Pioneer Natural Resources Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Pioneer reported second quarter net income attributable to common stockholders of $2.4 billion, or $9.30 per diluted share. These results include the effects of noncash mark-to-market adjustments and certain other unusual items. Excluding these items, non-GAAP adjusted income for the second quarter was $2.4 billion, or $9.36 per diluted share. Cash flow from operating activities for the second quarter was $3.2 billion.

Highlights

Generated strong second quarter free cash flow1 of $2.7 billion

Declared quarterly base-plus-variable dividend of $8.57 per share to be paid during the third quarter; includes increasing the quarterly base dividend by greater than 40%

Repurchased $750 million of shares since the end of the first quarter (3.3 million shares), includes $250 million of shares repurchased during July

Returning greater than 95% of second quarter free cash flow to shareholders

Chief Executive Officer Scott D. Sheffield stated, “Pioneer is focused on developing our top-tier assets, driving best-in-class margins and delivering the highest free cash flow per barrel oil equivalent produced. Our differentiated investment framework strategy generated $2.7 billion of free cash flow during the second quarter, with greater than 95% of the free cash flow being returned to shareholders through our base-plus-variable dividend and opportunistic share repurchases.

“Pioneer’s willingness to aggressively repurchase shares during market dislocations resulted in $750 million of shares being repurchased since the end of the first quarter. Of this, $250 million was purchased in July at an average price of $213 per share.

“Pioneer’s strong balance sheet provides the financial flexibility to return significant free cash flow to investors, while still growing annual oil volumes. This durable program, underpinned by our high-quality Permian drilling inventory, coupled with our peer-leading ESG strategy outlined in our recently published 2022 Sustainability Report, demonstrates why Pioneer is well positioned to create value for our shareholders for decades to come.”

Financial Highlights

Pioneer maintains a strong balance sheet, with cash on hand at the end of the second quarter of $2.6 billion and net debt of $3.1 billion. The Company had $5.1 billion of liquidity as of June 30, 2022, comprised of $2.6 billion of cash, $506 million of short-term commercial paper investments and a $2.0 billion unsecured credit facility (undrawn as of June 30, 2022).

Cash flow from operating activities during the second quarter was $3.2 billion, leading to free cash flow1 of $2.7 billion.

During the second quarter, the Company’s drilling, completion and facilities capital expenditures totaled $881 million, with total capital expenditures2, including water infrastructure, totaling $895 million.

For the third quarter of 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors (Board) has declared a quarterly base-plus-variable dividend of $8.57 per share, comprised of a $1.10 base dividend and $7.47 variable dividend. The dividend includes a greater than 40% increase to the base dividend and represents a total annualized dividend yield of approximately 15%3.

In addition to a strong dividend program, the Company continues to execute opportunistic share repurchases. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased $500 million of common stock at an average share price of $235. During July, the Company repurchased an additional $250 million of common stock at an average share price of $213. Pioneer believes this peer-leading return of capital strategy, which combines a strong base dividend, a substantial variable dividend and opportunistic share repurchases, creates significant value for shareholders4. The combination of third quarter dividends and second quarter share repurchases, on an annualized basis, represents a total stockholder return yield of approximately 19%5.

Financial Results

For the second quarter of 2022, the average realized price for oil was $110.56 per barrel. The average realized price for natural gas liquids (NGLs) was $44.21 per barrel, and the average realized price for gas was $6.72 per thousand cubic feet. These prices exclude the effects of derivatives.

Production costs, including taxes, averaged $12.81 per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE). Depreciation, depletion and amortization (DD&A) expense averaged $10.60 per BOE. Exploration and abandonment costs were $11 million. General and administrative (G&A) expense was $88 million, or $78 million when excluding $10 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Interest expense was $33 million. The net cash flow impact related to purchases and sales of oil and gas, including firm transportation, was a loss of $16 million. Other expense was $5 million. Cash taxes totaled $144 million, and the Company’s effective tax rate was 22% for the quarter.

Operations Update

Pioneer continues to deliver strong operational performance in the Midland Basin. The Company has increased forecasted drilled lateral length per well in 2022, with an expected average length of approximately 10,500 feet, representing a 4% increase when compared to 2021. This increase includes adding approximately fifty 15,000-foot laterals to the 2022 program. Additionally, Pioneer has consistently increased completed feet per day for both simulfrac and zipper fleets. In 2021, the Company’s completed feet per day increased over 20%, when compared to 2020, with further increases expected in 2022.

Drilling longer laterals, reducing drilling days per well and completing more feet per day, among other operational efficiency improvements, continue to benefit capital efficiency and dampen inflationary pressures.

These strong operational efficiencies enabled Pioneer to place 133 horizontal wells on production during the second quarter.

2022 Outlook

Based on the inflationary pressures seen in steel, diesel and chemical costs, among other items, the Company now expects its 2022 total capital budget2 to range between $3.6 billion to $3.8 billion. Pioneer expects its capital program to be fully funded from 2022 cash flow6 of greater than $13 billion.

During 2022, the Company plans to operate an average of 22 to 24 horizontal drilling rigs in the Midland Basin, including a three-rig average program in the southern Midland Basin joint venture area. The 2022 capital program is expected to place 475 to 505 wells on production. Pioneer expects 2022 oil production of 350 to 365 thousand barrels of oil per day (MBOPD) and total production of 623 to 648 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOEPD).

Third Quarter 2022 Guidance

Third quarter 2022 oil production is forecasted to average between 345 to 360 MBOPD and total production is expected to average between 635 to 660 MBOEPD. Production costs are expected to average $12.00 per BOE to $13.50 per BOE. DD&A expense is expected to average $10.50 per BOE to $12.00 per BOE. Total exploration and abandonment expense is forecasted to be $10 million to $20 million. G&A expense is expected to be $75 million to $85 million. Interest expense is expected to be $30 million to $35 million. Other expense is forecasted to be $20 million to $40 million. Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations is expected to be $3 million to $6 million. The cash flow impact related to purchases and sales of oil and gas, including firm transportation, is expected to be a loss of $60 million to a loss of $100 million, based on forward oil price estimates for the quarter. The Company’s effective income tax rate is expected to be between 22% to 27%, with cash taxes expected to be $300 million to $350 million, representing estimated federal and state tax payments that will be paid based on forecasted 2022 taxable income.

Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG)

Pioneer views sustainability as a multidisciplinary effort that balances economic growth, environmental stewardship and social responsibility. The Company emphasizes developing natural resources in a manner that protects surrounding communities and preserves the environment.

Pioneer recently published its 2022 Sustainability Report highlighting the Company’s focus and significant progress on ESG initiatives. The comprehensive report details the Company’s leadership position on ESG metrics and targets during 2021, including enhanced disclosures on air emissions; water management practices; diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI); board of director governance and community engagement.

The Company has multiple initiatives underway that are expected to result in tangible progress towards Pioneer’s net zero emissions ambition. Pioneer has made significant progress towards the Company’s 2030 emissions intensity targets by achieving a 22% reduction in greenhouse gas emission intensity and a 50% reduction in methane emission intensity, when compared to a 2019 baseline. Additionally, Pioneer achieved a flaring intensity of 0.41% in 2021, well below the Company’s goal to limit flaring to 1% of natural gas produced. Pioneer continues to prioritize environmental stewardship and accelerated the Company’s target to end routine flaring by 2025, five years earlier than the Company’s previous 2030 target.

Additionally, Pioneer has joined the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) 2.0 Initiative, which is considered the gold standard on methane emission measurement and reporting for the upstream energy industry. This decision demonstrates the Company’s focus on increasing transparency in methane reporting and measurement.

Pioneer has also strengthened the Company’s target to reduce the freshwater used in completions to 20% or less by 2026. The enhanced target reflects Pioneer’s dedication to expanding the use of alternative water sources, including recycled water and reclaimed water from the cities of Midland and Odessa.

Within the past year, Pioneer has appointed three new directors to the Company’s Board, with combined expertise in DEI, ESG and alternative energy, in addition to outstanding business experience. The appointments of Lori George Billingsley, Maria Jelescu Dreyfus and Jacinto Hernandez have expanded the diverse backgrounds of the Company’s Board.

For more details, see Pioneer’s 2022 Sustainability Report and 2021 Climate Risk Report at pxd.com/sustainability.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit www.pxd.com.

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this news release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements and the business prospects of the Company are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results in future periods to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, volatility of commodity prices; product supply and demand; the impact of a widespread outbreak of an illness, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, on global and U.S. economic activity and oil and gas demand; the impact of armed conflict and political instability on economic activity and oil and gas supply and demand; competition; the ability to obtain drilling, environmental and other permits and the timing thereof; the effect of future regulatory or legislative actions on Pioneer or the industry in which it operates, including potential changes to tax laws; the ability to obtain approvals from third parties and negotiate agreements with third parties on mutually acceptable terms; potential liability resulting from pending or future litigation; the costs, including the potential impact of increases due to supply chain disruptions and inflation, and results of drilling and operating activities; the risk of new restrictions with respect to development activities, including potential changes to regulations resulting in limitations on the Company’s ability to dispose of produced water; availability of equipment, services, resources and personnel required to perform the Company’s drilling and operating activities; access to and availability of transportation, processing, fractionation, refining, storage and export facilities; Pioneer’s ability to replace reserves, implement its business plans or complete its development activities as scheduled; the Company’s ability to achieve its emissions reductions, flaring and other ESG goals; access to and cost of capital; the financial strength of (i) counterparties to Pioneer’s credit facility and derivative contracts, (ii) issuers of Pioneer’s investment securities and (iii) purchasers of Pioneer’s oil, NGL and gas production and downstream sales of purchased oil and gas; uncertainties about estimates of reserves, identification of drilling locations and the ability to add proved reserves in the future; the assumptions underlying forecasts, including forecasts of production, operating cash flow, well costs, capital expenditures, rates of return, expenses, and cash flow from downstream purchases and sales of oil and gas, net of firm transportation commitments; tax rates; quality of technical data; environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of climate change on the Company’s operations and demand for its products; cybersecurity risks; the risks associated with the ownership and operation of the Company’s water services business and acts of war or terrorism. These and other risks are described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the Company may be subject to currently unforeseen risks that may have a materially adverse effect on it. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that the actual events and results will not be materially different than the anticipated results described in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no duty to publicly update these statements except as required by law.

Footnote 1: Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. As used by the Company, free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for changes in operating assets and liabilities, less capital expenditures. See the supplemental schedules for a reconciliation of second quarter free cash flow to the comparable GAAP number. Forecasted free cash flow numbers are non-GAAP financial measures. Due to their forward-looking nature, management cannot reliably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures, such as working capital changes. Accordingly, Pioneer is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. Amounts excluded from this non-GAAP measure in future periods could be significant.

Footnote 2: Excludes acquisitions, asset retirement obligations, capitalized interest, geological and geophysical G&A, information technology and corporate facilities.

Footnote 3: Calculated by dividing the Company’s annualized third quarter total dividend per share by the Company’s closing stock price on July 27, 2022.

Footnote 4: Future dividends, whether base or variable, are authorized and determined by the Company’s Board in its sole discretion. Decisions regarding the payment of dividends are subject to a number of considerations at the time, including without limitation the Company’s liquidity and capital resources, the Company’s results of operations and anticipated future results of operations, the level of cash reserves the Company maintains to fund future capital expenditures or other needs, and other factors that the Board deems relevant. The Company can provide no assurance that dividends will be authorized or declared in the future or the amount of any future dividends. Any future variable dividends, if declared and paid, will by their nature fluctuate based on the Company’s free cash flow, which will depend on a number of factors beyond the Company’s control, including commodities prices.

Footnote 5: Calculated by dividing the Company’s annualized third quarter total dividend per share plus annualized second quarter share repurchases per share by the Company’s closing stock price on July 27, 2022.

Footnote 6: Forecasted operating cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The 2022 estimated operating cash flow number represents January through June 2022 cash flow (before working capital changes) plus July through December forecasted cash flow (before working capital changes) based on strip pricing and internal forecasts of 2022 production. Due to their forward-looking nature, management cannot reliably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures, such as working capital changes. Accordingly, Pioneer is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. Amounts excluded from this non-GAAP measure in future periods could be significant.

Note: Estimates of future results, including cash flow and free cash flow, are based on the Company’s internal financial model prepared by management and used to assist in the management of its business. Pioneer’s financial models are not prepared with a view to public disclosure or compliance with GAAP, any guidelines of the SEC or any other body. The financial models reflect numerous assumptions, in addition to those noted in this news release, with respect to general business, economic, market and financial conditions and other matters. These assumptions regarding future events are difficult, if not impossible to predict, and many are beyond Pioneer’s control. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the assumptions made by management in preparing the financial models will prove accurate. It is expected that there will be differences between actual and estimated or modeled results, and actual results may be materially greater or less than those contained in the Company’s financial models.

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,579 $ 3,847 Restricted cash 6 37 Accounts receivable, net 2,344 1,685 Inventories 606 369 Investment in affiliate 167 135 Short-term investments, net 506 58 Other 113 42 Total current assets 6,321 6,173 Oil and gas properties, using the successful efforts method of accounting 42,119 40,517 Accumulated depletion, depreciation and amortization (13,571 ) (12,335 ) Total oil and gas properties, net 28,548 28,182 Other property and equipment, net 1,679 1,694 Operating lease right-of-use assets 330 348 Goodwill 243 243 Other assets 180 171 $ 37,301 $ 36,811 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,690 $ 2,559 Interest payable 40 53 Income taxes payable 37 45 Current portion of long-term debt 1,117 244 Derivatives 513 538 Operating leases 123 121 Other 229 513 Total current liabilities 4,749 4,073 Long-term debt 4,576 6,688 Derivatives — 25 Deferred income taxes 3,089 2,038 Operating leases 222 243 Other liabilities 875 907 Equity 23,790 22,837 $ 37,301 $ 36,811

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues and other income: Oil and gas $ 4,639 $ 2,682 $ 8,570 $ 4,505 Sales of purchased commodities 2,366 1,587 4,583 2,828 Interest and other income (loss), net (56 ) (20 ) 69 40 Derivative loss, net (65 ) (832 ) (200 ) (1,523 ) Gain on disposition of assets, net 36 2 70 13 6,920 3,419 13,092 5,863 Costs and expenses: Oil and gas production 478 316 894 568 Production and ad valorem taxes 271 153 495 266 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 620 648 1,234 1,121 Purchased commodities 2,382 1,627 4,534 2,882 Exploration and abandonments 11 10 24 29 General and administrative 88 75 161 143 Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations 4 2 8 3 Interest 33 41 70 81 Other 5 47 83 351 3,892 2,919 7,503 5,444 Income before income taxes 3,028 500 5,589 419 Income tax provision (657 ) (120 ) (1,209 ) (109 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 2,371 $ 380 $ 4,380 $ 310 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 9.78 $ 1.62 $ 18.03 $ 1.39 Diluted $ 9.30 $ 1.54 $ 17.15 $ 1.33 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 242 234 242 222 Diluted 254 247 255 235

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,371 $ 380 $ 4,380 $ 310 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation and amortization 620 648 1,234 1,121 Exploration expenses 1 — 6 3 Deferred income taxes 513 109 1,045 91 Gain on disposition of assets, net (36 ) (2 ) (70 ) (13 ) (Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt, net — (3 ) 47 2 Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations 4 2 8 3 Interest expense 2 2 5 3 Derivative-related activity (27 ) 262 40 632 Amortization of stock-based compensation 20 17 39 69 Investment valuation adjustments 65 25 (49 ) (29 ) Other 17 36 47 81 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 38 (263 ) (659 ) (593 ) Inventories (115 ) (12 ) (241 ) (102 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets (10 ) 25 18 55 Other assets (34 ) (18 ) (62 ) (32 ) Accounts payable (90 ) 295 88 560 Interest payable 17 3 (13 ) (54 ) Income taxes payable (25 ) 7 (8 ) 14 Operating leases 10 (26 ) (19 ) (56 ) Other liabilities (120 ) (21 ) (31 ) (222 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,221 1,466 5,805 1,843 Net cash used in investing activities (758 ) (1,694 ) (2,071 ) (2,042 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,272 ) (354 ) (5,033 ) (1,160 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 191 (582 ) (1,299 ) (1,359 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 2,394 724 3,884 1,501 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 2,585 $ 142 $ 2,585 $ 142

