEC and other stakeholders. This does not reflect a change in our underlying economics, our cash flow, or our previously communicated expectations for either 2022 or the next three to five years. For example, we continue to see growing momentum with our R&D and technology efforts which are creating new market opportunities. As we see more of these opportunities, our ability to innovate, our ability to enter new geographies and our clients’ receptivity to our innovation – in other words, our continued launch of “startup initiatives” – is expected to continue or potentially accelerate. Therefore, going forward, we will no longer add back startup costs that we included in our historical calculation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1. Our previously reported 2021 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 was $77.6 million, which added back $4.4 million of Startup Losses. Without adjusting for Startup Losses, our Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 in 2021 was $73.2 million. Our 2022 guidance of $73.0 million – $78.0 million of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 included an estimate of approximately $5.0 million of Startup Losses. Using the new methodology, our 2022 guidance for Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 is $68.0 million – $73.0 million. I cannot reiterate enough that this is nothing more than a change in methodology and that our expectations for the year have not changed.”
|________________________________
|
(1) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Share are non-GAAP measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of these measures, including how they are calculated and the reasons why we believe they provide useful information to investors, and a reconciliation for historical periods to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Second Quarter 2022 Results
Total revenue in the second quarter of 2022 increased 2.7% to $139.9 million compared to $136.2 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily driven by organic growth in our Measurement and Analysis and Remediation and Reuse segments, partially offset by significantly lower COVID-19-related services provided by CTEH. Second quarter revenue growth also benefited from acquisitions completed during the past twelve months.
Net loss was $(7.8) million, or $(0.40) per share, compared to a net loss of $(13.1) million, or $(0.66) per share, in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year change was primarily attributable to changes in the fair value of business acquisition contingencies in the current year compared to the prior year and lower interest expense, partially offset by higher stock-based compensation expense in the current year.
Adjusted Net Income 1 was $5.4 million, and Adjusted Net Income per Share1 was $0.04, compared to Adjusted Net Income1 of $4.8 million, and Adjusted Net Income per Share1 of $0.03 in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year change was primarily attributable to lower interest expense in the current year, partially offset by lower operating segment Adjusted EBITDA primarily due to lower revenue from COVID-related services provided by CTEH.
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1, under the revised methodology, was $15.6 million, inclusive of $0.9 million of start-up losses, compared to $19.8 million in the prior year, inclusive of $1.1 million of start-up losses.
First Six Months 2022 Results
Total revenue in the first six months of 2022 increased 1.7% to $274.6 million compared to $270.0 million in the prior year period. The increase in revenues was primarily driven by organic growth in our Measurement and Analysis and Remediation and Reuse segments, partially offset by significantly lower COVID-19-related services provided by CTEH. Year-to-date revenue growth also benefited from the acquisitions completed during 2021 and the first half of 2022.
Net loss was $(15.3) million, or $(0.79) per share, compared to a net loss of $(26.1) million, or $(1.34) per share, in the prior year period. The year-over-year change was primarily attributable to changes in the fair value of business acquisition contingencies in the current year compared to the prior year and lower interest expense, partially offset by higher stock-based compensation in the current year.
Adjusted Net Income1 was $10.9 million, and Adjusted Net Income per Share1 was $0.09, compared to Adjusted Net Income1 of $8.4 million, and Adjusted Net Income per Share1 of $0.01, in the prior year period. The year-over-year change was primarily attributable to lower interest expense in the current year, partially offset by lower operating segment Adjusted EBITDA primarily due to lower revenue from COVID-related services provided by CTEH.
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, under the revised methodology, was $31.3 million, inclusive of $1.7 million of start-up losses, compared to $35.7 million in the prior year, inclusive of $2.1 million of start-up losses.
Operating Cash Flow, Liquidity and Capital Resources
Cash used in operating activities for the first six months ended June 30, 2022 was $(2.9) million compared to cash used in operating activities of $(17.0) million in the prior year period. Cash flow from operations includes payment of contingent consideration of $19.5 million and $15.5 million in the current and prior year periods, respectively. Excluding these acquisition-related contingent earnout payments, which are not part of day-to-day operations, cash flow from operating activities was $16.6 million compared to cash used in operating activities of $(1.5) million in the prior year period, an increase of $18.1 million.
As of June 30, 2022, Montrose had total debt, before debt issuance costs, of $168.4 million and $223.4 million of liquidity, including $98.4 million of cash and $125.0 million of availability on its revolving credit facility. As of June 30, 2022, Montrose’s leverage ratio under its credit facility, which includes acquisition-related contingent earnout payments that may become payable in cash, was 1.1 times.
Acquisitions
In August 2022, Montrose acquired TriAD Environmental Consultants, a small but highly additive environmental consulting firm with a focus on the Southeast U.S. TriAD is part of the Company’s Assessment, Permitting & Response segment.
Full Year 2022 Outlook
The Company reiterates its full year 2022 outlook. The Company expects revenue to be in the range of $520.0 million to $570.0 million. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1, under the revised methodology, is expected to be in the range of $68.0 million to $73.0 million for the full year 2022, inclusive of $5.0 million of start-up losses, which is consistent with the Company’s outlook originally provided on February 28, 2022.
The Company’s 2022 forecast reflects an expectation of organic growth outperformance relative to the Company’s historical average of 7.0% – 9.0% (excluding CTEH). The 2022 forecast also reflects revenue from CTEH to be elevated versus CTEH’s expected $75.0 – $95.0 million revenue run-rate. CTEH remains elevated due to a continuation of certain COVID-19 pandemic related services which remain difficult to forecast.
The outlook does not include any benefit from future acquisitions that have not yet been completed.
Webcast and Conference Call
The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss second quarter financial results. Their prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investors section of the Montrose website at www.montrose-env.com. The conference call will also be accessible by dialing 1-877-407-9208 (Domestic) and 1-201-493-6784 (International). For those who are unable to listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the conference call will be available on the Montrose website for 30 days.
About Montrose
Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what’s coming tomorrow. With approximately 2,800 employees across over 80 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the Company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “intend,” “expect”, and “may”, and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management’s reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Further, many of these factors are, and may continue to be, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.
|
MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
|
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
REVENUES
|
|
$
|
139,910
|
|
|
$
|
136,224
|
|
|
$
|
274,590
|
|
|
$
|
270,041
|
|
COST OF REVENUES (exclusive of
|
|
|
90,429
|
|
|
|
92,104
|
|
|
|
178,815
|
|
|
|
187,420
|
|
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE
|
|
|
46,456
|
|
|
|
27,366
|
|
|
|
88,263
|
|
|
|
52,366
|
|
FAIR VALUE CHANGES IN BUSINESS
|
|
|
(3,510
|
)
|
|
|
12,971
|
|
|
|
(3,531
|
)
|
|
|
24,035
|
|
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
|
|
|
12,280
|
|
|
|
9,878
|
|
|
|
24,424
|
|
|
|
21,674
|
|
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
|
|
|
(5,745
|
)
|
|
|
(6,095
|
)
|
|
|
(13,381
|
)
|
|
|
(15,454
|
)
|
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense)
|
|
|
343
|
|
|
|
(511
|
)
|
|
|
2,804
|
|
|
|
(1,393
|
)
|
Interest expense—net
|
|
|
(1,518
|
)
|
|
|
(6,798
|
)
|
|
|
(2,610
|
)
|
|
|
(9,486
|
)
|
Total other (expense) income—net
|
|
|
(1,175
|
)
|
|
|
(7,309
|
)
|
|
|
194
|
|
|
|
(10,879
|
)
|
LOSS BEFORE (EXPENSE) INCOME
|
|
|
(6,920
|
)
|
|
|
(13,404
|
)
|
|
|
(13,187
|
)
|
|
|
(26,333
|
)
|
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)
|
|
|
831
|
|
|
|
(256
|
)
|
|
|
2,100
|
|
|
|
(254
|
)
|
NET LOSS
|
|
$
|
(7,751
|
)
|
|
$
|
(13,148
|
)
|
|
$
|
(15,287
|
)
|
|
$
|
(26,079
|
)
|
EQUITY ADJUSTMENT FROM FOREIGN
|
|
|
(84
|
)
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
57
|
|
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|
|
|
(7,835
|
)
|
|
|
(13,120
|
)
|
|
|
(15,290
|
)
|
|
|
(26,022
|
)
|
CONVERTIBLE AND REDEEMABLE
|
|
|
(4,100
|
)
|
|
|
(4,100
|
)
|
|
|
(8,200
|
)
|
|
|
(8,200
|
)
|
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO
|
|
|
(11,851
|
)
|
|
|
(17,248
|
)
|
|
|
(23,487
|
)
|
|
|
(34,279
|
)
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
|
|
|
29,678
|
|
|
|
26,056
|
|
|
|
29,670
|
|
|
|
25,586
|
|
NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE
|
|
$
|
(0.40
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.66
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.79
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.34
|
)
|
MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
June 30, 2022
|
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and restricted cash
|
|
$
|
98,414
|
|
|
$
|
146,741
|
|
Accounts receivable—net
|
|
|
87,676
|
|
|
|
98,513
|
|
Contract assets
|
|
|
47,740
|
|
|
|
40,139
|
|
Prepaid and other current assets
|
|
|
10,406
|
|
|
|
8,465
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
244,236
|
|
|
|
293,858
|
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment—net
|
|
|
34,396
|
|
|
|
31,521
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use asset—net
|
|
|
29,466
|
|
|
|
23,532
|
|
Finance lease right-of-use asset—net
|
|
|
8,278
|
|
|
|
8,944
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
315,626
|
|
|
|
311,944
|
|
Other intangible assets—net
|
|
|
150,684
|
|
|
|
160,997
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
5,057
|
|
|
|
2,298
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$
|
787,743
|
|
|
$
|
833,094
|
|
LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE AND REDEEMABLE SERIES A-2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
|
|
|
59,285
|
|
|
|
68,936
|
|
Accrued payroll and benefits
|
|
|
18,756
|
|
|
|
25,971
|
|
Business acquisitions contingent consideration, current
|
|
|
2,814
|
|
|
|
31,450
|
|
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
8,226
|
|
|
|
6,888
|
|
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
|
|
|
3,462
|
|
|
|
3,512
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
8,750
|
|
|
|
10,938
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
101,293
|
|
|
|
147,695
|
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business acquisitions contingent consideration, long-term
|
|
|
3,560
|
|
|
|
4,350
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities—net
|
|
|
6,207
|
|
|
|
4,006
|
|
Conversion option
|
|
|
24,207
|
|
|
|
23,081
|
|
Operating lease liability—net of current portion
|
|
|
21,714
|
|
|
|
16,859
|
|
Finance lease liability—net of current portion
|
|
|
5,199
|
|
|
|
5,756
|
|
Long-term debt—net of deferred financing fees
|
|
|
157,703
|
|
|
|
161,818
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
319,964
|
|
|
|
363,665
|
|
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONVERTIBLE AND REDEEMABLE SERIES A-2 PREFERRED STOCK $0.0001 PAR VALUE—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorized, issued and outstanding shares: 17,500 at June 30, 2022 and
|
|
|
152,928
|
|
|
|
152,928
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.000004 par value; authorized shares: 190,000,000 at
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
477,783
|
|
|
|
464,143
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(162,965
|
)
|
|
|
(147,678
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
314,851
|
|
|
|
316,501
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE AND REDEEMABLE SERIES A-2
|
|
$
|
787,743
|
|
|
$
|
833,094
|
|
MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP, INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(15,287
|
)
|
|
$
|
(26,079
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for bad debt
|
|
|
(171
|
)
|
|
|
590
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
24,424
|
|
|
|
21,674
|
|
Amortization of right-of-use asset
|
|
|
4,582
|
|
|
|
4,025
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
21,357
|
|
|
|
4,222
|
|
Fair value changes in financial instruments
|
|
|
(2,856
|
)
|
|
|
1,120
|
|
Fair value changes in business acquisition contingencies
|
|
|
(3,531
|
)
|
|
|
24,035
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
2,100
|
|
|
|
(254
|
)
|
Debt extinguishment costs
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,052
|
|
Other
|
|
|
370
|
|
|
|
(87
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities—net of acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable and contract assets
|
|
|
8,248
|
|
|
|
(31,009
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
(433
|
)
|
|
|
1,316
|
|
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
|
|
|
(10,171
|
)
|
|
|
1,788
|
|
Accrued payroll and benefits
|
|
|
(7,794
|
)
|
|
|
(2,846
|
)
|
Payment of contingent consideration
|
|
|
(19,457
|
)
|
|
|
(15,549
|
)
|
Other assets
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(107
|
)
|
Change in operating leases
|
|
|
(4,323
|
)
|
|
|
(3,937
|
)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
(2,942
|
)
|
|
|
(17,046
|
)
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
(3,501
|
)
|
|
|
(2,354
|
)
|
Proceeds received from corporate owned insurance
|
|
|
277
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proprietary software development and other software costs
|
|
|
(147
|
)
|
|
|
(208
|
)
|
Purchase price true ups
|
|
|
(631
|
)
|
|
|
(8,377
|
)
|
Cash paid for acquisitions—net of cash acquired
|
|
|
(14,328
|
)
|
|
|
(14,876
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(18,330
|
)
|
|
|
(25,815
|
)
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from line of credit
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
105,000
|
|
Payments on line of credit
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(40,000
|
)
|
Proceeds from term loans
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
175,000
|
|
Repayment of term loan
|
|
|
(6,563
|
)
|
|
|
(173,905
|
)
|
Payment of contingent consideration
|
|
|
(10,722
|
)
|
|
|
(9,605
|
)
|
Repayment of finance leases
|
|
|
(1,911
|
)
|
|
|
(1,143
|
)
|
Debt issuance costs
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2,590
|
)
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock for exercised stock options
|
|
|
483
|
|
|
|
3,086
|
|
Dividend payment to the Series A-2 shareholders
|
|
|
(8,200
|
)
|
|
|
(8,200
|
)
|
Payments of deferred offering costs
|
|
|
(183
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
|
|
(27,096
|
)
|
|
|
47,643
|
|
CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
|
|
|
(48,368
|
)
|
|
|
4,782
|
|
Foreign exchange impact on cash balance
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
526
|
|
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning of year
|
|
|
146,741
|
|
|
|
34,881
|
|
End of period
|
|
$
|
98,414
|
|
|
$
|
40,189
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
|
$
|
3,196
|
|
|
$
|
3,397
|
|
Cash paid for income tax
|
|
$
|
699
|
|
|
$
|
305
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued purchases of property and equipment
|
|
$
|
1,408
|
|
|
$
|
907
|
|
Property and equipment purchased under finance leases
|
|
$
|
1,273
|
|
|
$
|
1,766
|
|
Common stock issued to acquire new businesses
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
2,746
|
|
Acquisitions unpaid contingent consideration
|
|
$
|
6,374
|
|
|
$
|
31,152
|
|
Acquisitions contingent consideration paid in shares
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
25,000
|
Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to our results under GAAP, in this release we also present certain other supplemental financial measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP, including, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Share. We calculate Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain other items, including stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related costs, as set forth in greater detail in the table below. We calculate Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, fair value changes to financial instruments and contingent earnouts, and other gain or losses, as set forth in greater detail in the table below. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Share represents Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to stockholders divided by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the applicable period.
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is one of the primary metrics used by management to evaluate our financial performance and compare it to that of our peers, evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, make budgeting and capital allocation decisions and in connection with our executive incentive compensation. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Share are useful metrics to evaluate ongoing business performance after interest and tax. These measures are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Further, we believe they are helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results because they allow for more consistent comparisons of financial performance between periods by excluding gains and losses that are non-operational in nature or outside the control of management, and, in the case of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, by excluding items that may differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate and capital investments.
These non-GAAP measures do, however, have certain limitations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Our presentation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Share should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items for which we may make adjustments.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Rodny Nacier
(949) 988-3383
[email protected]
Media Relations:
Doug Donsky
(646) 361-1427
[email protected]