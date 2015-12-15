Schellman Appoints Bhavna Dave as Chief People & Culture Officer

Schellman continues its investment in people with this newly designed role encompassing company culture





TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#compliance–Tampa-based Schellman, a leading provider of attestation and compliance services, continues to emphasize its people and culture investment, now through the appointment of Bhavna Dave as the company’s new Chief People & Culture Officer. With more than 14 years served in human resources leadership roles, Dave will use her deep expertise in aligning people with business and client objectives, shaping company culture, and creating a people-first environment to help realize Schellman’s overall goal of growth acceleration.

“Bhavna has a history of successfully driving high employee engagement by building a culture of transparency and continuous growth and learning,” said Avani Desai, Chief Executive Officer at Schellman. “Our culture has always been a strategic advantage, and as we enter a new phase of growth and development, I’m excited to welcome Bhavna to the company. I know her leadership will have an enormous impact—with her now on our leadership team, Schellman is enabled to better attract and retain leading talent while also maintaining our high-quality service delivery to our clients.”

In this role, Dave will be responsible for all aspects of human resources. This includes talent acquisition, inclusion and diversity, learning, succession management, engagement, compensation and benefits, health and well-being, and people solutions and systems.

Having graduated from St. Mary’s University with a BBA in Human Resources and with an MBA in Finance from American University, Schellman’s new Chief People & Culture Officer is ready to get started in her new role.

“We’re at an exciting point in time where we can embrace this tremendous change in the compliance market as an opportunity, both as we think about the future of delivering quality work and how we create a truly inclusive environment,” says Dave. “I’ve been truly impressed with the emphasis this executive team places on its people, clients, culture, and diversity. I’m thrilled to join at this time of explosive growth, and partner with team members of all levels to ensure Schellman continues to be a great place to work.”

As the company continues to experience rapid growth, Schellman has added more than 125 new employees in 2022 and expects to add over 150 more in 2023. Even among such swift expansion, the firm continues to be recognized by Great Place to Work, Forbes, Vault, and Accounting Today as a top workplace for employees.

About Schellman:

Schellman is a leading global provider of attestation, compliance, and certification services. Operating as an alternative practice structure as Schellman & Company, LLC, a top 100 CPA firm, and Schellman Compliance, LLC, a globally accredited compliance assessment firm, we can offer clients services as a CPA firm, an ISO Certification Body, a PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, a HITRUST assessor, a FedRAMP 3PAO, and as one of the first CMMC Authorized C3PAOs.

Renowned for expertise tempered by practical experience, Schellman’s professionals provide superior client service balanced by steadfast independence. Schellman’s approach builds successful, long-term relationships and allows our clients to achieve multiple compliance objectives using a single third-party assessor. For more information, please visit schellman.com.

