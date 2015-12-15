NW Natural Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), reported financial results and highlights including:

Reported net income of $1.7 million ($0.05 per share) for the second quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of $0.7 million ($0.02 per share) for the same period in 2021

Earned net income of $58.0 million ($1.77 per share) for the first six months of 2022, compared to earnings of $58.8 million ($1.92 per share) for the same period in 2021

Earnings per share in 2022 was affected by a 2.9 million common share issuance on April 1, 2022

Added nearly 10,200 natural gas meters in the last 12 months for a growth rate of 1.3% as of June 30, 2022

Filed multi-party settlements in the Oregon general rate case

Began approval process with the Public Utility Commission of Oregon (OPUC) for a one megawatt hydrogen project

Reaffirmed 2022 earnings guidance in the range of $2.45 to $2.65 per share and our long-term earnings per share growth rate target of 4% to 6%

“The Company continues to perform well and serve customers safely and reliably this quarter,” said David H. Anderson, president and CEO of NW Natural Holdings. “Paving the way to incorporate low-carbon energy resources into its system, NW Natural initiated the approval process with the Oregon Commission in July to develop its clean hydrogen production facility — a first-of-its-kind in Oregon. We’re making progress on behalf of our customers and stakeholders as we execute on the decarbonization and growth opportunities in front of us.”

For the second quarter of 2022, net income increased $2.4 million to net income of $1.7 million (or $0.05 per share), compared to a net loss of $0.7 million (or $0.02 per share) for the same period in 2021. Results reflected higher margin from customer growth and new rates in Washington for our natural gas utility and lower pension expense, partially offset by higher operations and maintenance expenses.

Year-to-date net income decreased $0.8 million to $58.0 million (or $1.77 per share), compared to $58.8 million (or $1.92 per share) for the same period in 2021. Results reflected customer growth and new rates in Washington for our natural gas utility and lower pension expense, offset by higher operations and maintenance expenses. Net income from our other activities decreased primarily due to lower asset management revenues related to a severe winter storm in February 2021. Earnings per share was affected by a 2.9 million common share issuance on April 1, 2022.

KEY EVENTS AND INITIATIVES

Settlements Reached in Oregon General Rate Case for NW Natural

On Dec. 17, 2021, NW Natural filed a request for a general rate increase with the Public Utility Commission of Oregon (OPUC). The original filing included a requested $73.5 million annual revenue requirement increase and an increase in average rate base of $294 million to support long-planned investments related to safety, reliability, and information technology upgrades.

On May 31, 2022, NW Natural, the OPUC staff, the Oregon Citizens’ Utility Board (CUB), the Alliance of Western Energy Consumers (AWEC), and the Small Business Utility Advocates (SBUA) filed a settlement with the OPUC regarding the majority of revenue requirement items in the case. Under the settlement, NW Natural’s revenue requirement would increase $62.7 million. The settlement included a capital structure of 50% common equity and 50% long-term debt, return on equity of 9.4%, cost of capital of 6.836%, and rate base of $1.77 billion, or an increase of $337 million since the last rate case. The settlement is subject to review and approval by the OPUC.

On June 29, 2022, NW Natural, the OPUC staff, the Oregon CUB, AWEC, and the Coalition of Communities of Color, Climate Solutions, Verde, Columbia Riverkeeper, Oregon Environmental Council, Community Energy Project, and Sierra Club (Coalition) filed a second settlement with the OPUC addressing the following items: providing information on the decoupling calculation for new customers, foregoing deposits for new residential customers, updating the Oregon low-income energy efficiency program, and recovery of the COVID-19 deferral over the next two years beginning Nov. 1, 2022. The June settlement did not change the revenue requirement reached in the first settlement. Both settlements are subject to review and approval by the OPUC.

The remaining items in the rate case are as follows: the capital allowance provided for each new customer to connect to the system, the cost recovery and rate spread of the Lexington RNG facility, and the automatic adjustment clause for RNG investments, which allows the cost of the RNG facility to be included in rates outside a rate case.

New rates in Oregon are expected to take effect Nov. 1, 2022.

Gas Utility Submits Clean Hydrogen Project Application

In July, NW Natural filed to open a docket with the OPUC seeking approval for a one megawatt (MW) power-to-gas facility. The facility is designed to produce clean hydrogen by leveraging Eugene Water & Electric Board’s (EWEB’s) power generated from hydro, wind, and nuclear energy. The project is intended to be installed on EWEB’s Eugene campus and generate up to 4,300 MMBtu of clean hydrogen annually to blend into NW Natural’s system at up to 5% for the initial phase and up to 10% over time at this facility.

The primary objective for the project is to use NW Natural’s tight system, one of the most modern in the U.S., to begin the planning for hydrogen integration to support the Company’s decarbonization goals. The project can also provide hands-on experience in the generation, distribution and storage of low-carbon energy sources across increasingly interdependent gas and electric grids.

The project is being filed for OPUC approval under Senate Bill 844. This Bill is unique to Oregon and designed to support gas utility projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions that would not otherwise be undertaken in the normal course of business.

This project filing follows two years of 5% hydrogen blend tests successfully completed at NW Natural’s Sherwood, Oregon operating facility.

Water and Wastewater Utilities

In May 2022, NW Natural Water signed two purchase agreements for water utilities, representing approximately 1,400 connections in Washington near its existing Cascadia Water utilities. The acquisitions received approval by the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission in July 2022 and are expected to close in August 2022. In addition, NW Natural Water closed the purchase of a water and wastewater utility, representing approximately 150 connections in Texas.

In December 2021, NW Natural Water agreed to purchase the water and wastewater utilities of Far West Water & Sewer, Inc. located in Yuma, Arizona. In March 2022, we filed our acquisition application with the Arizona Corporation Commission and in June 2022 Arizona staff recommended approval of the Far West acquisition. The docket is currently awaiting Commission review, which is expected in August or early September.

When all pending acquisitions close, NW Natural Water will serve over 150,000 people through approximately 61,000 connections in five states.

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

The following financial comparisons are for the second quarter of 2022 and 2021 with individual year-over-year drivers below presented on an after-tax basis using a statutory tax rate of 26.5% unless otherwise noted.

NW Natural Holdings’ second quarter results are summarized by business segment in the table below:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Change In thousands, except per share data Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net income (loss): Natural Gas Distribution segment $ 157 $ — $ (1,381 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 1,538 $ 0.05 Other 1,558 0.05 657 0.03 901 0.02 Consolidated $ 1,715 $ 0.05 $ (724 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 2,439 $ 0.07 Diluted Shares 34,352 30,664 3,688

Natural Gas Distribution Segment

Natural gas distribution segment net income increased $1.5 million (or $0.05 per share) primarily reflecting higher margin and lower pension expense, partially offset by higher operations and maintenance expense.

Margin increased $2.3 million reflecting customer growth and new rates in Washington, which collectively contributed $1.7 million. In addition, higher usage from colder weather contributed $0.6 million, net of the loss from the Oregon gas cost incentive sharing mechanism.

Operations and maintenance expense increased $3.0 million as a result of higher expenses mainly from contractor labor for safety and reliability projects, professional service fees, and information technology costs.

Other income, net reflected a benefit of $2.1 million primarily from lower pension expense.

Other

Other net income increased $0.9 million (or $0.02 per share) reflecting $0.6 million higher net income from NW Natural’s other activities driven by increased asset management revenues. In addition, NW Natural Holding’s other businesses reported higher net income of $0.3 million primarily from lower business development costs.

YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS

The following financial comparisons are for the first six months of 2022 and 2021 with individual year-over-year drivers below presented on an after-tax basis using a statutory tax rate of 26.5% unless otherwise noted.

NW Natural Holdings’ year-to-date results are summarized by business segment in the table below:

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Change In thousands, except per share data Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net income: Natural Gas Distribution segment $ 55,547 $ 1.70 $ 52,544 $ 1.71 $ 3,003 $ (0.01 ) Other 2,407 0.07 6,249 0.21 (3,842 ) (0.14 ) Consolidated $ 57,954 $ 1.77 $ 58,793 $ 1.92 $ (839 ) $ (0.15 ) Diluted Shares 32,805 30,671 2,134

Natural Gas Distribution Segment

Natural Gas Distribution segment net income increased $3.0 million (and earnings per share decreased $0.01 per share) primarily reflecting new rates in Washington as a result of a general rate case, which was effective beginning Nov. 1, 2021. Earnings per share was affected by a 2.9 million common share issuance on April 1, 2022.

Margin increased $6.1 million reflecting new rates in Washington and customer growth, which collectively contributed $4.4 million. In addition, margin increased $2.2 million due to higher usage from colder comparative weather, net of the loss from the Oregon gas cost incentive sharing mechanism. Weather was 2% warmer than average weather for the first six months of 2022, compared to 12% warmer than average weather for the same period in 2021.

Operations and maintenance expense increased $6.5 million as a result of higher contractor labor for safety and reliability projects, expenses related to information technology maintenance and support, amortization expense related to cloud-computing arrangements, and professional service fees.

Depreciation and general taxes increased $0.8 million as we continue to invest in our natural gas utility system.

Other income, net increased $3.9 million driven by lower pension costs primarily related to higher returns and lower interest costs.

Other

Other net income decreased $3.8 million (or $0.14 per share) reflecting $3.6 million lower net income from NW Natural’s other activities driven by asset management revenues from a February 2021 cold weather event.

February 2021 Winter Weather Event

In February 2021, NW Natural experienced a severe winter storm in its service territory. To meet expected demand, we purchased additional natural gas supplies at higher than anticipated prices. However, our third-party marketer provided incremental asset management revenues, which more than offset the cost of the incremental gas purchases. The effect of these transactions resulted in a net benefit to shareholders of $2.8 million from the combined effect of $4.6 million of asset management revenues reflected in NW Natural’s other segment offset by lower utility margin from a $1.8 million of loss on the Oregon gas cost incentive sharing mechanism.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOWS

During the first six months of 2022, the Company generated $196.6 million in operating cash flows, compared to $194.3 million for the same period in 2021. The Company used $169.7 million in investing activities during the first six months of 2022 primarily for natural gas utility capital expenditures, compared to $127.9 million used in investing activities during the same period in 2021. Net cash used in financing activities was $24.0 million for the first six months of 2022, compared to $73.5 million used in financing activities during the same period in 2021. As of June 30, 2022, NW Natural Holdings held cash of $17.2 million.

2022 GUIDANCE AND LONG-TERM TARGETS

NW Natural Holdings reaffirmed 2022 earnings guidance in the range of $2.45 to $2.65 per share. This guidance assumes continued customer growth, average weather conditions, and no significant changes in prevailing regulatory policies, mechanisms, or outcomes, or significant local, state or federal laws, legislation or regulations. NW Natural Holdings reaffirmed its long-term earnings per share growth rate target of 4% to 6% compounded annually from 2022 through 2027.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The board of directors of NW Natural Holdings declared a quarterly dividend of 48.25 cents per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Aug. 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on July 29, 2022. The Company’s current indicated annual dividend rate is $1.93 per share. Future dividends are subject to board of director discretion and approval.

ABOUT NW NATURAL HOLDINGS

Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and has been doing business for over 160 years in the Pacific Northwest. It owns NW Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), NW Natural Renewables Holdings (NW Natural Renewables), and other business interests. We have a longstanding commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and the energy transition, and taking care of our employees and communities.

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through more than 790,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores. NW Natural owns and operates 21 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

NW Natural Water provides water distribution and wastewater services to communities throughout the Pacific Northwest and Texas. With all pending acquisitions closed, NW Natural Water will serve nearly 150,000 people through approximately 61,000 connections in five states. Learn more about our water business at nwnaturalwater.com.

Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com.

NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDINGS Consolidated Income Statement and Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Second Quarter 2022 Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Twelve Months Ended

June 30, In thousands, except per share amounts, customer, and degree day data 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Operating revenues $ 194,960 $ 148,917 31 % $ 545,261 $ 464,863 17 % $ 940,798 $ 818,420 15 % Operating expenses: Cost of gas 79,720 41,193 94 225,308 153,403 47 364,219 266,410 37 Operations and maintenance 53,175 50,047 6 110,660 102,238 8 212,649 189,463 12 Environmental remediation 2,267 1,509 50 6,970 5,286 32 11,622 9,350 24 General taxes 8,989 8,914 1 21,093 20,283 4 39,443 37,093 6 Revenue taxes 8,240 5,671 45 21,600 18,335 18 38,005 32,429 17 Depreciation 28,110 28,144 — 56,539 56,241 1 113,832 109,413 4 Other operating expenses 920 815 13 1,914 1,747 10 4,064 3,969 2 Total operating expenses 181,421 136,293 33 444,084 357,533 24 783,834 648,127 21 Income from operations 13,539 12,624 7 101,177 107,330 (6 ) 156,964 170,293 (8 ) Other income (expense), net 226 (2,597 ) (109 ) (728 ) (6,139 ) (88 ) (7,148 ) (13,468 ) (47 ) Interest expense, net 11,580 11,028 5 23,102 22,154 4 45,434 42,032 8 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,185 (1,001 ) (318 ) 77,347 79,037 (2 ) 104,382 114,793 (9 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 470 (277 ) (270 ) 19,393 20,244 (4 ) 26,555 28,871 (8 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 1,715 (724 ) (337 ) 57,954 58,793 (1 ) 77,827 85,922 (9 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — — — — — 7,006 (100 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,715 $ (724 ) (337 ) $ 57,954 $ 58,793 (1 ) $ 77,827 $ 92,928 (16 ) Common shares outstanding: Average diluted for period 34,352 30,664 32,805 30,671 31,799 30,636 End of period 34,754 30,672 34,754 30,672 34,754 30,672 Per share of common stock information: Diluted earnings from continuing operations $ 0.05 $ (0.02 ) $ 1.77 $ 1.92 $ 2.45 $ 2.80 Diluted earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax — — — — — 0.23 Diluted earnings 0.05 (0.02 ) 1.77 1.92 2.45 3.03 Dividends paid per share 0.4825 0.4800 0.9650 0.9600 1.9275 1.9175 Book value, end of period 32.77 30.09 32.77 30.09 32.77 30.09 Market closing price, end of period 53.10 52.52 53.10 52.52 53.10 52.52 Capital structure, end of period: Common stock equity 47.3 % 43.2 % 47.3 % 43.2 % 47.3 % 43.2 % Long-term debt 43.4 % 42.8 % 43.4 % 42.8 % 43.4 % 42.8 % Short-term debt (including current maturities of long-term debt) 9.3 % 14.0 % 9.3 % 14.0 % 9.3 % 14.0 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Natural Gas Distribution segment operating statistics: Meters – end of period 790,438 780,279 1.3 % 790,438 780,279 1.3 % 790,438 780,279 1.3 % Volumes in therms: Residential and commercial sales 147,447 102,469 441,374 400,291 744,137 690,875 Industrial sales and transportation 121,106 111,245 255,565 244,543 492,743 468,726 Total volumes sold and delivered 268,553 213,714 696,939 644,834 1,236,880 1,159,601 Operating revenues: Residential and commercial sales $ 159,792 $ 120,360 $ 474,399 $ 398,944 $ 806,249 $ 695,487 Industrial sales and transportation 19,526 14,093 40,799 31,472 74,626 60,289 Other distribution revenues 409 396 1,016 986 1,737 1,944 Other regulated services 4,907 4,765 9,818 9,550 19,355 18,825 Total operating revenues 184,634 139,614 526,032 440,952 901,967 776,545 Less: Cost of gas 79,776 41,249 225,420 153,515 364,443 266,635 Less: Environmental remediation expense 2,272 1,509 6,970 5,286 11,622 9,350 Less: Revenue taxes 8,208 5,650 21,532 18,305 37,827 32,399 Margin, net $ 94,378 $ 91,206 $ 272,110 $ 263,846 $ 488,075 $ 468,161 Degree days: Average (25-year average) 305 305 1,631 1,631 2,692 2,687 Actual 374 182 105 % 1,591 1,443 10 % 2,526 2,423 4 % Percent colder (warmer) than average weather 23 % (40 )% (2 )% (12 )% (6 )% (10 )%

