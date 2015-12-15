Safety Vision Partners with Clark County Schools for Onboard Video Surveillance Support

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#mobilevideosurveillance–Safety Vision is proud to announce their partnership with Clark County School District (CCSD) in Las Vegas to deploy unified mobile video surveillance systems on all 2,100 district buses. Together with the CCSD Transportation Department’s knowledgeable team, we were able to make their vision to improve reliability, safety and capability across their fleet a reality.

Serving over 300,000 students, CCSD operates the largest district owned bus fleet in the US and takes student safety very seriously. CCSD sought a leader in the mobile surveillance industry for a solution that would enhance driver vision, integrate video recording and reviewing. The most important goal was to increase student safety by providing the driver a bird’s eye view from above and around the bus. In addition, the SV Cloud service will ensure the highest level of data security available with our single cloud platform. CCSD and Safety Vision team members also spent time sharing each organizations’ vision for the future to ensure we could move forward together successfully. Ultimately, the district selected Safety Vision for our product reliability, solid logistics, post-implementation support and dedication to deliver as a partner they believed was the right fit for CCSD.

Director of Pupil Transportation for Safety Vision, Clint Bryer says that “This project represents the culmination of several years of building a working relationship with the district and we are proud that CCSD is entrusting Safety Vision with their mobile surveillance and onboard technology needs.”

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara noted that “Better behavior results when cameras exist, and they play a critical role in the safety plans for our schools and on our buses.”

Safety Vision is dedicated to developing surveillance camera systems that help school districts like CCSD protect the lives of students and provide parents peace of mind knowing that their child’s safety is our highest priority. We are proud to serve a partner like Clark County that shares this vision and has the commitment to see it through.

Las Vegas local news station ABC13 Action News spotlighted CCSD’s 2022-2023 security improvements: https://www.ktnv.com/news/education/ccsd-gives-rundown-of-security-improvements-ahead-of-2022-23-school-year

About Clark County School District

Established in 1956, the Clark County School District (CCSD) is the number one choice for families and students. As the nation’s fifth-largest school district, we educate over 300,000 students – offering a variety of nationally recognized programs, including Magnet Schools, Career and Technical Academies, and Advanced Placement programs. CCSD educates 64 percent of the students in Nevada and works closely with community partners and business leaders to educate students to compete in a global economy. Please visit https://www.ccsd.net for more information.

About Safety Vision, LLC

Safety Vision is among the most recognized vendors of mobile video surveillance products in North America and continually enhances vehicular safety in both the private and public sectors. Safety Vision’s product offering includes network video recorders, analog and IP cameras, rear vision cameras, as well as a suite of AI server and cloud software. Safety Vision is proud to have deployed over a million systems worldwide and generating over $1B in revenue since inception. For more information, please go to www.safetyvision.com or call 800-880-8855.

