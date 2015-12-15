Pricemoov and Intelligence Node Team Up to Deliver Enhanced Price Optimization Powered by Real-time Competitive Market Data

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global Retail Data and Analytics leader, Intelligence Node, today announced a strategic partnership with Pricemoov, the cloud company that powers intelligent pricing decisions, to enable real-time pricing optimization informed by competitive price movements. With this partnership, retailers and brands are able to discover and rapidly act on competitive price movements in order to capture sales, margin and market share across the increasingly dynamic eCommerce landscape.

“We are thrilled to partner with Pricemoov to offer real-time optimization solutions for brands and retailers grappling with the need to continuously deliver transparent and dynamic pricing across their owned stores and marketplaces,” said Sajeev Sularia, CEO of Intelligence Node.

Pricemoov’s focus on powerful data science technology coupled with deep subject matter expertise in pricing has produced one of the most innovative pricing platforms that retailers and brands can implement to power digital commerce and unlock revenue potential. Intelligence Node will provide AI-driven competitive data feeds that will connect into Pricemoov’s platform. Intelligence Node captures competitive data through an award-winning approach to data mining that leverages AI, computer vision and advanced rules to deliver product matches at 99% accuracy. The combined solution furthers the ability of brand and retail companies to dynamically deliver resonant prices to shoppers that factor in customized price logic by product and channel.

“With the challenges of modern commerce, brands and retailers must keep up with an increasing number of products, channels and competitors. We are excited to partner with Intelligence Node to provide our customers with the most complete and accurate competitive insights and product matching capabilities to enable intelligent pricing decisions,” said Pierre Hébrard, CEO at Pricemoov.

About Intelligence Node

Intelligence Node’s mission is to provide the most comprehensive data-rich eCommerce perspective of the consumer buying journey to retailers and brands so they can thrive in the age of digital commerce.

Intelligence Node is a real-time retail eCommerce intelligence platform that empowers businesses to drive product-level profitability and grow margins using data-driven competitive insights, AI-driven pricing, MAP monitoring and more. Intelligence Node has the world’s largest product and pricing dataset with unmatched accuracy, at 99%, which feeds the growth of more than $600 billion in retail revenue globally. Proprietary patented algorithms are delivered via SaaS portal, file feed, or APIs, providing rapid plug-and-play accessibility. Intelligence Node is used by global retailers and brands, including category leaders like Nestle, Lenovo, LIDL, Prada, LVMH, and many others. Learn more about the company at www.intelligencenode.com

About Pricemoov

Pricemoov is a global provider of next-generation price optimization and management solutions that help companies power digital commerce, adapt to market dynamics and empower sales teams. Featuring powerful data science, end-to-end automation and advanced pricing strategies, the cloud-native Pricemoov platform enables B2C and B2B enterprises to manage and optimize their prices across all channels with ease, and at scale. Leading companies worldwide trust Pricemoov to make the switch to intelligent pricing and unlock their revenue potential. Learn more about how Pricemoov powers intelligent pricing decisions at pricemoov.com

