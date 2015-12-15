PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) today reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $81.2 million, or $(0.88) per common share on a diluted basis for the second quarter of 2022, on net investment income of $21.5 million. PMT previously announced a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2022 of $0.47 per common share of beneficial interest, which was declared on June 2, 2022 and paid on July 28, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of July 14, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Financial results:

Net loss attributable to common shareholders of $81.2 million, compared to a net loss of $29.6 million in the prior quarter Credit sensitive strategies impacted by fair value decreases resulting from credit spread widening Returns in correspondent production and interest rate sensitive strategies partially offset by $30.9 million of tax provisions in PMT’s taxable REIT subsidiary

Repurchased 1.9 million PMT common shares at an average price of $14.72 per share for a cost of $28.4 million; also repurchased an additional 510 thousand shares in July at an average price of $14.30 per share at a cost of $7.3 million

Issued $305 million of 5-year term notes secured by Fannie Mae mortgage servicing rights (MSRs)

Book value per common share decreased to $16.59 at June 30, 2022 from $17.87 at March 31, 2022

Other investment highlights:

Investment activity driven by correspondent production volumes Conventional correspondent loan production volumes of $10.3 billion in unpaid principal balance (UPB), up 6% from the prior quarter Resulted in $171 million in new mortgage servicing rights (MSRs)



“PMT reported a net loss for the second quarter as fair value declines in its credit sensitive strategies due to continued spread widening more than offset strong performance from its strategies excluding the impacts of market-driven fair value changes,” said Chairman and CEO David Spector. “Additionally, PMT recorded a tax expense related to fair value gains on its MSR assets in its taxable REIT subsidiary, which also impacted results. However, the recent increase in spreads has improved our projected return potential for PMT’s investment portfolio going forward and presents opportunities for PMT to invest additional capital at attractive risk-adjusted returns. With our deep management team that has years of experience executing through mortgage cycles, a strong balance sheet, sophisticated financing structures and hedging strategies that mitigate volatility in book value and preserve a strong liquidity position, PMT is well-positioned to deliver attractive returns to its shareholders in the long term.”

The following table presents the pretax income contributions of PMT’s segments:

Quarter ended June 30, 2022 Credit sensitive strategies Interest rate sensitive strategies Correspondent production Corporate Consolidated (in thousands) Net investment income: Net losses on investments and financings: CRT investments $ (42,355 ) $ – $ – $ – $ (42,355 ) Loans at fair value 5 – – – 5 Loans held by variable interest entity net of

asset-backed secured financing (5,802 ) – – – (5,802 ) Mortgage-backed securities (9,659 ) (172,839 ) – – (182,498 ) (57,811 ) (172,839 ) – – (230,650 ) Net gains on loans acquired for sale 9 – 7,662 – 7,671 Net loan servicing fees – 217,313 – – 217,313 Net interest (expense) income: Interest income 5,919 60,895 23,393 491 90,698 Interest expense 10,428 55,154 12,101 467 78,150 (4,509 ) 5,741 11,292 24 12,548 Other income (28 ) – 14,646 – 14,618 (62,339 ) 50,215 33,600 24 21,500 Expenses: Loan fulfillment and servicing fees

payable to PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. 51 20,284 20,646 – 40,981 Management fees payable to

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. – – – 7,910 7,910 Other 1,323 562 3,174 7,418 12,477 $ 1,374 $ 20,846 $ 23,820 $ 15,328 $ 61,368 Pretax (loss) income $ (63,713 ) $ 29,369 $ 9,780 $ (15,304 ) $ (39,868 )

Credit Sensitive Strategies Segment

The Credit Sensitive Strategies segment primarily includes results from PMT’s organically-created government sponsored enterprise (GSE) credit risk transfer (CRT) investments, investments in non-agency subordinate bonds from private-label securitizations of PMT’s production, opportunistic investments in GSE CRT and other legacy investments. Pretax loss for the segment was $63.7 million on net investment losses of $62.3 million, compared to pretax loss of $56.0 million on net investment losses of $52.7 million in the prior quarter.

Net losses on investments in the segment were $57.8 million, compared to net losses on investments of $44.9 million in the prior quarter and included $42.4 million in net losses on PMT’s organically-created GSE CRT investments, $5.8 million in net losses from investments in non-agency subordinate bonds from PMT’s production and $9.7 million in net losses on other acquired suborindate CRT mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Net losses on PMT’s organically-created CRT investments for the quarter were $42.4 million, compared to net losses of $35.6 million in the prior quarter, and included $67.0 million in valuation-related losses, which reflected the impact of credit spread widening. The prior quarter included $74.9 million in valuation-related losses. Net losses on PMT’s organically-created CRT investments also included $20.2 million in realized gains and carry, compared to $23.3 million in the prior quarter. Recoveries net of realized losses during the quarter were $4.5 million, down from $16.0 million in the prior quarter primarily related to L Street Securities 2017-PM1, as losses were reversed for loans that had been in forbearance and reperformed. We believe the majority of potential loss reversals related to COVID-19 forbearance plans have been realized and do not expect a meaningful contribution from these loss reversals in the future.

During the quarter, PMT invested $39 million in floating-rate CRT bonds issued by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.

Net interest expense for the segment totaled $4.5 million, compared to $8.1 million in the prior quarter. Interest income totaled $5.9 million, up from $2.1 million in the prior quarter primarily due to higher earnings rates on deposits securing CRT arrangements. Interest expense totaled $10.4 million, up from $10.1 million in the prior quarter.

Segment expenses were $1.4 million, down from $3.3 million in the prior quarter.

Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies Segment

The Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment includes results from investments in MSRs, Agency MBS, non-Agency senior MBS and interest rate hedges. Pretax income for the segment was $29.4 million on net investment income of $50.2 million, compared to a pretax income of $84.2 million on net investment income of $107.4 million in the prior quarter. The segment includes investments that typically have offsetting fair value exposures to changes in interest rates. For example, in a period with increasing interest rates, MSRs are expected to increase in fair value whereas Agency pass through and non-Agency senior MBS are expected to decrease in fair value.

The results in the Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment consist of net gains and losses on investments, net interest income and net loan servicing fees, as well as associated expenses.

Net losses on investments for the segment was $172.8 million and consisted of losses on MBS due to higher interest rates.

Net loan servicing fees were $217.3 million, compared to $304.2 million in the prior quarter. Net loan servicing fees included servicing fees of $151.1 million, up from $146.9 in the prior quarter primarily due to portfolio growth, and $7.2 million in other fees, reduced by $86.6 million in realization of MSR cash flows. Net loan servicing fees also included $220.4 million in fair value increases of MSRs, $78.1 million in related hedging declines, and $3.3 million of MSR recapture income. PMT’s hedging activities are intended to manage the Company’s net exposure across all interest rate sensitive strategies, which include MSRs and MBS.

The following schedule details net loan servicing fees:

Quarter ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (in thousands) From non-affiliates: Contractually specified(1) $ 151,149 $ 146,885 $ 124,019 Other fees 7,179 9,114 24,902 Effect of MSRs: Carried at fair value—change in fair value Realization of cashflows (86,643 ) (88,919 ) (69,613 ) Market changes 220,422 392,640 (229,885 ) 133,779 303,721 (299,498 ) Hedging results (78,118 ) (163,802 ) 94,116 55,661 139,919 (205,382 ) Net servicing fees from non-affiliates 213,989 295,918 (56,461 ) From PFSI—MSR recapture income 3,324 8,260 11,549 Net loan servicing fees $ 217,313 $ 304,178 $ (44,912 ) (1) Includes contractually specified servicing fees, net of guarantee fees.

The fair value of the MSR increased by $220.4 million in the quarter, driven by higher mortgage rates which resulted in expectations for lower prepayment activity in the future. Agency MBS and interest rate hedges decreased in fair value as a result of increases in market interest rates.

Net interest income for the segment was $5.7 million, versus net interest expense of $12.6 million in the prior quarter. Interest income totaled $60.9 million, up from $29.1 million in the prior quarter due to higher average MBS balances and interest rates and increased placement fee income on custodial balances as a result of higher short-term interest rates. Interest expense totaled $55.2 million, up from $41.7 in the prior quarter primarily due to the impact of higher financing costs on larger average MSR and MBS balances.

Segment expenses were $20.8 million, down from $23.2 million in the prior quarter.

Correspondent Production Segment

PMT acquires newly originated loans from correspondent sellers and typically sells or securitizes the loans, resulting in current-period income and additions to its investments in MSRs related to most of its production. PMT’s Correspondent Production segment generated pretax income of $9.8 million, up from $4.6 million in the prior quarter.

Through its correspondent production activities, PMT acquired $21.0 billion in UPB of loans, down 7 percent from the prior quarter. Of total correspondent acquisitions, conventional conforming acquisitions totaled $10.3 billion, and government-insured or guaranteed acquisitions totaled $10.6 billion, up from $9.8 billion and down from $12.7 billion, respectively, in the prior quarter. Interest rate lock commitments on conventional loans totaled $11.1 billion, up from $10.2 billion in the prior quarter.

Segment revenues were $33.6 million, up from $26.5 million the prior quarter and included other income of $14.6 million, which primarily consists of volume-based origination fees, net interest income of $11.3 million, and net gains on loans acquired for sale of $7.7 million. Net gain on loans acquired for sale in the quarter increased from the prior quarter as a result of higher conventional acquisition volumes and gain on sale margins. Interest income was $23.4 million, up from $19.2 million in the prior quarter, and interest expense was $12.1 million, up from $11.6 million in the prior quarter, both due to higher volumes.

Segment expenses were $23.8 million, up from $22.0 million in the prior quarter driven by the increase in acquisition volumes and an increase in the weighted average fulfillment fee rate. The weighted average fulfillment fee rate in the second quarter was 20 basis points, up from 17 basis points in the prior quarter.

Corporate Segment

The Corporate segment includes interest income from cash and short-term investments, management fees, and corporate expenses.

Segment revenues were $24,000, down from $0.6 million in the prior quarter. Management fees were $7.9 million, down from $8.1 million in the prior quarter. Other segment expenses were $7.4 million, up slightly from the prior quarter.

Taxes

PMT recorded a provision for tax expense of $30.9 million primarily driven by fair value increases in MSRs held in PMT’s taxable subsidiary.

Management's slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.pennymac-reit.com beginning after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. PMT is externally managed by PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI).

PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (in thousands except share amounts) ASSETS Cash $ 332,009 $ 187,880 $ 68,616 Short-term investments at fair value 88,818 236,468 44,890 Mortgage-backed securities at fair value 3,853,076 3,070,330 2,309,864 Loans acquired for sale at fair value 1,793,665 1,708,745 5,535,300 Loans at fair value 1,654,483 1,826,482 350,401 Derivative assets 17,372 77,823 88,278 Deposits securing credit risk transfer arrangements 1,430,759 1,536,862 2,256,047 Mortgage servicing rights at fair value 3,695,609 3,391,172 2,551,373 Servicing advances 90,716 134,002 111,858 Due from PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. 3,582 20,562 19,216 Other 257,190 197,189 262,269 Total assets $ 13,217,279 $ 12,387,515 $ 13,598,112 LIABILITIES Assets sold under agreements to repurchase $ 5,646,402 $ 5,092,700 $ 7,193,671 Mortgage loan participation purchase and sale agreements 79,269 65,699 28,037 Notes payable secured by credit risk transfer

and mortgage servicing assets 2,741,750 2,372,279 2,829,177 Exchangeable senior notes 544,803 544,100 496,825 Asset-backed financings at fair value 1,548,636 1,712,650 321,875 Interest-only security payable at fair value 19,485 16,373 13,185 Derivative and credit risk transfer strip liabilities

at fair value 278,499 129,350 86,681 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 123,459 117,682 170,458 Due to PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. 43,234 27,722 61,883 Income taxes payable 81,661 46,797 16,616 Liability for losses under representations and warranties 39,441 40,225 36,314 Total liabilities 11,146,639 10,165,577 11,254,722 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred shares of beneficial interest 541,482 541,482 299,707 Common shares of beneficial interest—authorized,

500,000,000 common shares of $0.01 par value;

issued and outstanding 91,081,067, 93,007,076,

and 97,911,249 common shares, respectively 911 930 979 Additional paid-in capital 1,972,849 2,000,107 2,138,422 Accumulated deficit (444,602 ) (320,581 ) (95,718 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,070,640 2,221,938 2,343,390 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 13,217,279 $ 12,387,515 $ 13,598,112

PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) For the Quarterly Periods Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Investment Income Net loan servicing fees: From nonaffiliates Servicing fees $ 158,328 $ 155,999 $ 148,921 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights 133,779 303,721 (299,498 ) Hedging results (78,118 ) (163,802 ) 94,116 213,989 295,918 (56,461 ) From PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. 3,324 8,260 11,549 217,313 304,178 (44,912 ) Net (losses) gains on investments and financings (230,650 ) (229,095 ) 128,405 Net gains on loans acquired for sale 7,671 3,953 27,726 Loan origination fees 14,428 14,774 45,714 Interest income 90,698 51,063 43,686 Interest expense 78,150 63,514 79,202 Net interest income (expense) 12,548 (12,451 ) (35,516 ) Other 190 480 149 Net investment income 21,500 81,839 121,566 Expenses Earned by PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.: Loan servicing fees 20,335 21,088 20,015 Loan fulfillment fees 20,646 16,754 54,020 Management fees 7,910 8,117 11,913 Loan origination 2,782 2,842 7,986 Professional services 1,252 4,025 1,897 Loan collection and liquidation 1,251 3,177 3,975 Safekeeping 1,021 2,395 2,592 Compensation 1,549 1,437 1,328 Other 4,622 3,946 4,043 Total expenses 61,368 63,781 107,769 (Loss) income before provision for

(benefit from) income taxes (39,868 ) 18,058 13,797 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 30,866 37,187 (24,295 ) Net (loss) income (70,734 ) (19,129 ) 38,092 Dividends on preferred shares 10,455 10,455 6,235 Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (81,189 ) $ (29,584 ) $ 31,857 (Loss) earnings per share Basic $ (0.88 ) $ (0.32 ) $ 0.32 Diluted $ (0.88 ) $ (0.32 ) $ 0.32 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 91,963 94,146 97,927 Diluted 91,963 94,146 98,034

