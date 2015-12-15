New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022, Reports Second Quarter Net Investment Income of $0.31 per Share, Declares Third Quarter 2022 Distribution of $0.30 per Share

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) (the “Company”, “we”, “us” or “our”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and reported second quarter net investment income of $0.31 per weighted average share. At June 30, 2022, net asset value (“NAV”) per share was $13.42, compared to $13.56 at March 31, 2022, representing a 1% decline quarter over quarter. The Company also announced that its board of directors declared a third quarter distribution of $0.30 per share, which will be payable on September 30, 2022 to holders of record as of September 16, 2022. For additional details related to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, please refer to the New Mountain Finance Corporation Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and the supplemental investor presentation which can be found on the Company’s website at http://www.newmountainfinance.com.

Selected Financial Highlights

(in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2022
Investment Portfolio(1)

$

3,319,592

Total Assets

$

3,404,781

Total Statutory Debt(2)

$

1,716,424

NAV(3)

$

1,351,610

 

NAV per Share

$

13.42

Net Investment Income per Weighted Average Shares

$

0.31

Distributions Paid per Share

$

0.30

Statutory Debt/Equity

1.27x

Statutory Debt/Equity (net of available cash)

1.25x

_____________________________

(1) Includes collateral for securities purchased under collateralized agreements to resell.

(2) Excludes the Company’s United States (“U.S.”) Small Business Administration (“SBA”)-guaranteed debentures. Includes premium received on additional convertible notes issued in June 2019.

(3) Excludes non-controlling interest in New Mountain Net Lease Corporation (“NMNLC”).

Management Comments on Second Quarter Performance

“We believe New Mountain’s strategy of focusing on ‘defensive growth’ industries and on companies that we know well continues to prove to be a successful strategy”, added Steven B. Klinsky, NMFC Chairman. “We believe one of our keys to success is the strength of the team, which we continue to build over time, now at over 215 employees and senior advisors.”

Robert A. Hamwee, CEO, commented: “Despite considerable economic volatility, NMFC’s portfolio continues to be well positioned as a result of our defensive growth investment strategy. We reported Q2 Net Investment Income of $0.31 per share, exceeding our prior guidance, and over 90% of the portfolio was rated green on our risk rating scale, which is a direct result of our continued effort to invest in high-quality companies.”

John R. Kline, President, commented: “We are pleased to announce a third quarter distribution of $0.30 per share based on our expectation that Q3 Net Investment Income will be at least $0.30 per share. Given our outlook for consistent operating performance, a rising interest rate environment and continued support, if needed, from our investment advisor, we remain confident that our Net Investment Income will continue to meet or exceed our quarterly dividend for the foreseeable future.”

Portfolio and Investment Activity1

As of June 30, 2022, the Company’s NAV was $1,351.6 million and its portfolio had a fair value of $3,319.6 million in 108 portfolio companies, with a weighted average YTM at Cost2 of approximately 10.3%. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company generated $103.8 million of originations in four new portfolio companies and $116.6 million of originations, including commitments3 for follow-on investments in nineteen portfolio companies held as of March 31, 2022. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company had $36.2 million of asset sales and cash repayments3 of $102.8 million.

Consolidated Results of Operations4

The Company’s total investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 was $72.8 million and $66.2 million, respectively.

The Company’s total net expenses, after income tax expense, for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 were $41.4 million and $37.4 million, respectively. Total net expenses, after income tax expense, for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 consisted of $20.7 million and $17.9 million, respectively, of costs associated with the Company’s borrowings and $18.5 million and $17.2 million, respectively, in net management and incentive fees. On November 1, 2021, the Company entered into Amendment No. 1 to the Investment Management Agreement (“Amendment No. 1”) which reduced the base management fee from 1.75% of the Company’s gross assets to 1.4% of the Company’s gross assets. Effective as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 through the quarter ending December 31, 2023, the Investment Adviser entered into a fee waiver agreement (the “Fee Waiver Agreement”) pursuant to which the Investment Adviser will waive base management fees in order to reach a target base management fee of 1.25% on gross assets (the “Reduced Base Management Fee”). The Investment Adviser cannot recoup management fees that the Investment Adviser has previously waived. For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 management fees waived were $1.1 million and $3.8 million, respectively. The Company’s net direct and indirect professional, administrative, other general and administrative and income tax expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 were $2.2 million and $2.3 million, respectively.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company recorded $(15.4) million and $47.0 million, respectively, of net realized and unrealized losses and gains.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $40.7 million and total statutory debt outstanding of $1,716.4 million5, which consisted of $615.4 million of the $730.0 million of total availability on the Company’s secured revolving credit facility (“the Holdings Credit Facility”), $120.9 million of the $198.5 million of total availability on the Company’s senior secured revolving credit facility (the “NMFC Credit Facility”), $189.3 million of the $280.0 million of total availability on the Company’s secured revolving credit facility (the “DB Credit Facility”), $0 of the $50.0 million of total availability on the uncommitted revolving loan agreement (the “Unsecured Management Company Revolver”), $2.9 million of the $10.0 million of total availability on the senior secured revolving credit facility (the “NMNLC Credit Facility II”), $201.4 million6 of convertible notes outstanding and $586.5 million of unsecured notes outstanding. Additionally, the Company had $300.0 million of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of June 30, 2022.

Portfolio and Asset Quality1

The Company monitors the performance and financial trends of its portfolio companies on at least a quarterly basis. The Company attempts to identify any developments within the portfolio company, the industry or the macroeconomic environment that may alter any material element of the Company’s original investment strategy. As described more fully in the Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, the portfolio monitoring procedures are designed to provide a simple yet comprehensive analysis of the Company’s portfolio companies based on their operating performance and underlying business characteristics, which in turn forms the basis of its Risk Rating. The Risk Rating is expressed in categories of Red, Orange, Yellow and Green with Red reflecting an investment performing materially below expectations and Green reflecting an investment that is in-line with or above expectations.

The following table shows the Risk Rating of the Company’s portfolio companies as of June 30, 2022:

(in millions)
Risk Rating Cost Percent Fair Value Percent
Red

$

83.9

2.5

%

$

30.6

0.9

%

Orange

 

57.5

1.7

%

 

40.6

1.2

%

Yellow

 

214.3

6.4

%

 

205.3

6.2

%

Green

 

2,971.8

89.4

%

 

3,043.1

91.7

%

Total

$

3,327.5

100.0

%

$

3,319.6

100.0

%

As of June 30, 2022, all investments in the Company’s portfolio had a Green Risk Rating with the exception of nine portfolio companies that had a Yellow Risk Rating, three portfolio companies that had an Orange Risk Rating and three portfolio companies that had a Red Risk Rating.

The following table shows the Company’s investment portfolio composition as of June 30, 2022:

(in thousands, except per share data)
Investment Portfolio Composition June 30, 2022 Percent of Total
First Lien

$

1,857,335

 

56.0

%

Second Lien(1)

 

602,795

 

18.2

%

Subordinated

 

55,968

 

1.7

%

Preferred Equity

 

177,078

 

5.3

%

Investment Fund

 

252,400

 

7.6

%

Common Equity and Other(7)

 

374,016

 

11.2

%

Total

$

3,319,592

 

100.0

%

Recent Developments

On July 15, 2022, the Company caused notices to be issued to holders of the 2017A Unsecured Notes regarding the exercise of the Company’s option to repay all of the $55.0 million in aggregate principal amount of issued and outstanding 2017A Unsecured Notes, which was repaid on July 14, 2022.

On August 3, 2022, the Company’s board of directors declared a third quarter 2022 distribution of $0.30 per share payable on September 30, 2022 to holders of record as of September 16, 2022.

_________________________________

1 Includes collateral for securities purchased under collateralized agreements to resell.

2 References to “YTM at Cost” assume the accruing investments, including secured collateralized agreements, in our portfolio as of a certain date, the ‘‘Portfolio Date’’, are purchased at cost on that date and held until their respective maturities with no prepayments or losses and are exited at par at maturity. This calculation excludes the impact of existing leverage. YTM at Cost uses the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”), Sterling Overnight Interbank Average Rate (“SONIA”) and Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) curves at each quarter’s respective end date. The actual yield to maturity may be higher or lower due to the future selection of LIBOR, SONIA and SOFR contracts by the individual companies in the Company’s portfolio or other factors.

3 Originations exclude payment-in-kind (“PIK”); originations, repayments, and sales excludes revolvers, unfunded commitments, bridges, return of capital, and realized gains / losses.

4 Excludes net income related to non-controlling interests in NMNLC. For the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, $0.3 million and $0.4 million, respectively, of dividend income is excluded from investment income, $0.0 million and $0.0 million, respectively, of net direct and indirect professional, administrative, other general and administrative is excluded from net expenses, and $(1.1) million and $2.9 million, respectively, of realized and unrealized losses and gains, is excluded from net realized and unrealized gains and losses.

5 Excludes the Company’s United States (“U.S.”) Small Business Administration (“SBA”)-guaranteed debentures.

6 Includes premium received on additional convertible notes issued in June 2019.

7 Includes investments held in NMNLC.

Conference Call

New Mountain Finance Corporation will host a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results. All interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (844) 200-6205 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. Canadian callers should dial +1 (833) 950-0062. International callers should dial +1 (929) 526-1599. The access code for this conference call is 898806. This conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties through the Company’s website, http://ir.newmountainfinance.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the Company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. Following the call, you may access a replay of the event via audio webcast on our website. We will be utilizing a presentation during the conference call and we have posted the presentation to the investor relations section of our website.

New Mountain Finance Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
(unaudited)
June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
Assets
Investments at fair value
Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (cost of $2,523,515 and $2,323,224 respectively) $

2,456,609

$

2,283,779

Non-controlled/affiliated investments (cost of $83,313 and $80,801, respectively)

151,045

134,775

Controlled investments (cost of $690,628 and $722,467, respectively)

692,537

755,810

Total investments at fair value (cost of $3,297,456 and $3,126,492, respectively)

3,300,191

3,174,364

Securities purchased under collateralized agreements to resell (cost of $30,000 and $30,000, respectively)

19,401

21,422

Cash and cash equivalents

40,712

58,077

Interest and dividend receivable

33,827

30,868

Other assets

10,650

11,081

Total assets $

3,404,781

$

3,295,812

 
Liabilities
Borrowings
Holdings Credit Facility $

615,463

$

545,263

Unsecured Notes

586,500

511,500

SBA-guaranteed debentures

300,000

300,000

Convertible Notes

201,366

201,417

DB Credit Facility

189,300

226,300

NMFC Credit Facility

120,895

127,192

NMNLC Credit Facility II

2,900

15,200

Deferred financing costs (net of accumulated amortization of $44,092 and $40,713, respectively)

(16,910)

(19,684)

Net borrowings

1,999,514

1,907,188

Management fee payable

10,628

10,164

Incentive fee payable

7,926

7,503

Interest payable

18,450

17,388

Payable for unsettled securities purchased

7,910

Payable to affiliates

796

556

Deferred tax liability

169

13

Other liabilities

2,097

2,478

Total liabilities

2,039,580

1,953,200

Commitments and contingencies
Net Assets
Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 2,000,000 shares authorized, none issued

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, and 100,716,928 and 97,907,441 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,007

979

Paid in capital in excess of par

1,310,791

1,272,796

Accumulated undistributed earnings

39,812

47,470

Total net assets of New Mountain Finance Corporation $

1,351,610

$

1,321,245

Non-controlling interest in New Mountain Net Lease Corporation

13,591

21,367

Total net assets $

1,365,201

$

1,342,612

 
Total liabilities and net assets $

3,404,781

$

3,295,812

 
Number of shares outstanding

100,716,928

97,907,441

Net asset value per share of New Mountain Finance Corporation $

13.42

$

13.49

 
New Mountain Finance Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
(unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021
Investment income
From non-controlled/non-affiliated investments:
Interest income (excluding Payment-in-kind (“PIK”) interest income) $

41,089

$

39,819

$

78,533

79,379

PIK interest income

2,934

2,064

6,236

4,598

Dividend income

87

135

Non-cash dividend income

3,189

2,967

6,274

5,368

Other income

4,287

1,578

5,918

4,402

From non-controlled/affiliated investments:
Interest income (excluding PIK interest income)

263

563

518

1,026

PIK interest income

258

509

Non-cash dividend income

1,012

1,545

1,994

3,050

Other income

62

103

125

205

From controlled investments:
Interest income (excluding PIK interest income)

1,715

1,169

3,371

2,317

PIK interest income

4,085

3,466

9,055

6,770

Dividend income

10,671

11,117

22,316

21,592

Non-cash dividend income

1,063

1,334

2,075

2,615

Other income

2,395

836

5,014

2,947

Total investment income

73,110

66,561

142,073

134,269

Expenses
Incentive fee

7,926

7,298

15,403

14,546

Management fee

11,770

13,725

23,323

27,145

Interest and other financing expenses

20,672

17,871

39,309

37,256

Administrative expenses

932

1,029

2,141

2,158

Professional fees

817

764

1,754

1,490

Other general and administrative expenses

518

466

995

908

Total expenses

42,635

41,153

82,925

83,503

Less: management fee waived

(1,142)

(3,804)

(2,234)

(7,441)

Less: expenses waived and reimbursed

(238)

Net expenses

41,493

37,349

80,453

76,062

Net investment income before income taxes

31,617

29,212

61,620

58,207

Income tax (benefit) expense

(87)

22

8

23

Net investment income

31,704

29,190

61,612

58,184

Net realized gains (losses):
Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments

(594)

157

(664)

338

Non-controlled/affiliated investments

1

(12,211)

Controlled investments

17,112

22

36,354

1,557

Foreign currency

40

385

Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation:
Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments

(20,507)

(10,921)

(25,031)

(2,650)

Non-controlled/affiliated investments

2,999

35,972

13,758

65,014

Controlled investments

(15,266)

24,757

(31,434)

20,916

Securities purchased under collateralized agreements to resell

(2,021)

Foreign currency

(193)

(615)

(Provision) benefit for taxes

(155)

(157)

(115)

Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains

(16,564)

49,988

(9,425)

72,849

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

15,140

79,178

52,187

131,033

Less: Net decrease (increase) in net assets resulting from operations related to non-controlling interests in New Mountain Net Lease Corporation

814

(3,366)

(41)

(3,731)

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations related to New Mountain Finance Corporation $

15,954

$

75,812

$

52,146

$

127,302

Basic earnings (loss) per share $

0.16

$

0.78

$

0.52

1.31

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding-basic

100,596,188

96,828,217

99,510,862

96,827,782

Diluted earnings per share $

0.16

$

0.71

$

0.50

1.20

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding-diluted

113,853,773

110,085,802

112,768,447

110,085,367

Distributions declared and paid per share $

0.30

$

0.30

$

0.60

0.60

 

ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORPORATION

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified and externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. The Company’s first lien debt may include traditional first lien senior secured loans or unitranche loans. Unitranche loans combine characteristics of traditional first lien senior secured loans as well as second lien and subordinated loans. Unitranche loans will expose the Company to the risks associated with second lien and subordinated loans to the extent it invests in the “last out” tranche. In some cases, the investments may also include small equity interests. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its Investment Adviser, New Mountain Finance Advisers BDC, L.L.C., which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. More information about New Mountain Finance Corporation can be found on the Company’s website at http://www.newmountainfinance.com.

ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL

New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, credit and net lease investment strategies with over $37 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information on New Mountain Capital, please visit http://www.newmountaincapital.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may contain “forward-looking statements”, which relate to our future operations, future performance or our financial condition. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19, the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and related changes in base interest rates and significant volatility on our business, portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or factors that are beyond our control. New Mountain Finance Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this press release.

