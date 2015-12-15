LBank Exchange Will List NOAH on August 3, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – August 4, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list NOAH on August 3, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NOAH/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 19:00 (UTC+8) on August 3, 2022.

Aiming to build the best product that creates the most value for future, Noah Technology enables its users to receive dividend form real economy while increasing the scarcity of its tokens by buyback and burn mechanisms. Its native token NOAH will be listed on LBank Exchange at 19:00 (UTC+8) on August 3, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Noah Technology

Noah Technology invests in great projects, and shares profit while contributing to society. It is a real economy coin with its own technology such as oxygen rich water, battery and K-Tip, a welding related technology that generates no sparks. Due to its eco-friendly nature, Noah is a future-oriented business and a business that will continue to rise.

Noah increases the scarcity of its tokens by buying back and burning some of the profits generated by each eco-friendly project, and the dividends were paid in USDT so that NOAH token inflation was not affected. While the projects that Noah invests and develops keep growing, their goods will be in global market, and Noah members can earn profit from them and buy those great goods cheaply.

Aiming to build the best product that creates the most value for future, using business to inspire and implementing environmentally friendly solutions, Noah technology strives to go above and beyond for its clients no matter the challenge. It will deliver its very best work every single day across its services.

About NOAH Token

NOAH is the native token of the Noah Technology. It’s a safe and profitable real economy coin that invests in products made with eco-friendly technology. NOAH’s distribution is designed for projects and users, it hasn’t been sold through private or public sale. All users can only buy NOAH token on global exchanges. In addition, with the NOAH token, users can stake and earn profits from the platform.

Based on TRC-20, NOAH has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is provided for K-Tip, and the rest 90% is provided for a variety of projects. The NOAH token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 19:00 (UTC+8) on August 3, 2022, investors who are interested in Noah Technology investment can easily buy and sell NOAH token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of NOAH token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

