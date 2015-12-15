o9 Solutions Featured on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List for the 5th Consecutive Year

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that it ranked No. 1842 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This is the fifth consecutive year that o9 Solutions has been featured on this prestigious list.

o9 attributes its revenue growth of 330% between 2018 and 2021 to its mission of delivering the most valuable integrated business planning platform to help many of the world’s largest enterprises make better and faster decisions. Leading companies across various industry verticals such as retail, consumer goods, industrial manufacturing, high-tech and semiconductor, life sciences, automotive, telecom, and oil and gas leverage o9’s AI-powered, cloud-native Digital Brain platform to transform their slow and siloed planning with a truly integrated planning platform that connects all functional plans across all time horizons to enable end-to-end decision-making.

Beyond the company’s impressive growth from a revenue, talent pool, and customer acquisition standpoint, o9 has recently achieved significant milestones. In May 2022, the company was named a Leader in Gartner’s 2022 Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning for the first time. In August 2022, o9 launched the first end-to-end suite of Sustainability Solutions in the supply chain software space, giving organizations the ability to not only measure and report on their sustainability performance, but also make planning decisions to reduce their carbon footprint and achieve meaningful progress toward net-zero goals.

“Facing unprecedented demand and supply volatility and complexity, supply chains of the future will be defined by their flexibility and resiliency,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-founder and CEO, o9 Solutions. “Making the Inc. 5000 List for the last five years in a row speaks to the power of o9’s technology to help large organizations digitally transform their supply chain, commercial and integrated business planning capabilities and realize game-changing improvements in customer service, inventory levels, resource utilization, as well as ESG and financial KPIs. It’s also a testament to the dedication the o9 team shows in achieving the best results possible for our customers.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. To learn more about o9, visit www.o9solutions.com.

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

