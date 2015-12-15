SignalPlus Announces the Closing of Series-A Round Led by HashKey Capital

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – August 24, 2022) – SignalPlus Ltd. (www.signalplus.com), a leading enterprise technology company looking to democratize options trading for digital and crypto assets, announced today the closing of its Series A fundraising round led by HashKey Capital.

A strong mix of crypto institutional and native investors participated in the Series A and Seed rounds, including HashKey Capital (Series A lead), GBV Capital (Seed round lead), Stratified Capital (advisor), Incuba Alpha, Chiron Partners, Paradigm Co, SNZ Holding, and Baboon.VC, with over $12M raised in aggregate. The Company is looking to develop an enterprise-level solution to bridge the immense infrastructure gap that currently exists in both CeFI and DeFI option platforms.

The crypto options space has been severely underdeveloped versus the impressive growth in listed linear derivatives, with subpar liquidity and volume over-concentration in a mere handful of platforms. While institutional and professional investor demand for option structures are prevalent, there is a visible lack of progress from the community to build an open, standardized, and user-centric application solution that caters to the option trader without a quality compromise. The Company is looking to fix this shortcoming with a technology stack that centers around a Wall-Street caliber options trading dashboard, with a full suite of modular and powerful toolkits wrapped around a user-centric interface. Furthermore, the platform’s open API services will allow for user subscriptions into an advanced suite of functions including automated option market making, dynamic delta hedging, and structured products pricing.

SignalPlus’ long-term goal is to demystify and lower the substantial entry barriers for options trading, and to knowledge-transfer most of the founding team’s domain expertise into open, practical, programmatic services that can be easily leveraged by participants of different levels.

SignalPlus’ Series A lead investor, DC, CEO of HashKey Capital, “SignalPlus is developing an institutional one-stop shop solution for crypto options, including a powerful but user-friendly set of automated trading tools, as well as a flexible structured products issuance platform. Owing to its high knowledge threshold, crypto options have seen much lower adoption compared to perps & futures, but we are confident that this dynamic will change given the influx of institutional talent and industry maturation. The SignalPlus Team impresses with a strong and seasoned background from premier investment banks, technology firms, and prior venture successes. Furthermore, the Company’s flagship solution promises a rare blend of crypto product market fit, Wall Street caliber risk controls, and a user-centric interface that is reflective of their domain expertise. We are highly excited by ‘SignalPlus’ growth trajectory and look forward to seeing their product as the benchmark for crypto options.”

SignalPlus’ Seed round lead investor, Leslie, Co-founder of GBV Capital, “I have known the core team for many years and are very impressed with their knowledge of derivatives combined with their dedication to building infrastructure for the volatility product. We expect this market to continue to grow and for SignalPlus to be at the forefront of this market.”

“They have a first-rate team of Wall-Street professionals and technology veterans with the potential to make a transformative difference and lasting contribution to the crypto industry. We are confident of and assured by their conviction in the crypto options space, and the long-term promise of institutional adoption and investor participation.” said Katrina WANG, Founding Partner of Stratified Capital.

Company Background:

Formed in 2021, SignalPlus is a technology company looking to develop an open, accessible technology platform to democratize and empower proficient crypto options trading for users of all levels. Founded by an exceptionally seasoned team of traders, technologists, builders, and repeat entrepreneurs, the Team’s vision is to create an enterprise software solution that would translate our domain expertise into practical, programmatic software services that can be easily leveraged by the crypto industry to accelerate its options markets development in a professional manner.

