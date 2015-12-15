XSELL Technologies Announces Partnership with Five9 to Deliver Results that Matter

XSELL Agent Experience is available on the Five9 CX Marketplace and can be easily integrated with the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AgenteXp–XSELL Technologies, a leader in conversational AI for contact center agent optimization, announced that XSELL Agent Experience powered by VoiceStream is available on the Five9 CX Marketplace, empowering customers to amplify top performer outcomes across their contact centers. Leveraging the strength of Five9 cloud contact center solutions, the partnership makes it easy for businesses to integrate XSELL Agent Experience with the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center.

Working together, Five9 and XSELL partnered to deliver real results to a healthcare customer, in the form of $6.9 million in annual incremental profit, an 11% increase in conversion rate and a 52% increase in appointments booked by agents. Read more in the just-published case study: “Health Insurance Provider Uses AI Conversion Maps to Drive Patient Acquisition, Engagement, and Retention with Care at Home.”

“We are delighted to bring the power of XSELL Agent Experience to Five9 CX Marketplace to support organizations in their pursuit of a better customer experience while delivering results that matter,” noted Matt Coughlin, Founder and CEO, XSELL Technologies.

The Five9 platform facilitates billions of call minutes annually and provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, engage and empower contact center agents, and deliver tangible business results. XSELL’s AI-powered technology takes a data-driven approach to consistently delivering top performer outcomes by identifying and replicating specialized skill sets, with precision and at scale, across every agent, enterprise-wide. With XSELL Agent Experience, businesses can access AI-generated guidance to improve their customer and agent experience in real-time across the enterprise, driving tangible results like increased NPS scores, decreased Average Handle Time (AHT), and increasing Speed to Proficiency.

“Five9 is committed to delivering AI solutions that improve the customer and agent experience, and we are excited to work with partners like XSELL who want to build on our VoiceStream platform to deliver additional innovation and use cases with that same goal in mind,” said Jake Butterbaugh, SVP Global Partner Sales, Five9.

XSELL Technologies is sponsoring Five9 CX Summit, taking place Aug. 9-11 at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, and will demonstrate XSELL Agent Experience in the CX Hub at the event. Five9 CX Summit is the #1 cloud contact center conference dedicated to making CX work for real life. Learn more about the event, including how to register, here.

About XSELL Technologies

XSELL Technologies was founded on the belief that the behaviors of the best contact center agents could be learned, replicated, and amplified to every agent in real-time to transform the way that businesses interact with their customers. Today, the XSELL team is partnering with Fortune 50 customers to drive quantifiable improvements in sales results, service metrics, agent engagement, and the overall customer experience. For additional information or to request a demo, visit www.xselltechnologies.com.

