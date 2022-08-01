LBank Weekly Listing Report, 1st August 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – August 4, 2022) – As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 1st August.

For a more complete list please follow our twitter @LBank_Exchange

Project: SUA

Listing date: 1st August

Official Website: https://www.suacoin.com/

About:

Suacoin is an Ecological friendly proof-of-work cryptocurrency based on earlier version bitcoin provides an automatic difficulty reset when no block is mined for a period of over 24h. With a 21 million supply and it’s own blockchain with master nodes distributed across regions around the planet to provide faster transactions. It’s protected from difficulty mount attack, by automatic reset built-in. After block 500,000 or another point in time, for sake of the planet fragile ecology, the code and wallets will be updated to use the BLAKE3 crypto instead of SHA-256, giving an incentive for miners to mine before that event.

Project: LCP

Listing date: 2nd August

Key words: DEFI, Initial listing, BSC

Official Website: https://livecryptoparty.com/

About:

Live Crypto Party (LCP™) is a fully inclusive blockchain-powered proprietary party-to-earn metaverse and event platform that rewards users in NFTs and cryptocurrency like BNB, BUSD, and the utility token LCP for online and offline interactions and experiences.

Project: NOAH

Listing date: 3rd August

Key words: Others, Initial listing, TRC20

Official Website: https://noahtechcoin.com/

About:

NOAH team increased the scarcity of coins by buying back and burning some of the profits generated by each eco-friendly project, and the dividends were paid in USDT so that NOAH coin inflation was not affected.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings -July 25th to July 31st, 2022

Name: OPT

Weekly gain: 37%

Official Website: https://www.optimustesla.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/opt/usdt/#inno

Name: QUINT

Weekly gain: 211%

Official Website: https://quint.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/quint/usdt/#inno

Name: PRX

Weekly gain: 110%

Official Website: https://www.parex.market/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/prx/usdt/#inno

Name: TRCAIR

Weekly gain: 89%

Official Website: https://www.tronair.me/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/trcair/usdt/#inno

Name: SDT

Weekly gain: 5137%

Official Website: https://www.isda.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/sdt/usdt/#inno

Name: NPR

Weekly gain: 4812%

Official Website: http://nipperture.io/index_eng.html

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/npr/usdt/#inno

Name: BLET

Weekly gain: 910%

Official Website: https://blockearth.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/blet/usdt/#inno

Name: STP

Weekly gain: 823%

Official Website: https://www.showtimeprotocol.xyz/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/stp/usdt/#inno

Name: E2COIN

Weekly gain: 324%

Official Website: http://www.energy-empire.net/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/e2coin/usdt/#usd

Name: ASY

Weekly gain: 72%

Official Website: https://www.asyagro.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/asy/usdt/#inno

Name: MPC

Weekly gain: 55%

Official Website: https://meta.landbox.io

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mpc/usdt/#inno

Name: FIDLE

Official Website: https://fidle.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/fidle/usdt/#inno

Name: CPS

Weekly gain: 22%

Official Website: https://www.crypto-stone.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cps/usdt/#inno

Weekly Listing Summary July 18 – July 24

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/132552_0a4b8c67b4a15baa_001full.jpg

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now:

lbank.info

Visit Our Social Media：

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Join Our Community:

Telegram

Contact Details:

For business cooperation, please contact:

[email protected]

For marketing cooperation, please contact:

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132552