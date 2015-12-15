SugarCRM and ResPax Partner to Launch First Fully Integrated CRM and Tour Booking Platform for the Travel and Tourism Industry

Purpose-Built Platform Improves Scalability and Enhances Customer Experience to Help Tour Operators Fuel Growth and Rebound Following Years of Pandemic Lockdowns

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform and ResPax, a leading tour reservation system provider with thousands of customers worldwide reaching millions of travelers globally, today announced a strategic partnership offering the first fully integrated CRM and tour booking platform for the travel and tourism industry.

The goals of the partnership are to help fuel travel and tourism industry growth through cutting-edge tools to scale operations, turbocharge visitor numbers, boost customer experience and loyalty, enhance job creation and drive revenues.

With this powerful combination of technology, operators can achieve the benefits of a holistic view of customers, tight data integration and collaboration, and enhanced customer insights fueled by AI.

The SugarCRM and ResPax partnership provides travel and tourism operators with world-class innovative technologies to streamline business operations, gain an enhanced understanding of visitor needs and preferences, provide a high-definition customer experience, and stay on top of shifting consumer habits and preferences.

The combined offering will help travel and tourism operators to:

Minimize busy work and enable tour operators to serve and target customers more efficiently;

Remove roadblocks and accelerate customer engagement by enabling tour operators to perform preference-based targeting and gain a data-driven deeper understanding of customer needs and preferences to create highly personalized offers; and,

Minimize blind spots and optimize customer journeys and user engagement, translating into better user experience, and improved brand loyalty and cross-selling and upselling opportunities.

“The customer experience is at the beating heart of the travel and tourism industry,” said Craig Charlton, CEO, SugarCRM. “Together, ResPax and SugarCRM are making the hard things easier for tour operators and their guests by streamlining processes and engagement to help the tourism industry rebuild and embrace a period of new growth.

“We are pleased to partner with ResPax, a well-respected company with deep roots and expertise in the travel and tourism sector to deliver a purpose-built solution to help tourism operators make the most of every interaction, to rebound following years of pandemic lockdowns,” he said.

“We are delighted to partner with SugarCRM, to bring the power of the company’s AI powered CRM to tour operators,” said Tony Bridgewater, ResPax CEO. “ResPax and SugarCRM are both innovators and leaders in their respective fields and together we will provide an unparalleled experience for operators and guests. Tour operators can now revolutionize the guest experience and build even stronger and more profitable relationships, using rich customer insights to create unique experiences that resonate with clients.”

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

About ResPax

Since 1999, the team at ResPax has been developing enterprise-grade reservation software for leading brands, small operators, and forward-looking organizations in Asia Pacific, Europe, and the U.S.

ResPax streamlines tourism operations, giving customers a single workflow to manage all their operations with online bookings, channel manager and enterprise-grade reservations system, so tour operators and travel agents can spend more time growing their business.

ResPax is a leading tour reservation system provider that reaches millions of travelers globally, from small day tour operators to large multinational operators.

Trinity Software Australia (ResPax) is a private company based in Cairns Australia.

