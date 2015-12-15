Seismic appoints former Salesforce executive Evan Goldstein as Chief Financial Officer

Goldstein brings global finance leadership experience to Seismic, which recently exceeded $300M in annual revenue run rate

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seismic, the global leader in enablement, today announced Evan Goldstein has joined as Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Evan will oversee the finance and legal functions, leading Seismic in its next phase of growth through data-driven financial management and value creation.

Evan brings more than 20 years of experience in finance and investor relations roles at publicly traded companies, including an 11-year tenure at Salesforce, most recently serving as its Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. During his time at Salesforce, Evan helped scale its global finance organization through tremendous growth and held leadership roles across global corporate finance, planning, and strategy for the company.

“Today I’m proud to welcome an exceptional leader to Seismic’s ranks,” said Doug Winter, CEO and co-founder, Seismic. “Hiring Evan is another strategic move to propel our growth and increase our momentum as the frontrunner of our industry. With rich experience in cultivating relationships with shareholders and financial analysts, he understands how to share a company’s financial story and strategic vision that resonates with the public markets.”

Prior to working at Salesforce, Evan spent a decade at biotechnology company Genentech, with a focus on financial planning and analysis. He holds an MBA from the University of California Berkeley, and a Bachelor of Science from Duke University.

“Seismic is leading the charge in the enablement space, and I’m honored to join such an incredible, high-growth organization,” said Evan. “The Seismic Enablement Cloud is transforming how go-to-market teams execute, which is critical in such a rapidly expanding market. Empowering businesses to excel in their financial wellbeing is my passion, and I can’t wait to help Seismic grow to the next level.”

Seismic’s strategic leadership addition comes on the heels of achieving a $300 million annual revenue run rate, approximately one year after the company crossed the $200 million annual revenue run rate milestone. Earlier this month, Seismic was named to the Forbes Cloud 100, the prestigious annual list of the world’s top private cloud companies.

About Seismic

Seismic is the global leader in enablement, helping organizations engage customers, enable teams, and ignite revenue growth. The Seismic Enablement CloudTM is the most powerful, unified enablement platform that equips customer-facing teams with the right skills, content, tools, and insights to grow and win. From the world’s largest enterprises to startups and small businesses, more than 2,000 organizations around the globe trust Seismic for their enablement needs. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego with offices across North America, Europe, and Australia.

