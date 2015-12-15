Zylo Experiences Record Setting Growth in First Half of 2022, Amid Rising Demand for SaaS Management Technology and Services

SaaS Management and Optimization Leader Also Recognized as One of America’s Fastest Growing Companies by Inc. 5000

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zylo, the world’s leading enterprise SaaS management platform and cost optimization services provider today, celebrates record sales growth for the first half of 2022. This growth further solidifies Zylo’s position at the forefront of the SaaS Management space, helping organizations like Adobe, Atlassian, Coupa, Doordash, Hootsuite, Intuit, Salesforce, Verizon Media, and more manage and optimize their growing SaaS portfolios.

Zylo also revealed it has been named to the 2022 Inc 5000 list. The Inc. 5000, considered the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest growing companies, provides a unique look at the most successful companies in America and measures revenue growth.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the nation’s fastest growing companies, but more importantly, the result demonstrates how important the need has become for all companies to manage the rapid rise of SaaS and cloud subscription costs. SaaS has become mission critical to business operations and, as a result, one of an organization’s largest expenses. With economic uncertainty ahead, IT and Finance teams are looking for a single solution to gain visibility into their SaaS investments to drive down costs while fueling adoption and innovation,” said Eric Christopher, CEO and co-founder of Zylo.

This recognition comes on the heels of an incredible first half of the year. In the past six months, Zylo has added organizations like Asurion and Sonatype to its roster and, in the past year, has introduced new offerings and innovations, including the industry’s most trusted SaaS benchmarking tool, Zylo Benchmarks. In addition, the organization became a CoupaLink partner and expanded its partnership with SAP Concur, offering its platform as an SAP Concur Endorsed Application.

In the months ahead, Zylo will host its second annual SaaSMe conference, bringing together modern IT and Finance leaders to explore how to drive SaaS Management at scale. The conference will feature speakers from Adobe, Redis, Pushpay, CM Group, Highspot, and more.

For more information about Zylo’s SaaS Management platform and cost optimization services, visit zylo.com.

About Zylo

Zylo is the world’s leading enterprise SaaS Management platform and cost optimization services provider. Companies such as Adobe, Atlassian, Coupa, Doordash, Hootsuite, Intuit, Slack, Salesforce, and Verizon Media leverage Zylo’s enterprise-proven technology and unparalleled SaaS Management expertise to control the rising costs and risks of SaaS while improving software adoption by employees and driving innovation.

With more than 30 million SaaS licenses and $25 billion in SaaS spend under management, Zylo is fueled by more data than any other provider. Only Zylo’s enterprise SaaS management platform delivers 100% visibility into your SaaS footprint to drive actionable insights and automated workflows. Alongside the platform, Zylo offers a suite of cost optimization services to drive greater cost savings while freeing up resources, implementing a proven best-in-class approach to manage SaaS negotiations from end to end.

Having raised more than $35M to date, Zylo is backed by leading SaaS investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, High Alpha, GGV, Slack Fund, Salesforce Ventures, and Coupa Ventures. To learn more, visit zylo.com.

