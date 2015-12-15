Sounding Board Welcomes Kevin Rockmael as Vice President of Marketing

Experienced Executive is a Strategic Addition to Growing Leadership Team

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sounding Board , the first Leader Development Platform designed to bridge the leadership gap, announced today that Kevin Rockmael has joined the company as Vice President of Marketing. In this role, Rockmael will lead marketing strategy and execution, helping amplify the Sounding Board brand and connect with a broader audience.

Rockmael brings a wealth of storytelling and brand-building experience to Sounding Board, coming from Guild Education, where he was most recently Senior Principal and Head of Marketing – Learning Marketplace. His hire represents the continued expansion of the Sounding Board team as the company increases awareness of its unique offering.

“Sounding Board impacts people and companies every day,” Rockmael said. “I plan to share success stories that illustrate how Sounding Board develops individual leadership skills while enabling companies to develop the collective capabilities they need to succeed. This is a tremendous opportunity, and I’m excited to be a part of what’s next for Sounding Board.”

Before his role at Guild, Rockmael held marketing leadership positions at Practice (acquired by Instructure), Monitor 360 (Protagonist), Intrax/World Study Group and Kaplan. In addition to his extensive experience in the learning industry, he has helped accelerate the growth of early-mid stage companies by building high-impact teams and direct revenue-generating initiatives throughout his career.

Rockmael also serves as an advisor and board member at Integrate Autism Employment Advisors, a non-profit organization that works with employers to identify, recruit and retain professionals on the autism spectrum. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from UC Santa Barbara and both his master’s degree in Sociology and MBA in Marketing, Strategy and Consumer Behavior from the University of Chicago.

“There are several factors that make Sounding Board stand out: deep experience in leadership, the most flexible platform in the industry and perhaps most notably, a focus on creating positive change around the issues companies and people leaders face now: hiring, engagement, retention, sustainable progress with DEI and other mission-critical strategic initiatives,” Rockmael continued. “What’s good for the employee is almost always great for the organization.”

“One of the best ways to prepare employees in these rapidly evolving times is to invest in their development and help build their leadership capabilities,” said Sounding Board Co-founder and CEO Christine Tao. “That’s one of the many reasons we are thrilled to have Kevin on board. In addition to his deep expertise in the learning industry, and his fundamental understanding of scaling of hyper-growth companies, Kevin will help us give voice to the Sounding Board brand.”

About Sounding Board, Inc.

Sounding Board is the first Leader Development Platform designed to bridge the leadership gap. We empower talent leaders. Aligned with behavioral science-backed leadership development, our platform delivers unparalleled flexibility and measurable impact in leadership coaching engagements. With group coaching and virtual 1:1 engagements, talent leaders can use our industry-leading leader development platform and managed network of certified coaches to reduce administrative burden while developing leaders at scale.

Sounding Board’s network of world-class coaches covers more than 60 countries and 15+ languages. Using enterprise leadership coaching solutions designed to drive organizational impact, Sounding Board has helped hypergrowth organizations like Chime, Zoom, Dropbox, and enterprises like VMware, Mozilla and Bloomberg advance their leaders’ performance at scale. In 2021, Co-Founders Christine Tao and Lori Mazan were named to the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2021. Sounding Board was named one of 2021’s Most Transformational Growth Companies in Digital Learning and is a GOLD GLOBEE® WINNER for Career and Workforce Readiness Solution, a Stevie International Business Award Winner, GSV EdTech 150 winner and a Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Award winner.

For more information, visit www.soundingboardinc.com .

CONTACT: Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Jeanne Achille The Devon Group [email protected]