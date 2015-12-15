  Zapata Computing Names Jay Liu Vice President of Product

Software Industry Veteran to Focus on Product Strategy and Platform Expansion For Zapata’s Growing Bench of Enterprise Clients

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zapata Computing, the leading enterprise quantum software company, today announced that it has appointed Jay Liu as its Vice President of Product. Liu has a proven track record of creating and bringing disruptive technologies to market, spanning artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), hybrid-cloud, software-as-a-service (SaaS) and mobile wireless. He has more than two decades of experience creating and executing customer-focused product vision across an impressive pedigree of high-growth start-ups and enterprises including leadership roles at Dell EMC, Turbonomic (later acquired by IBM), Brightcove, Cisco Systems, and more. At Zapata, Liu will be responsible primarily for leading strategic direction and management for the company’s product portfolio, including its Orquestra ® platform.

“Words really can’t do justice to everything Jay has accomplished throughout his career as a strategic product leader at the forefront of technology innovation,” said Christopher Savoie, CEO and co-founder of Zapata Computing. “His background speaks for itself and showcases a clear roadmap of industry achievements, technical milestones and exceptional product leadership. We’re excited to have him join the team and help us get enterprises quantum-ready.”

Prior to joining Zapata, Liu was the VP of Product Strategy at NS1, where he led the creation of the industry’s first DDI SaaS product, disrupting a $1B legacy market. Prior to NS1, Liu served as Head of Edge AI Product at NanoSemi (later acquired by MaxLinear), an MIT spinoff, where he led the productization and commercialization of a novel AI/ML optimization technology, bringing to market a portfolio of CNN Models with the highest accuracies and cost performance on leading edge AI platforms. Earlier in his career, as the Director of CTO and Product Management at VCE and Dell EMC, Liu led the development and execution of the company’s product and go-to-market strategy for its category-defining product portfolio including converged, hyper-converged, and hybrid cloud infrastructure solutions. During his six-year tenure, Liu helped the company become the market-share leader for these three products and grow its revenue six times to $3.6B. Prior to VCE, he led the creation of an award-winning mobile SaaS product and its go-to-market execution at Brightcove, which contributed to its successful IPO. Liu holds an MBA from MIT and an MS in Computer Science from Harvard University.

“Demand at the intersection of quantum computing, ML, and next-gen compute is accelerating, and it’s clear that there’s a massive opportunity ahead for Zapata Computing and its Orquestra platform,” added Liu. “Orquestra helps enterprises create and capture value from Big Compute™ – the powerful, heterogeneous, and distributed compute resources, both quantum and classical, needed for the most computationally complex problems. I’m looking forward to helping Zapata deliver innovative products to customers that tackle these problems head on and expand the Enterprise Quantum market category that we are creating and leading.”

About Zapata Computing

Zapata Computing, Inc. is the leading enterprise quantum software company. The Company’s Orquestra® platform supports the research, development, and deployment of quantum-ready applications® for enterprises’ most computationally complex problems. Zapata has pioneered new methods in ML, optimization, and simulation to maximize value from near-term quantum devices, and partners closely with ecosystem hardware providers such as Amazon, D-Wave, Google, Quantinuum, IBM, IonQ and Rigetti. Zapata was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.zapatacomputing.com.

