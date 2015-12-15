Optimizely Recognized as a Strong Performer in Marketing Resource Management by Independent Research Firm

Optimizely receives highest possible scores in usability, innovation roadmap, project management, and content planning criteria in first report since Welcome acquisition

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced it was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester WaveTM: Marketing Resource Management, Q3 2022.

The report states that, “Welcome’s legacy in content marketing and editorial shines through in its ample content and people management offerings. And its superior innovation roadmap plans, to employ AI for content generation and leverage parent Optimizely for content experimentation and optimization, make it distinct from other vendors, even content-focused MRM tools.” The report also notes, “Welcome presents a unified platform with a modern interface; usability is high.”

“To provide innovative customer experiences that drive business outcomes, marketers must deliver the right content at the right time,” said Justin Anovick, Chief Product Officer at Optimizely. “But, today’s marketers find themselves in a challenging position as they face heightened expectations to deliver creative content while managing evolving teams. We believe our recognition as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave for Marketing Resource Management validates that with Optimizely’s Welcome, marketers can more easily collaborate, plan, and publish exceptional campaigns that deliver results.”

In its vendor profile, the Forrester report notes, Optimizely’s Welcome is “able to directly publish content to content management systems (CMSes) and other select downstream channels such as social media platforms – a rare ability among this vendor set.” The report also states, “Reference customers rave about their relationship with Welcome’s [Optimizely’s] customer success managers, all the way up to senior leadership.”

The recognition comes eight months after Optimizely’s acquisition of Welcome Software in December 2021, bringing together industry-leading content marketing platform (CMP), digital asset management (DAM) and MRM capabilities into a single solution to empower marketing teams across the globe to drive real business value through better customer experiences. Optimizely was also named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms (CMP) for the fifth consecutive year.

Download the full report here to learn more about Optimizely’s Welcome offering.

