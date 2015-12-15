Owlin and ApeVue Form Data Partnership to Increase Transparency in Private Equity Markets

NEW YORK & AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#fintech—Owlin, the acclaimed AI-based news analytics platform, and ApeVue, the global leader in market-based pricing data for private stocks, today announced they will offer select insights across both of their data platforms to better service private capital markets customers.

Through the partnership, ApeVue’s daily pricing service will incorporate Owlin’s news content on private companies, providing customers with another source of market context for ApeVue’s unique dataset.

Customers of Owlin’s news analytics will receive daily pricing data on more than 100 unicorn-status companies, enhancing the robust market insights and risk metrics available through Owlin.

“Our service has focused on private markets for many years, identifying real-time investment opportunity and risk through the global and local news. Adding ApeVue’s ability to increase timeliness in the delivery of transparent pricing data on major private companies is a big win for Owlin’s customer base, and fits within our one-stop-shop strategy for our product in this market,” said Stefan Peekel, US CEO and Chief Growth Officer of Owlin.

“ApeVue’s mission is to bring transparency to the growing market for private company stock. Providing our users with news analytics from Owlin adds valuable context to the market movements our data show,” said Nicholas Fusco, Founder and CEO of ApeVue.

As of the announcement, some of the most visible unicorn names for both news and stock pricing include SpaceX, Epic Games, Klarna and Impossible Foods. The universe of companies covered by Owlin and ApeVue is expected to grow rapidly as businesses choose to stay private longer and the private market evolves with the needs of investors and the companies themselves.

Owlin is an AI-driven platform for Third Party Risk Management and Market Intelligence. We help you structure the news and integrate risk and market insights that may affect your business into daily workflows. We provide organizations with critical insights into counterparties, clients, vendors, suppliers, competitors, and prospects proactively, continuously, and in real-time. By visualizing complex data in a simple and customizable interface, we make sure you don’t get lost in the wealth of information. We apply Natural Language Processing to provide valuable insights that are hidden in the data. This enables businesses to work faster, be better informed, reduce risks and stay on top of opportunities and trends.

ApeVue provides objective, daily pricing for non-public company stocks. Our independent data help institutional investors understand market conditions, measure risk and assign valuations with confidence. Price data from ApeVue are constructed from aggregated, anonymized market activity information sourced from licensed brokers at the nexus of institutional trading. Unlike traditional company valuation assessments done quarterly, ApeVue data show equity price fluctuations between funding rounds and regular financial reporting periods. With the largest, most timely, independent dataset covering non-listed companies, ApeVue is the best source for up-to-date insights about the dynamic pre-IPO company market.

