Streaming Video Technology Alliance Announces Newly Elected Board Members and Publication of New Technical Documents

Board Member Alicia Pritchett of Fastly Becomes First Woman to Take on SVTA Vice President Role

SVTA Welcomes New Members Bitmovin and Lilac Cloud

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA), a global technical association developing solutions to address critical technical challenges in delivering a high-quality video experience at scale, today announced the annual board election results and the publication of two documents, the Home Storage Functional Specification and the QUIC Tech Brief. SVTA also welcomed new members Bitmovin and Lilac Cloud.

“Now in our eighth year as an industry association, it’s exciting to look back on the progress we’ve made over the years and the outstanding member contributions from the technical groups to the milestones accomplished by the board,” said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director at the Streaming Video Technology Alliance. “I look forward to working with our newly elected board and collectively with our members to keep moving forward the SVTA mission of improving the scalability, resiliency, and quality of streaming video.”

Annual Board Election Results



Glenn Goldstein of Lumen is taking on the role of SVTA president; Alicia Pritchett of Fastly was re-elected to the board and will become SVTA vice president, and Glenn Deen of Comcast and NBCUniversal has been re-appointed to treasurer and secretary. In addition, Chris Hock of Adobe has been re-elected to the board.

The SVTA board determines the direction of the organization and sets the overall strategy. The board is also involved in the document ratification process. For more information on the Board of Directors, visit https://www.svta.org/svta-leadership/svta-board/.

Home Storage Functional Specification



Produced by the Edge Storage Working Group, the Home Storage Functional Specification addresses use cases and functional requirements for the home storage open caching architecture. The Home Storage Open Caching Node (HS-OCN) is a new component of the open caching system and focuses on in-home use cases for the improvement of content delivery. This document describes the architectural guidelines and functional specifications of an HS-OCN.

To learn more and download the document:



https://www.svta.org/product/home-storage-functional-specification/

QUIC Tech Brief



Over the years, the SVTA has published a series of tech briefs. These documents are an in-depth examination of emerging or interesting technologies and their potential applicability to streaming. Past tech briefs include CMAF and Multicast ABR.

The QUIC tech brief is the latest document in the SVTA’s tech brief series. This examination of the QUIC protocol was produced by the Networking and Transport Working Group and examines some of the differences and improvements between TCP and QUIC. It also explores the deployment model and summarizes some of the pros and cons that streaming providers need to consider before adopting QUIC as a streaming video delivery protocol.

To learn more and download the document:



https://www.svta.org/product/svta-quic-tech-brief/

Join the SVTA for the Streamers Meet-up at IBC Amsterdam 2022



If you’re attending IBC next month, come join the SVTA and industry associations Greening of Streaming, Women in Streaming Media, and CDN Alliance for a happy hour on Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 17:00 – 20:00 BST.

For more information and to register for the meet-up: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/streamer-meet-up-ibc-2022-tickets-377432419527

Members of the Alliance include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners. Current members are: Adobe, AERQ, Agile Content, Alibaba, allt, Amazon, ARK Multicasting, ATEME, Bitmovin, Blockcast, Brightcove, Broadpeak, CBC, Ceeblue, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, Citrix, Comcast, CommScope, Compira Labs, Conviva, Datazoom, Deutsche Telekom, DidjaTV, Disney Streaming, Dolby, Eluvio, Equus Compute Solutions, Ericsson, Fastly, Friend MTS, Globo, Google, Harmonic, Hughes Satellite Systems, INKA Entworks, Intel, Intelsat, InterDigital, Interra Systems, Irdeto, Liberty Global, Lilac Cloud, Limelight Networks, Lumen Technologies, Mainstreaming, Nagra, NCTA, Netskrt, Neustar, Nice People at Work, NTT, Optus, Orange, Panasonic Avionics, picoNETS, Plex, Qwilt, ServiceNow, Siden, SiriusXM Radio, Sky, SSIMWAVE, ST Engineering iDirect, Stackpath, Streaming Global, Synamedia, Telefonica, Telekom Malaysia, Telestream, Thales, The Football Association Premier League, THEO, Touchstream, Unified Streaming, Varnish Software, Vecima Networks, Velocix, Verizon, ViacomCBS, Viasat Inc., WarnerMedia, Western Digital Corp., Wowza.

The Alliance also sees participation from other brands owned by, or associated with, member companies which include Globecast, Hulu, NBCSports, Paramount, Peacock, PlutoTV, Prime Video, Twitch, Verizon Media, Viaccess-Orca, and Virgin Media.

For more information on the SVTA, the Technical Groups, or to inquire about becoming a member, visit https://www.svta.org.

About the Streaming Video Technology Alliance



The Streaming Video Technology Alliance is a global technical association addressing critical challenges in streaming video. By educating the industry on the technical nature of the issues, providing a neutral forum for collaboration across the video ecosystem, and publishing documentation that defines technical solutions, the SVTA is helping to improve the streaming video experience at scale. Over 100 companies including network operators, content rights holders, OTT platforms, service providers, and technology vendors – representing some of the biggest names in global streaming – participate in bi-weekly working group activities and quarterly face-to-face meetings. For more information, please visit https://www.svta.org.

