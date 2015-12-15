Worldwide Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Industry to 2027 – Increase in Initiatives Favouring Vaccinations is Driving Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market – Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 – 2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market is projected to register a CAGR of 12.82% during the forecast period (2022 2027).

Key Market Trends

The Inactivated Vaccines Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market.

The inactivated vaccines holds the major segment in the vaccine contract manufacturing market. Inactivated vaccines are those vaccines that are made from the dead or killed viruses or germs which are the causative agents of a specific disease.

Various market players have been investing in the research and development of inactivated vaccines for various diseases over the years. An article titled “Development of a downstream process for the production of an inactivated whole hepatitis C virus vaccine” published in the journal of Scientific Reports in October 2020 studied the production of an inactivated whole virus vaccine against hepatitis C virus for human use. The article suggested that the higher immunogenicity of whole viruses compared to viral envelope proteins, and the historic success of whole virus vaccines makes the whole viruses attractive vaccine antigens. The intricate envelope protein conformation is difficult to replicate in a subunit envelope vaccine. These advantages are expected to propel the growth of the inactivated vaccine segment in the vaccine contract manufacturing market in the forecast period.

Another article presented in the Multi Disciplinary Publishing Institute journal of Vaccines in November 2021 titled “Development of an Inactivated Vaccine against SARS CoV-2” discussed the preclinical immunogenicity, protective efficacy, and safety evaluation of a whole-virion inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate (ERUCoV-VAC) with an aim to develop a vaccine candidate that recapitulates the severe and fatal progression of COVID-19.

The inactivated vaccines have an advantage over the existing SARS-CoV-2 vaccines in that the immune responses to a SARS-CoV-2-inactivated vaccine would target not only the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 but also other viral proteins, including the matrix, envelope and nucleocapsid. These advantages of inactivated vaccines and the growing research on the vaccine production during the COVID-19 is adding to the growth of the vaccine contract manufacturing market.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period (2022 – 2027).

The rise in the adoption of highly advanced techniques and systems in the manufacturing of vaccine manufacturing and the technological advancements made in vaccine research and development studies is expected to boost the growth of the market in the North American region. The high awareness among the population on the availability of vaccines in the market contributes to the high market growth in the region.

The rising number of COVID-19 cases in the North American region is adding to the growth of the vaccine contract manufacturing market. The large population affected by the SARS-CoV2 infection and the increase in the necessity of vaccine contract manufacturing for the ease of treatment of such infections is expected to propel the growth of the vaccine contract manufacturing market.

According to the United States Department of Health & Human Services data on Hepatitis B in the region, updated in April 2022, progress towards the hepatitis elimination had stalled in the recent years. The article indicated that the number of new cases reported estimated number of new cases reported were around 20,700 cases of hepatitis B in 2019. The rise in the number of hepatitis cases in the region, requiring adequate vaccines to treat the disease is adding to the growth of the vaccine contract manufacturing market in the region.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/awy6b0

