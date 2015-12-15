TeraWatt Appoints New Head of Operations

Kit Ahuja, an Insider’s 2022 EV-industry power player, joins TeraWatt’s leadership team

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TeraWatt Infrastructure, a company providing best-in-class charging services for fleets in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Kit Ahuja as head of operations.

“As a pioneer in the commercial charging infrastructure market with a multi-trillion dollar opportunity in front of us, TeraWatt has attracted some of the brightest minds in the industry to help make our vision a reality,” said Neha Palmer, CEO of TeraWatt. “Having accomplished leaders like Kit with broad energy and automotive experience on board ensures we’re developing the most robust and reliable solutions to meet the moment. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to our growing team.”

Kit Ahuja brings a decade of experience scaling up operations at leading climate tech companies to his new position heading operations at TeraWatt. In his first year, Kit will be focused on building out the teams that will be responsible for designing, engineering, constructing, and operating TeraWatt’s sites at scale to ensure customer requirements for performance are met. Kit will also oversee technical operations, facilities and EH&S, supply chain and procurement, as well as hardware product and engineering.

Kit was recently recognized by Insider as one of the top 30 leaders in the electric vehicle industry. Before joining TeraWatt, Kit was a founding member of Rivian’s Energy and Charging business. Serving as director, he was instrumental in shaping the go-to-market strategy for Rivian’s Charging Networks and proceeded to lead its Energy Operations group. He was also responsible for the initial planning of Rivian’s Adventure Network of 600+ charging locations, as well as deploying a charging network spanning 13,000 miles across 13 countries in less than six months for the Long Way Up Apple TV+ series. Prior to Rivian, Kit served as director of global sales engineering at Enel X and managed global business development at Tesla, where he scaled the company’s C&I Energy business while working on notable projects related to Tesla Semi and Fleet Energy (Solar & Storage). Kit holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Rutgers University.

“What brought me to TeraWatt is its incredible leadership, team, and vision. It’s an exciting moment when you get to build something that doesn’t exist – fleet charging centers – while also offering the best-in-class solution,” said Ahuja. “There’s no other place where I felt I could make a bigger impact on climate than here at TeraWatt.”

About Terawatt Infrastructure

TeraWatt Infrastructure provides reliable charging solutions for the future of fleet transportation. The company designs, operates and owns electric vehicle charging centers for fleet operations combining property assets with energy and charging expertise. Terawatt was founded, in the absence of anything like it, to be the nation’s reliable, long-term partner in the rapidly expanding transition to all-electric transportation. For more information: www.terawattinfrastructure.com

