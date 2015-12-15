Sofwave™ to Showcase SUPERB™ (Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam Technology) Live and In-Person at 5CC International Aesthetic Medical and Dermatology Conference

Sofwave to host showcase booth from September 1-4

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sofwave Medical Ltd (TASE: SOFW), an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices for practitioners worldwide, today announced its live and in-person participation at the 5CC World (5-Continent-Congress) that is being held from September 1-4, in Barcelona, Spain.

5CC is an international boutique industry conference focused on medical dermatology injectables for aesthetic & medical use cosmetic & aesthetic energy-based systems aesthetic gynecology practice management & digital marketing.

5CC world congress participation will consist of:

Meet and greet technology showcase (booth #2) from September 1-4

Treatment workshop with Sofwave experts (Next Generation Facial + Neck Treatment Workshop) with Michael Gold, MD, Amy Forman, MD and Yael Halaas, MD, Room 133/134, 3:45 pm -4:45 pm CET on September 2

Speaking Session 1 (SUPERB technology for lifting lax submental and neck skin), Room 131/132, 9:00 am -11:00 am CET on September 3

Speaking Session 2 (SUPERB technology for eyebrow lifting), Room 131/132, 11:45am – 1:45pm CET on September 3

5CC will be held from September 1-4 at Centre de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona (CCIB), Barcelona, Spain. For more information about the conference please visit the main page of the conference website here: LINK.

About Sofwave Medical

Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction and lifting using proprietary breakthrough technology. Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, lifting the eyebrow and lifting lax submental tissue (beneath the chin) and neck tissue providing physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients. Contact: [email protected]

