SimSpace Chooses The Nuvias Group as its First Distributor in the UK

SimSpace adds to the Nuvias Group’s comprehensive range of Cyber Security solutions with a highly-innovative, widely trusted Cyber Risk Management platform.

Woking, UK: 04/08/2022 – The Nuvias Group, the high-value European distributor, has announced the addition of SimSpace to its distribution portfolio.

The SimSpace cyber range platform provides an unparalleled environment for product assessments, real-world attack simulations and extensive individual and team readiness training. The platform enables IT teams to conduct live-fire events and advanced persistent threat (APT) simulations to enhance their team competency and adjust their security posture, to better face the evolving threats. Additionally, SimSpace delivers over 700 hours of graduate-level cybersecurity training to help fill skill gaps and operator knowledge. As a result, organisations can better position themselves to meet operational goals, drive revenue growth, and stay competitive and compliant.

SimSpace has chosen the Nuvias Group as its first distributor in the UK for SimSpace, looking to embrace a partner-led business model and establish its position in the UK IT Channel. Nuvias Group’s strong partner relationships, technical specialism and ability to bring new technologies to its partner base are significant factors in the SimSpace selection.

The addition of SimSpace to the Nuvias Group’s portfolio will address the increasing demand in the channel for cyber security solutions. Currently, only one percent of enterprises use cyber ranges, but this is set to grow to 15 percent by 2025 according to Gartner [1]. Solutions such as the SimSpace Cyber Range Platform will help organisations manage increased risk, while businesses navigate heightened security challenges as a result of a hybrid workforce, larger volumes of data and fast-changing regulations.

From the financial to the healthcare sector, including governmental entities — where protecting sensitive data and ensuring an operational network are of paramount importance – organisations that employ the SimSpace cyber range have experienced:

45 percent improvement in attack defence.

48 percent improvement in time to detect attacks.

58 percent hiring retention with comprehensive training.

40 percent reduction in configuration-related breaches.

The Nuvias Group’s latest UK Channel Partner Survey identified IT visibility as a key emerging need from partners. The SimSpace platform addresses this need, through the latest security offerings, helping to oversee risk across the network and stay ahead of the increasingly complex security needs.

Alex Hollingworth, Senior Director EMEA Consultancy Sales at SimSpace comments: “The UK market presents a considerable opportunity for SimSpace and we’re excited to partner with the Nuvias Group and their impressive network. We’re 100% committed to the channel-first, partner-led model and confident that the Nuvias Group, with its deep cyber security expertise, valuable channel programmes and proactive approach, can help deliver robust cyber range opportunities, live-fire exercises and in-depth cyber training to the region.”

Lee Driscoll, MD, UKI at the Nuvias Group explains: “SimSpace, chosen by top organisations across the financial and governmental sectors globally for their highly effective, leading-edge solutions, complements our existing cyber security portfolio, adding a highly innovative approach to cyber defence in an era of heightened and increasing risk for all. With the current shortage of technical specialist personnel, an intelligent, automated platform is an attractive option for many businesses, to secure their network and data integrity.”

SimSpace will be launching a programme for onboarding partners –supported by Nuvias Group’s value-added marketing and go-to-market services.

[1] Boost Resilience and Deliver Digital Dexterity With Cyber Ranges (gartner.com)

About SimSpace

SimSpace delivers the most comprehensive cybersecurity risk management platform, instilling confidence in an organization’s cybersecurity talent and technologies. With SimSpace, security teams, operational processes, and environments are continuously tested, readily available, and optimally tuned to defend against advanced adversaries. SimSpace: Stand with Confidence. For more information, visit: www.simspace.com.

About the Nuvias Group

The Nuvias Group is the fast-growing European next generation distributor with a broad range of innovative services and solutions designed to secure customer success and accelerate partner and vendor growth. In collaboration with leading technology suppliers, we specialise in providing security, agility and manageability for clients, networks and cloud technology solutions through an ecosystem of highly skilled Channel partners. Discover more at www.nuvias.com.

