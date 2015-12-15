Notarize Announces Notarize for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Notarize’s customers can now benefit from initiating and managing digital document notarization without leaving Salesforce

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Notarize today announced it has launched Notarize for Salesforce on the Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to initiate and manage fully digital document notarization without leaving the Salesforce platform. Online notarization reduces errors, saves valuable time, and modernizes the customer experience — and now it can be performed within Salesforce.

Integrated directly with Salesforce, Notarize for Salesforce is currently available on AppExchange at Notarize for Salesforce. Notarize for Salesforce is the first online notarization platform available to Salesforce users.

Notarize for Salesforce

Notarize users can now perform an end-to-end online notarization without leaving the Salesforce platform.

Features include:

Ability to request a document to be digitally notarized or eSigned which then triggers an email to a signer to begin the process

Option to customize or templatize email messages to signers for speed and ease with fully configurable in Account, Opportunity, Lead and Contact objects features

Status/timestamp tracking of notarization status

Configurable storage of completed notarization inside Salesforce

These features enhance the user experience by reducing the errors time, and money associated with the in-person and legacy paper processes.

Comments on the News

“Consumer expectations have shifted to digital-first, especially for tasks that have typically been time-consuming and time-sensitive, and notarizations are the perfect example of a legacy process that needed a tech-forward upgrade. Notarize pioneered online notarization, and we are the first and only fully dedicated provider of remote online notarization on AppExchange. Businesses and consumers rely on Salesforce, and this offering will uplevel the experience for any Notarize user who wants and needs to have a document notarized securely, efficiently and via a fully digital experience,” said Pat Kinsel, Notarize Founder and CEO.

“Notarize for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by being the first to offer online notarization directly within Salesforce,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Notarize

Notarize is the leader in online notarization, which is simpler, smarter and safer than notarizing documents on paper. From buying or selling a home to adopting a child, Notarize is bringing trust online 24/7 for life’s most important moments. For more information, please visit notarize.com.

