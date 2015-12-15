SetSchedule’s CEO, Roy Dekel, Nominated for the Orange County Business Journal Innovator of the Year Award 2022

SetSchedule CEO and co-founder Roy Dekel is recognized as one of the top Innovators in the Orange County Business Journal ‘Innovator of the Year awards 2022’

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Providing business solutions through tech – SetSchedule CEO and co-founder Roy Dekel has been nominated as one of Orange County’s Top Innovators in the ‘2022 Innovator of the Year Awards’ by Orange County Business Journal.

CEO and co-founder Roy Dekel states: “SetSchedule has revolutionized business development tools for professionals using AI and autonomous business applications. We aim to provide a seamless experience by bridging the gap between professionals with just a touch of the app. Users of our app can now broadcast their businesses and services as well as grow their contacts by networking inside the app for free.”

In 2022, Roy received awards including Top-Rated CEO for Diversity by Business Insider, Excellence in Entrepreneurship Nominee by OCBJ, Best CEO for Diversity by Comparably, and Vet 100 List by IVMF.

We Move Fast. Make it Happen. Mold History

SetSchedule is an American technology company that disrupts the real estate industry by leveraging SAAS and consumer cloud communication products, artificial intelligence, and autonomous business flow applications to eliminate the struggle behind establishing a connection.

SetSchedule’s goal is to innovate the real estate industry with cutting-edge tools that allow for better connections, easier communication, and stronger relationships between consumers and their local experts.

