TidalScale Reduces Server Failure Rates by 100X with Advances in their Next Generation of Software-Defined Servers

TidalScale 4.1 enhancements include self-healing, server wear leveling, and preventive health checks: Now available on AWS Marketplace

LOS GATOS, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TidalScale , the company leading the Software-Defined Server revolution, today announced updates to its fourth generation Software-Defined Server technology to help organizations with mission-critical applications run more reliably and minimize system downtime. TidalScale 4.1 newly advanced features dramatically improves overall system reliability, availability, and serviceability to reduce server failure rates by 100x, effectively adding two 9’s to system up-time making 99.999% uptime possible. The company also announced that it is now live and available on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace.

“The cost of server downtime, whether planned or unplanned, has never been higher. Enterprise customers are experiencing server hardware failures at a rate never seen before, often resulting in significant financial losses for their business,” said Gary Smerdon, President & CEO at TidalScale. “With the introduction of TidalScale 4.1, our customers can now detect and prevent impending failures through our ‘self-healing’ system which automatically hot swaps and replaces the failing server. This is accomplished with no human intervention – true lights out operation.”

The latest release of TidalScale’s technology also brings the benefit of server wear leveling and preventative health checks. Server wear leveling prioritizes the deployment of servers based on which systems have longest estimated life remaining. Preventative health check alerts system operators when a system needs to be taken off-line to perform a deep health-check. This is not possible while a server is running applications. These new features are now available with zero-downtime based on the TidalGuard capabilities.

“As IT becomes ever-more critical to business operations, enterprises are struggling to meet growing availability requirements, as well as the increasing need for affordable processing power, said independent analyst Tim Stammers. “TidalScale’s combination of virtualization and machine learning technology now promises dramatic improvements in availability, as well as a way to create highly scalable processing resources from low-cost commodity hardware, which makes their software-defined server technology even more important.”

As highlighted recently in The New York Times, computer servers have been experiencing increasing hardware failures . Uncorrectable memory failures are now 100 times more likely than they were a decade ago. Other sources of error include those related to power supply & fans, networking, and storage. This downward trend in server reliability is a surprising reality that’s threatening infrastructure at the base level. This is all accomplished using industry standard computers and networks running standard operating systems and applications.

