Nautilus Biotechnology to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

SEATTLE, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform for quantifying the proteome, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.

Nautilus’ management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, September 12th at 11:05 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:05 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.nautilus.bio.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.
Based in Seattle, Washington, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio

Investor Contact
[email protected]

Media Contact
[email protected]

 

Related Stories

HG Semiconductor Announces 2022 Interim Results

Dr. Glenn Haifer and Ampersand Capital Partners Acquire Australian Biologics CDMO Luina Bio, Rebranding as AcuraBio

Chartwells Higher Education and Standard AI Partner to Open 100 Autonomous Retail Stores

VMware Tanzu® Supercharges Portfolio to Help Customers Build, Run, and Manage Cloud-Native Apps

Big Valley Marketing Hires Steve Kerns as Chief Marketing Officer to Fuel Sustained Growth and Visibility for Tech Firm

Building Industry Partners Adds Fire Protection Industry Veteran Steve Shaffer as Operating Partner

You may have missed

HG Semiconductor Announces 2022 Interim Results

Dr. Glenn Haifer and Ampersand Capital Partners Acquire Australian Biologics CDMO Luina Bio, Rebranding as AcuraBio

Chartwells Higher Education and Standard AI Partner to Open 100 Autonomous Retail Stores

VMware Tanzu® Supercharges Portfolio to Help Customers Build, Run, and Manage Cloud-Native Apps

Big Valley Marketing Hires Steve Kerns as Chief Marketing Officer to Fuel Sustained Growth and Visibility for Tech Firm

error: Content is protected !!