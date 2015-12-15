Progress Achieves U.S. Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List Certification

Progress LoadMaster meets the federal government’s rigorous cybersecurity requirements for use within the DoD’s technology infrastructure

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced that Progress® Kemp® Loadmaster® load balancer has achieved U.S. Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List (APL) certification. The DoDIN APL represents the agency’s master list of products available for purchase that are secure, trusted and approved for deployment within the Department of Defense’s technology infrastructure.

The Department of Defense (DoD) is the largest employer in the world, with more than 1.4 million active-duty service members. Its technology environment, the DoDIN, is a global technology infrastructure largely managed by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). A listing on the DoDIN APL, previously known as the Unified Capabilities Approved Products List, is required for all hardware and software products implemented into the U.S. technology infrastructure. Given the DoD’s rigorous testing and certification criteria, federal agencies and Global 2000 companies often look to the DoDIN APL for the best technology.

“Progress works with central and local government clients across the world to ensure the high availability and optimization of critical infrastructure and applications,” said Jason Dover, VP, Product Strategy, Enterprise Application Experience, Progress. “This certification reinforces our commitment to helping organizations secure and modernize the DoD’s infrastructure, in line with an increased need to protect federal IT systems.”

Load balancing is an important catalyst to help government organizations effectively deliver scalable and highly available application deployments. The Progress load balancing portfolio and extensive library of application deployment templates provide high performance and secure delivery of application workloads from a wide range of vendors in multiple sectors.

For more information about Progress Kemp LoadMaster for Government, click here.

