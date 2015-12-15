Red River Announces Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS

CLAREMONT, N.H. & CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red River, a technology transformation company serving government and enterprise customers, today announced it has signed a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). The three-year agreement builds on Red River’s existing AWS expertise and further advances cloud adoption and solution development that will accelerate digital transformation and information technology (IT) modernization initiatives for its customers.

“Red River shares a commitment with AWS to drive positive customer outcomes through innovative cloud services and products and we’re excited to strengthen our longstanding relationship,” said Red River CEO Brian Roach. “Expanding our relationship with AWS will broaden our ability to assist our customers with their journey to the cloud, as well as develop solutions at scale in both the public and private sectors.”

Red River is an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner and an AWS Select Tier Training Partner holding both the AWS Government Consulting Competency and AWS Storage Consulting Competency. With more than 100 AWS certifications, Red River’s national team of expert cloud consultants and engineers offers both the credentials and real-world experience to deliver on cloud requirements for both public sector and enterprise customers, allowing them to meet business objectives whether it be modernizing legacy systems, driving growth or supporting innovation. Red River is also in the AWS Managed Services Provider and AWS Well-Architected Partner programs.

“As cloud adoption accelerates, we are excited to expand our relationship with Red River to help them serve their diverse portfolio of customers,” said Jeff Kratz, general manager, Worldwide Public Sector Partners at AWS. “Red River’s breadth and depth of capabilities helps customers accelerate their cloud transformation journeys so they can address mission-critical tasks more reliably and simply.”

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing more than 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in security, networking, data center, collaboration and cloud solutions. Learn more at www.redriver.com.

