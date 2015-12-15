Pearl Joins Women in DSO® as Founding Industry Partner

Pearl announces partnership with Women in DSO®, contributing to the advancement of women in dental support organizations

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, today announced that it has joined Women in DSO®, the official nonprofit supporting the empowerment and growth of women leaders in dental support organizations (DSO), as a founding industry partner. This partnership will help further Pearl’s commitment to elevating the role and voice of women within the DSO community.

“Women in DSO® has quickly established itself as a powerful force in the DSO community and I’m thrilled to be working with so many talented peers to support its mission of advancing the role and voice of women in our field,” said Pearl’s director of strategic accounts, Nikki Dean, who is a member of Women in DSO® ‘s board. “Through my role on the board, I look forward to educating members about the most advanced AI technology in the dental space, helping to position them at the forefront when it comes to implementing the industry’s latest technological advancements.”

As a founding member, Pearl will participate in a range of events and initiatives spearheaded by Women in DSO®, including networking, professional mentorship, and specialized education, and will take part in contributing to a resource network designed to enhance the recognition of women and support the development of future leaders in the dental space.

Pearl is spearheading the worldwide dental AI revolution with a suite of computer vision solutions aimed at elevating the standard of dental care by improving precision and consistency. Its real-time clinical disease detection AI software, Second Opinion®, is the first FDA-cleared chairside AI software to help dentists detect multiple pathologies, existing restorations and natural dentition in x-rays of dental patients.

“Pearl’s mission is to improve the efficiency, accuracy, quality, and consistency of dental care while advancing the dental space in any way we can, which includes prioritizing the inclusion and recognition of women leaders in the industry,” says Ophir Tanz, founder, and CEO of Pearl. “We are thrilled to be joining this revolutionary initiative as a founding member. By partnering with Women in DSO®, we are doing our part to help transform the dental space for women and shape the future of dentistry for the next generation of practitioners.”

For more information about Women in DSO®, click here. To learn more about Pearl and its range of dental AI solutions, click here.

About Pearl

Pearl is shaping the future of dental care by delivering AI and computer vision solutions that elevate the standard of patient care. Founded in 2019 by Ophir Tanz and Dr. Kyle Stanley, Pearl is backed by Craft Ventures and other leading venture capital firms. For more information or to request a software demo, please visit https://www.hellopearl.com.

About Women in DSO®️

Founded with the passionate mission to highlight and support contributions of women in Dental Support Organizations, this nonprofit organization was created in 2020 by Dr. Aman Kaur to provide a platform to advance women leadership via empowered networking, mentorship, and progressive programs highlighting, strengthening, and supporting contributions of the many bright women leaders in DSO. Learn more about membership at https://womenindso.org

