Presidio Appoints Industry Veteran Manny Korakis as New Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Presidio, Inc., a global digital services and solutions provider, today announced that Manny Korakis has joined the company’s executive leadership team as Chief Financial Officer.

“Manny brings Presidio extensive experience at global multibillion-dollar companies, a data-driven approach, proven track record of improving processes and driving results as well as the right leadership style to drive profitable growth,” said Bob Cagnazzi, Chief Executive Officer, Presidio. “I’m excited to have him on board in this important role and look forward to the positive and impactful changes he’ll make.”

Korakis joins Presidio from IQVIA, a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry where he was Chief Accounting Officer, Corporate Controller and Corporate Treasurer. He was responsible for global accounting, external financial reporting, financial shared services, capital markets, treasury operations, internal control and financial systems at the $14 billion revenue company. Previously Korakis held senior level positions at American Express Global Business Travel as Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. He spent the majority of his career at S&P Global where, in his last two years with the company, he was Chief Financial Officer of S&P Dow Jones Indices, a subsidiary with $1 billion in revenue.

“Presidio fills an important need in the market for organizations that want to be more agile in delivering impactful outcomes and I’m looking forward to playing a vital role,” said Korakis. “This is an opportunity to take a great global team to the next level, build a best-in-class finance organization, and partner with leaders across the company to meaningfully drive business results.”

