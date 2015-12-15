QualSights Ranks No. 9 Fastest-Growing Software Company on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

QualSights Appears on the Inc. 5000 as the No. 94 Fastest-Growing Company Overall in the U.S., with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 4,555%

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Inc. revealed that QualSights is ranked the No. 94 fastest-growing company in the U.S. and the No. 9 fastest-growing software company in the U.S. on its annual Inc. 5000 list. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We are grateful and honored to rank among the top 100 fastest-growing private companies in America and to be ranked within the top 10 fastest-growing software companies,” stated Nihal Advani, Founder and CEO of QualSights. “Earlier this year, Inc. Magazine ranked QualSights as the No. 1 fastest-growing private company in Illinois and the No. 1 fastest-growing software company in the Midwest on their list of the Midwest Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies. QualSights has experienced massive growth in the last three years by offering a powerful platform for companies to develop a deeper understanding of consumers all over the world, uncovering never-before-noticed opportunities for brand growth and product innovation.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

Ranked the No. 1 fastest-growing insights platform on the Inc. 5000, QualSights is a human insights platform that helps brands grow by generating deeper and more authentic insights from consumers anywhere in the world in a remarkably fast and cost-effective manner. QualSights’ patented technology blends the depth and authenticity of qualitative research with the speed and agility of quantitative research. In addition to enabling the capture of offline behavioral data from consumers using a combination of in-context and passive methodologies, QualSights offers a powerful suite of AI tools as well as an easy-to-use presentation builder that helps brands analyze unstructured data faster than ever before and quickly present compelling stories. QualSights is used by various Fortune 500 clients in CPG, pharmaceutical, technology, and other industries to help with product innovation, renovation, and optimization.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

