PIXM Adds Cybersecurity Industry Veteran Julian Waits to Board of Directors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PIXM, a computer vision cyber security startup, today announced an expansion of its Board of Directors with the addition of seasoned business executive Julian Waits. Mr. Waits is a recognized thought leader, entrepreneur and expert in the security industry bringing over 30 years of experience and a unique perspective in helping early through growth stage companies reach their full potential.

During his career, Waits has led multiple companies from initial concept to funding, innovation, rapid growth and successful exits. He has experience at all levels in the cyber security industry and is a recognized speaker and mentor to founders and executives. In his current role as Senior Vice President and Executive in Residence at Rapid7, he is instrumental in promoting open-source software initiatives and Rapid7’s overall efforts to foster a more open security ecosystem. Prior to Rapid7, he led Cyber Solutions and Public Sector for Devo, spearheading a $9.5MM award for the company to act as the global SIEM technology provider for the United States Air Force. Waits also serves as Chairman of Cyversity, a non-profit dedicated to the academic and professional success of minority cybersecurity students and professionals.

“I’m thrilled and honored to be joining PIXM and working with the rest of the Board to continue to deliver technologies to our clients that will protect them from ever evolving phishing attacks,” says Waits. “PIXM recognized the increasing threat of targeted, multi-vector phishing attacks and is focused on its mission of protecting our citizens and businesses from these costly and damaging threats. PIXM’s application of Computer Vision technology to the phishing problem is unique and I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued growth.”

Also joining the Board of Directors is Patrick Duggan, Managing Director at Gula Tech Adventures. Patrick brings over 25 years of experience in the commercial, government, and defense sectors.

“As an investor in PIXM, Gula Tech believes in the company’s Computer Vision technology that stops phishing at the point of click,” said Duggan. “I look forward to contributing to its continued growth and success as a member of the Board.”

“We’re excited to be adding Julian and Patrick to our Board of Directors,” said Chris Cleveland, Founder and CEO, PIXM. “These new additions bring a diversity of life and professional experience that will be critical to our ultimate mission of stopping phishing attacks for millions of users.”

About PIXM

PIXM, a cybersecurity startup that stops zero-day phishing attacks with AI Computer Vision, is led by artificial intelligence experts focused on cybersecurity. Founded in 2016, its technology has stopped hundreds of targeted phishing attacks that evaded other security products. PIXM is advised by cybersecurity pioneers, intel community leaders, and successful entrepreneurs. Its backers include Gula Tech Adventures, FirstIn™, AIM13 – Crumpton Ventures Partnership, Chaac Ventures, and Precursor Ventures. Visit PIXM at https://pixmsecurity.com/

