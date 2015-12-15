OPEX® to Exhibit Warehouse Automation Solutions at UK Event for Supply Chain and Logistics Professionals

MOORESTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OPEX® Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation for almost 50 years, is introducing leading-edge Warehouse Automation technology to attendees of IMHX, an intralogistics event for professionals involved in the handling, movement or transportation of goods through the supply chain. IMHX 2022 will be held 5-9 September at the NEC Birmingham.

This will be OPEX’s first time exhibiting at IMHX and the first time the company’s Sure Sort® robotic sorting system will be on display at a trade show in the UK.

“Sure Sort is a scalable and cost-effective alternative to traditional put wall sorting,” said Nicolas Dewit, Director of Business Development for Europe, Middle East, and Asia (EMEA), OPEX Warehouse Automation. “It is an ideal ecommerce solution for micro-fulfillment centers, retail stores, and distribution centers that demand a small footprint, high accuracy, speed, and high productivity in a system that does not increase labor.”

Sure Sort robotic delivery vehicles, iBOTs®, quickly and accurately process up to 2,400 items each hour with as little as three operators, and have the ability to recharge as they travel through the system. Sure Sort will be on display at IMHX 2022 Stand 5D115 where attendees can interact with OPEX operators to better understand how the system can benefit their business.

Used by leading retailers, 3PLs, and distributors for order handling, cross-docking, and parcel sorting, Sure Sort will be installed in several leading UK companies, including Boux Avenue, a part of the Theo Paphitis Retail Group, and third party logistics company, Torque.

OPEX offers a suite of modular, flexible systems that can be customized and easily adapted to meet evolving business needs, including Perfect Pick®, an automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) that dramatically improves speed, efficiency, and reliability.

IMHX 2022 attendees can experience Perfect Pick HD through a virtual reality tour of a warehouse in which they will pick items using an Oculus headset and guided by OPEX experts.

Ideal for ecommerce fulfillment and micro-fulfillment, Perfect Pick reduces reliance on labor to pick and ship orders in a system that stores inventory securely in self-contained units. High-density racking increases throughput, reliability, and effectiveness while optimizing a warehouse’s space with a fleet of iBOTs that access every storage location in the warehouse aisle horizontally and vertically and deliver inventory directly to a workstation, eliminating the need for complicated conveyor systems or transfer equipment.

With generations of industry expertise and a proven track record developing first-class automation capabilities and advanced engineering, OPEX continuously reimagines automation technology to help clients solve their most significant business challenges. For nearly five decades, OPEX has served as a trusted partner, collaborating closely with clients to develop customized, scalable solutions.

About OPEX



OPEX Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ, USA—and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and Australia—OPEX has more than 1,600 employees who are continuously reimagining and delivering customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and in the future.

