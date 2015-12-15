Wesco International Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Record net sales of $5.5 billion, up 19% YOY Organic sales growth of 21% Record backlog as of June 30, 2022, up more than 80% YOY and up approximately 10% sequentially

Record operating profit of $371 million, up 69% YOY; operating margin of 6.8%, up 200 basis points YOY Record gross margin of 21.7%, up 70 basis points YOY and up 40 basis points sequentially Record adjusted operating profit of $388 million, up 48% YOY; record adjusted operating margin of 7.1%, up 140 basis points YOY and 70 basis points sequentially Record adjusted EBITDA of $444 million, up 44% YOY; record adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.1%, up 140 basis points YOY and 70 basis points sequentially

Record earnings per diluted share of $3.95 Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $4.19, up 59% YOY and 15% sequentially

Leverage of 3.4x; decrease of 0.2x sequentially

Raising 2022 outlook for adjusted earnings per diluted share to a range of $15.60 to $16.40, or up 55% to 65% versus prior year

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wesco International (NYSE: WCC), a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, announces its results for the second quarter of 2022.

“The exceptional results we are reporting today for the second quarter should be a clear signal that the beat goes on in terms of the value creation of Wesco’s new business model as we pass the second anniversary of the Anixter merger. We once again set new company records for sales, backlog, margin and profitability, and leverage is back to within our target range, a full year earlier than what we guided the market to expect after we completed our merger in June 2020. It is important to understand that our momentum continues to build as we outperform the market and deliver superior value to our customers. The power of our scale, expanded portfolio, and industry-leading positions is made clearer quarter after quarter and is undeniable.”

Mr. Engel continued, “Strong demand in our end markets continues to underpin the accelerating performance of each of our strategic business units. Each strategic business unit again delivered double-digit sales and profit growth in the quarter driven by the ongoing success of our enterprise-wide cross selling and margin improvement programs. Our increased profitability continues to fuel our investment in advanced digital capabilities creating a virtuous cycle which is expected to result in an even higher level of performance, operating efficiency and customer loyalty.”

Mr. Engel added, “As you recall, after excellent results in the first quarter, we substantially increased our outlook for the year. As a result of our outstanding results in the second quarter and the strong execution across our business, we are again raising our outlook for 2022. We now expect sales to increase 16% to 18% and adjusted EBITDA to expand to between 7.8% and 8.0%, equating to approximately $1.68 billion of adjusted EBITDA at the midpoint of our outlook range. We are increasing our outlook for adjusted EPS to a range of $15.60 to $16.40. Given our robust growth and continued investment in inventory to support our record backlog, we are revising our full year 2022 outlook for free cash flow to 50% of adjusted net income. The demonstrated strength of our business model and the success of our integration efforts over the last two years have established a track record of superior results for the new Wesco. While we are pleased with our progress, we are excited because there is still substantial value to be generated from the transformational combination of Wesco and Anixter, and we look forward with confidence to a future of sustained growth and market outperformance.”

The following are results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021:

Net sales were $5.5 billion for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $4.6 billion for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 19.3% reflecting pricing, strong demand, secular growth trends, and expanded product and service offerings. Organic sales for the second quarter of 2022 grew by 20.9% as fluctuations in foreign exchange rates negatively impacted reported net sales by 1.6%. Sequentially, net sales grew 11.2% and organic sales grew 10.0%. Backlog at the end of the second quarter of 2022 increased by more than 80% to a record level compared to the end of the second quarter of 2021. Sequentially, backlog grew approximately 10%, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of sequential growth.

Cost of goods sold for the second quarter of 2022 was $4.3 billion compared to $3.6 billion for the second quarter of 2021, and gross profit was $1.2 billion and $1.0 billion, respectively. As a percentage of net sales, gross profit was 21.7% and 21.0% for the second quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the second quarter of 2022 reflects our focus on value-driven pricing and the continued momentum of our gross margin improvement program, along with a benefit from inflation due to the use of the average cost method to value inventories. The second quarter of 2021 included a write-down to the carrying value of certain personal protective equipment inventories that unfavorably impacted gross profit as a percentage of net sales by approximately 20 basis points. Sequentially, gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased 40 basis points from 21.3% for the first quarter of 2022.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $772.9 million, or 14.1% of net sales, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $699.6 million, or 15.2% of net sales, for the second quarter of 2021. SG&A expenses for the second quarter of 2022 and 2021 include merger-related and integration costs of $13.4 million and $37.7 million, respectively. Adjusted for these amounts, SG&A expenses were $759.4 million, or 13.8% of net sales, for the second quarter of 2022 and $661.9 million, or 14.4% of net sales, for the second quarter of 2021. SG&A expenses for the second quarter of 2022 reflect higher salaries and variable compensation expense, as well as higher volume-related costs driven by significant sales growth. In addition, digital transformation initiatives contributed to higher information technology expenses in the second quarter of 2022. The realization of integration cost synergies partially offset these increases.

Depreciation and amortization for the second quarter of 2022 was $45.9 million compared to $46.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $0.8 million. In connection with an integration initiative to review the Company’s brand strategy, certain legacy trademarks are migrating to a master brand architecture, which resulted in $3.7 million and $5.0 million of accelerated amortization expense for the second quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Operating profit was $370.7 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $218.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $151.8 million, or 69.4%. Operating profit as a percentage of net sales was 6.8% for the current quarter compared to 4.8% for the second quarter of the prior year. Adjusted for the merger-related and integration costs, and accelerated trademark amortization described above, operating profit was $387.8 million, or 7.1% of net sales, for the second quarter of 2022 and $261.6 million, or 5.7% of net sales, for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted operating margin was up 140 basis points compared to the prior year.

Net interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $68.5 million compared to $67.6 million for the second quarter of 2021.

The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 26.5% compared to 21.6% for the second quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was higher than the comparable prior year period due to higher taxes on foreign earnings and less favorable impact of discrete items.

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $206.4 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $104.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted for merger-related and integration costs, accelerated trademark amortization expense, and the related income tax effects, net income attributable to common stockholders was $218.9 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $137.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders increased 59.5% year-over-year.

Earnings per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022 was $3.95, based on 52.2 million diluted shares, compared to $2.02 for the second quarter of 2021, based on 52.0 million diluted shares. Adjusted for merger-related and integration costs, accelerated trademark amortization expense, and the related income tax effects, earnings per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022 was $4.19 compared to $2.64 for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted earnings per diluted share increased 58.7% year-over-year.

Operating cash flow for the second quarter of 2022 was an outflow of $132.6 million compared to an outflow of $17.7 million for the second quarter of 2021. The net cash outflow in the second quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by changes in working capital, including an increase in trade accounts receivable of $392.2 million resulting from higher sales. An increase in inventories of $316.6 million also contributed to the net cash outflow resulting from investments to address both supply chain challenges and to support our strong sales growth opportunities, partially offset by a corresponding increase in accounts payable of $334.3 million.

The following are results for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Net sales were $10.4 billion for the first six months of 2022 compared to $8.6 billion for the first six months of 2021, an increase of 20.6% reflecting price inflation, continued strong demand, secular growth trends, and expanded product and service offerings. Organic sales for the first six months of 2022 grew by 21.0% as the number of workdays positively impacted reported net sales by 0.8%, while fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and the divestiture of Wesco’s legacy utility and data communications businesses in Canada in the first quarter of 2021 negatively impacted reported net sales by 1.0% and 0.2%, respectively.

Cost of goods sold for the first six months of 2022 was $8.2 billion compared to $6.9 billion for the first six months of 2021, and gross profit was $2.2 billion and $1.8 billion, respectively. As a percentage of net sales, gross profit was 21.5% and 20.6% for the first six months of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the first six months of 2022 reflects our focus on value-driven pricing and the continued momentum of our gross margin improvement program, along with a benefit from inflation due to the use of the average cost method to value inventories. The first six months of 2021 included a write-down to the carrying value of certain personal protective equipment inventories that unfavorably impacted gross profit as a percentage of net sales by approximately 20 basis points.

SG&A expenses were $1.5 billion, or 14.3% of net sales, for the first six months of 2022, compared to $1.3 billion, or 15.5% of net sales, for the first six months of 2021. SG&A expenses for the first six months of 2022 include merger-related and integration costs of $39.0 million. Adjusted for this amount, SG&A expenses were 13.9% of net sales for the first six months of 2022. SG&A expenses for the first six months of 2022 reflect higher salaries and variable compensation expenses, as well as higher volume-related costs driven by significant sales growth. In addition, digital transformation initiatives contributed to higher information technology expenses in the first six months of 2022. The realization of integration cost synergies partially offset these increases. SG&A expenses for the first six months of 2021 include merger-related and integration costs of $84.0 million, as well as a net gain of $8.9 million resulting from the Canadian divestitures. Adjusted for these amounts, SG&A expenses were 14.6% of net sales for the first six months of 2021.

Depreciation and amortization for the first six months of 2022 was $92.8 million compared to $87.9 million for the first six months of 2021, an increase of $4.9 million. In connection with an integration initiative to review the Company’s brand strategy, certain legacy trademarks are migrating to a master brand architecture, which resulted in $9.0 million and $5.0 million of accelerated amortization expense for the first six months of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Operating profit was $654.7 million for the first six months of 2022 compared to $352.1 million for the first six months of 2021, an increase of $302.6 million, or 85.9%. Operating profit as a percentage of net sales was 6.3% for the current six month period compared to 4.1% for the first six months of the prior year. Operating profit for the first six months of 2022 includes the merger-related and integration costs, and accelerated trademark amortization expense described above. Adjusted for these amounts, operating profit was $702.7 million, or 6.7% of net sales. For the first six months of 2021, operating profit was $432.3 million, or 5.0% of net sales, adjusted for merger-related and integration costs of $84.0 million, accelerated trademark amortization expense of $5.0 million, and the net gain on the Canadian divestitures of $8.9 million. Adjusted operating margin was up 170 basis points compared to the prior year.

Net interest expense for the first six months of 2022 was $132.1 million compared to $138.0 million for the first six months of 2021. The decrease reflects the repayment of fixed rate debt with variable debt that had lower borrowing rates.

The effective tax rate for the first six months of 2022 was 22.6% compared to 18.1% for the first six months of 2021. The effective tax rates for the current six month period and the comparable prior year period reflect discrete income tax benefits of $13.4 million and $8.3 million resulting from reductions to the valuation allowance recorded against foreign tax credit carryforwards, respectively, as well as discrete income tax benefits associated with the exercise and vesting of stock-based awards of $6.1 million and $4.5 million, respectively. These discrete income tax benefits reduced the estimated annual effective tax rates in such periods by approximately 3.7 and 5.9 percentage points, respectively.

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $373.2 million for the first six months of 2022 compared to $149.7 million for the first six months of 2021. Adjusted for merger-related and integration costs, accelerated trademark amortization expense, and the related income tax effects, net income attributable to common stockholders was $408.6 million for the first six months of 2022. Adjusted for merger-related and integration costs, accelerated trademark amortization expense, net gain on Canadian divestitures, and the related income tax effects, net income attributable to common stockholders for the first six months of 2021 was $210.5 million. Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders increased 94.1% year-over-year.

Earnings per diluted share for the first six months of 2022 was $7.15, based on 52.2 million diluted shares, compared to $2.89 for the first six months of 2021, based on 51.9 million diluted shares. Adjusted for merger-related and integration costs, accelerated trademark amortization expense, and the related income tax effects, earnings per diluted share for the first six months of 2022 was $7.82. Adjusted for merger-related and integration costs, accelerated trademark amortization expense, net gain on Canadian divestitures, and the related income tax effects, earnings per diluted share for the first six months of 2021 was $4.06. Adjusted earnings per diluted share increased 92.6% year-over-year.

Operating cash flow for the first six months of 2022 was an outflow of $304.5 million compared to an inflow of $102.8 million for the first six months of 2021. Operating cash flow for the current year period was lower than the comparable prior year period primarily due to changes in working capital to support double-digit sales growth.

Segment Results

The Company has operating segments comprising three strategic business units consisting of Electrical & Electronic Solutions (“EES”), Communications & Security Solutions (“CSS”) and Utility & Broadband Solutions (“UBS”).

The Company incurs corporate costs primarily related to treasury, tax, information technology, legal and other centralized functions. Segment results include depreciation expense or other allocations related to various corporate assets. Interest expense and other non-operating items are either not allocated to the segments or reviewed on a segment basis. Corporate expenses not directly identifiable with our reportable segments are reported in the tables below to reconcile the reportable segments to the consolidated financial statements.

The following are results by segment for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021:

EES reported net sales of $2.3 billion for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $1.9 billion for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 21.2%. Organic sales for the second quarter of 2022 grew by 23.1% as fluctuations in foreign exchange rates negatively impacted reported net sales by 1.9%. Sequentially, reported net sales grew 11.5% and organic sales increased 10.4%, reflecting continued strong demand. The increase compared to the prior year quarter reflects strong sales growth in our construction, original equipment manufacturer, and industrial businesses due to business expansion, price inflation, as well as the benefits of cross selling. Operating profit was $221.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $153.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $67.8 million, or 44.1%. The increase primarily reflects the factors impacting the overall business, as described above. EBITDA, adjusted for other non-operating income and non-cash stock-based compensation expense, was $235.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, or 10.1% of net sales, compared to $168.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, or 8.7% of net sales. Adjusted EBITDA increased $67.5 million, or 40.2% year-over-year.

CSS reported net sales of $1.6 billion for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $1.5 billion for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 9.6%. Organic sales for the second quarter of 2022 grew by 11.5% as fluctuations in foreign exchange rates negatively impacted reported net sales by 1.9%. Sequentially, reported net sales grew 11.7% and organic sales increased 10.7%. The increase compared to the prior year quarter, as well as sequentially, reflects strong growth in our network infrastructure and security solutions businesses, as well as price inflation and the benefits of cross selling, partially offset by the effect of supply chain constraints. Operating profit was $130.7 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $111.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $19.4 million, or 17.4%. The increase primarily reflects the factors impacting the overall business, as described above. Operating profit for the second quarter of 2021 was negatively impacted by approximately 40 basis points from the inventory write-down described above. EBITDA, adjusted for other non-operating expenses and non-cash stock-based compensation expense, was $150.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, or 9.4% of net sales, compared to $131.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, or 9.0% of net sales. Adjusted EBITDA increased $18.9 million, or 14.4% year-over-year.

UBS reported net sales of $1.6 billion for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $1.2 billion for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 28.0%. Organic sales for the second quarter of 2022 grew by 28.6% as fluctuations in foreign exchange rates negatively impacted reported net sales by 0.6%. Sequentially, reported net sales grew 10.2% and organic sales increased 8.7%. The increase compared to the prior year quarter, as well as sequentially, reflects price inflation, broad-based growth driven by investments in grid modernization, connectivity demand and rural broadband development, as well as expansion in our integrated supply business. Operating profit was $162.4 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $94.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $67.7 million, or 71.5%. The increase primarily reflects the factors impacting the overall business, as described above. EBITDA, adjusted for other non-operating expenses and non-cash stock-based compensation expense, was $169.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, or 10.9% of net sales, compared to $100.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, or 8.3% of net sales. Adjusted EBITDA increased $68.3 million, or 67.9% year-over-year.

The following are results by segment for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021.

EES reported net sales of $4.4 billion for the first six months of 2022 compared to $3.6 billion for the first six months of 2021, an increase of 21.3%. Organic sales for the first six months of 2022 grew by 21.9% as the number of workdays positively impacted reported net sales by 0.8%, while fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and the Canadian divestitures described above negatively impacted reported net sales by 1.2% and 0.2%, respectively. The increase reflects strong sales growth in our construction, original equipment manufacturer, and industrial businesses due to business expansion, price inflation, as well as the benefits of cross selling and secular growth trends in electrification and automation. Operating profit was $400.3 million for the first six months of 2022 compared to $253.9 million for the first six months of 2021, an increase of $146.4 million, or 57.7%. The increase primarily reflects the factors impacting the overall business, as described above. EBITDA, adjusted for other non-operating income and non-cash stock-based compensation expense, was $427.9 million for the first six months of 2022, or 9.7% of net sales, compared to $280.0 million for the first six months of 2021, or 7.7% of net sales. Adjusted EBITDA increased $147.9 million, or 52.8% year-over-year.

CSS reported net sales of $3.0 billion for the first six months of 2022 compared to $2.7 billion for the first six months of 2021, an increase of 12.0%. Organic sales for the first six months of 2022 grew by 12.6% as the number of workdays positively impacted reported net sales by 0.8% and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates negatively impacted reported net sales by 1.4%. The increase reflects strong growth in our network infrastructure and security solutions businesses, as well as price inflation and the benefits of cross selling, partially offset by the effect of supply chain constraints. Operating profit was $234.8 million for the first six months of 2022 compared to $185.2 million for the first six months of 2021, an increase of $49.6 million, or 26.8%. The increase primarily reflects the factors impacting the overall business, as described above. Additionally, operating profit for the first six months of 2021 was negatively impacted by approximately 50 basis points from the inventory write-down described above.

