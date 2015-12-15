Pickups Positioned to Benefit from Investment and Partnership with FlexSpace Logistics (a StorageVault Canada Inc. company)

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 4, 2022) – Pickups is pleased to announce that it is expanding its platform and last mile presence by having secured investment and officially partnering with FlexSpace logistics, a company within the STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (TSX: SVI) (“StorageVault”) SVI Group of companies.

This Partnership gives Pickups the opportunity to extend its service offering to the largest self-storage customer base in Canada, providing the app with tremendous growth opportunity and scalability.

“Our app allows users to place a delivery request anytime, anywhere, no matter the item and/or size while also allowing our driver community to earn with freedom, leveraging the side gig economy and getting anything delivered with simplicity was always the vision for Pickups,” said Nick Romeo, CEO & Co-Founder at Pickups.

Speaking on the development, Lucas Koren, Business Leader at FlexSpace Logistics said, “The end users are going to fall in love with this technology! This partnership will take FlexSpace in an exciting direction by complimenting our existing first and middle-mile service offerings and enhancing the ability to facilitate the delivery of moving supplies directly into the hands of our customers at StorageVault.”

Pickups offers a last-mile experience like no other. The technology that will be utilized through the partnership differentiates itself through the diversity of its offerings. While most other platforms focus predominately on food, this service will offer the same convenience across all other verticals allowing Pickups and FlexSpace Logistics to cater to a broader audience and offer a full turnkey solution from last-mile, middle-mile and warehousing closing the logistical gap and making it a true dominant player in the years to come.

About Pickups:

Pickups, an everything on-demand delivery application, is ready to change the landscape of delivery with it’s innovative technology making all types of last-mile deliveries possible with ease at the click of a button.

Pickups services currently include B2B and P2P (personal to personal) delivery and will be implementing an enterprise platform, Pickups Plus, which will serve the business and B2C market. Download the app to get started. For iOS Click Here for Android Click Here

About FlexSpace Logistics:

Offers a complete business solution, from start to finish for their business clients, from 3PL, Warehousing, Middle-mile and now with our partnership, last-mile delivery.

About StorageVault Canada:

As Canada’s largest storage company, StorageVault currently owns and operates 238 storage locations across Canada, in seven different provinces. Those locations represent more than 4,500 portable storage units and more than 11.2 million rentable square feet on 660 acres of land. In addition to last-mile delivery services, StorageVault also provides professional records management services, such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

