Tsquared Personal Training Announces Small Group Gravity Workouts In West End

Tsquared Personal Training (+1-604-250-9784) in Vancouver has announced new small group Gravity workouts for clients in West End, Vancouver.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 4, 2022) – Tsquared Personal Training has launched new gravity training workout sessions to provide high-intensity, low-impact strength-building aerobic and resistance exercises.

More information is available at https://www.tsquaredvancouverpersonaltraining.com/about-personal-training-in-vancouver

Tsquared Personal Training





The new gravity training workout sessions use the fitness center’s unique gravity training machine, which has a rolling glide board and a dynamic cable pulley with different resistance levels. The system allows for a variety of strength and muscle-building exercises.

The latest addition to small group training is available for both beginners and experienced athletes. The center works with groups of five people per session in order to efficiently and safely focus on each client’s progress.

Along with the gravity training system, the new workouts at Tsquared Personal Training include insights into posture, technique, and performance. Each class also focuses on safety and progression from beginner to more advanced techniques practiced with correct form.

Owner and lead trainer of Tsquared Personal Training, Troy Tyrell, explains, “Our new gravity workouts use the Total Gym Gravity Training Machine, weights, plyometric exercises, and Bosu balls to give the much-needed resistance when performing the exercises.”

The goal of Tsquared’s high-intensity low-impact workout is to build lean and strong muscles and change clients’ lives. The Total Gym Gravity Training Machine will prompt the user to perform exercises correctly, engaging core muscles to build endurance and strength.

The new group sessions were designed to motivate and inspire anyone on their fitness journey by providing a community of like-minded individuals with shared goals. This helps maintain accountability and avoid fitness plateaus.

Tsquared Personal Training provides both one-on-one personal training sessions and small group personal training programs to cater to the needs of fitness enthusiasts and athletes in Vancouver. Additionally, the personal trainers are certified in postural analysis and can help with personal injury recovery. Head coach Troy Tyrell has over 20 years of experience in the fitness training field and combines approaches to provide clients with a more productive training system.

“Our fitness plans show results in just five personal training sessions,” said one representative. “If you are feeling low on energy and enthusiasm, if you feel that you have no time to exercise, then we assure you that if you try this training, you shall increase your energy and productivity in just a matter of weeks,” he added.

Interested parties can visit https://www.tsquaredvancouverpersonaltraining.com/about-personal-training-in-vancouver for more information.

