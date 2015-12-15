Redgate welcomes Microsoft as the Premier Sponsor of PASS Data Community Summit 2022

Redgate Software announced today that Microsoft will be the Premier Sponsor of the 2022 PASS Data Community Summit in Seattle, Washington, from November 15 to 18. Attendees can experience content through online and in-person educational sessions, product deep-dives, announcements, and keynotes delivered by technical leaders.

The global hybrid conference provides members of the data community with an opportunity to access industry leaders, connect with peers, network with fellow professionals, and develop their skills.

With more than 200 expert speakers across 300 sessions, the content offers multiple themes and tracks to everyone, regardless of where they are in their data journey.

From DBAs and IT Managers to Architects and Developers, all data professionals are welcome to join the Summit and follow one or multiple Learning Pathways covering:

Azure

Business Intelligence

Data Security

Data Storytelling

Database DevOps

DBA Basics

On-Prem to Cloud

PowerShell

Query Performance Tuning

Attendees can customize the experience to fit their own pace and agenda, with flexible options to attend in-person and online. The Pre-Conference sessions on Monday, November 14, and Tuesday, November 15, enable attendees to fast-track their careers before the official kick-off with deep-dive sessions presented live and on-demand.

As Kate Duggan, Redgate CMO, comments: “After welcoming over 19,000 data platform professionals for 2021’s online Summit, we’re excited to be able to host this year’s PASS Data Community Summit as a hybrid event. This will enable us to bring thousands of the data community back together in-person to maximize networking opportunities, while also ensuring a wider group of attendees have access to the high-quality educational content delivered by expert speakers from around the globe.”

“PASS Data Community Summit is an incredible opportunity for the data community to come together, connect and learn from each other.” said Rohan Kumar, Corporate Vice President, Azure Data at Microsoft. “We are excited to join this inspiring group of data professionals as we gather in Seattle for this year’s PASS Data Community Summit homecoming. As the Premier sponsor, we’re thrilled to be part of an event that empowers attendees to innovate and achieve agility across their data estate.”

The conference session catalog preview is live, and the official schedule will be revealed in September.

Interested in learning more about Microsoft’s presence at the PASS Data Community Summit? Be sure to visit the website and follow @PASSDataSummit on Twitter.

Registration is open to join the homecoming celebration of the data community in 2022.

Source: RealWire