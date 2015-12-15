Qualia Launches API for Companies to Scale Digital Title Capabilities

The Qualia API delivers workflow automation and business intelligence connectivity for companies optimizing their title capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qualia, the leading digital real estate closing platform, today announced the release of the Qualia API. The Qualia API provides real estate businesses and PropTech companies seeking to start, optimize, or scale their title agency operations the ability to automatically connect internal software tools, integrate with their commercial partners, and analyze their comprehensive performance data.

With the Qualia API, businesses can automatically place and track title orders, as well as access comprehensive order, accounting, and contact data on their files in order to build custom notifications and executive-level performance dashboards. API customers can use these capabilities to design custom client experiences as well as track performance, productivity, revenue, and pipeline across clients and settlement agency branches. These insights can then be used to identify areas for improvement operationally, visualize business trends over time when used with their BI tools, and ensure CRM and accounting systems all stay in sync.

“Our mission at Qualia is to create a simple and secure journey to home ownership,” said Nate Baker, CEO at Qualia. “As part of that, we continue to develop technology that helps businesses engineer full end-to-end purchase and refinance experiences. The API makes it easy for businesses to expand without an expensive and timely investment in custom built technology.”

The Qualia API comes along at a time when the pace of change in consumer expectations for end-to-end purchase experiences has accelerated. Companies with large-scale operations have historically struggled to keep up with these changes and efficiently connect their multiple workflow and business intelligence tools to deliver a unified real estate transaction experience.

Amid these changing expectations, the real estate and mortgage market continue to tighten. After years of growth, the industry faces a market downturn which is predicted to persist well into 2023. The Mortgage Bankers Association forecasts mortgage origination levels in 2023 are expected to be half of what they were in 2021. During this shift, companies in the real estate and mortgage industry are simultaneously facing heavy pressure to cut costs by operating more efficiently while also investing in modern client experiences in order to remain competitive.

Qualia’s cloud-based platform is uniquely positioned to meet the various needs of real estate business amid shifting macro environments. A flexible set of pull and push API capabilities and a secure authorization framework enable title agents to connect internal systems for a more streamlined title and escrow operations infrastructure. For businesses without internal title operations, the API also enables direct, digital access to a national network of technology-enabled independent title agents.

“We think about Qualia as an extension of the Redfin ecosystem and that’s not possible without the Qualia API,” shared Mary Pappas, Principal Product Manager at Redfin. “With the Qualia API, we don’t have to spend tens of millions of dollars in R&D to build out ways to streamline our title & escrow experience. The Qualia platform makes it possible for us to package, market, and let our customers have a cohesive experience that would not otherwise be possible as a set of discrete services.”

The Qualia API is available for eligible businesses today. For more information, visit Qualia.com .